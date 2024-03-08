Live updates: Tracking Biden’s topics at the State of the Union, by the minute

President Joe Biden faces one of the most consequential speeches of his presidency Thursday night: his final State of the Union address before the presidential election.

Advisers have said the president will attempt to show Americans the realities of the choices they have to make in November’s general election, while also addressing taxes and Biden’s legislative achievements, among other topics.

NBC News will track the topics Biden brings up in Thursday’s address. The graphic below will show what he mentioned and how long he talked about each.