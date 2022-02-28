Half a million Ukrainians are fleeing their country. See where they're going.

The head of the U.N. refugee agency on Monday said that over 500,000 people had fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last week — and more than half had gone to neighboring Poland.

Poland has accepted the most Ukrainians, at 281,000, a global spokesman for the U.N. Refugee Agency told NBC News on Monday. Hungary has taken in nearly 85,000 refugees, while Moldova, Romania and Slovakia have each accepted 30,000 to around 36,000. Close to 35,000 have fled to other European countries.