Hurricane Hilary tracker: Follow the storm’s path

In a rarity, Los Angeles is in the path of a hurricane.

Hurricane Hilary, which formed early Thursday before strengthening to a Category 1, is heading up the eastern Pacific Ocean.

As of Thursday evening, the storm’s path is forecast to bring it across the Baja California peninsula into the southwestern United States over the weekend and into Monday.

The forecast shows the storm strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane by late Thursday or early Friday, and then weakening before making landfall.

Never has a storm been recorded to make landfall in California as a hurricane, and the region hasn’t been in the path of a storm since the 1970s.

Follow the storm’s path on the map below. It will be updated every three hours.