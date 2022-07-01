IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hot dogs, chips, potato salad are how much? Fourth of July food prices have skyrocketed

The average price of a Fourth of July picnic is up almost 10 percent from last year, data from the American Farm Bureau Federation shows.
The average price of a pound of hot dogs is up by 26% in the past year.
The average price of a pound of hot dogs is up by 26% in the past year.Bea Oyster / NBC News; Getty Images
By Joe Murphy and Danica Jefferies

Anyone looking to add cheese to that burger or scarf down a second hot dog at their Fourth of July picnic may want to think twice, thanks to (at least) one uninvited guest: inflation. 

The average price of a 10-person Fourth of July picnic is up 7.8% in the last year — it is close to $70 dollars now — after adjusting for inflation, according to an analysis of American Farm Bureau Federation data. And prices of many picnic staples, from lemonade to potato salad, are up from 7% to 36% over the year before.

But there’s good news for bakers: An NBC News analysis of apple pie ingredients (with ice cream, please) found the typical homemade pie has essentially held steady over the last year, and is actually cheaper than a decade ago when adjusted for inflation.

Hot dog prices, however, have remained costly. The per-pound price of the common frankfurter surged in 2021 and has stayed elevated since, part of a general rise in meat prices. A pack of hot dogs could cost you more than $5 this holiday weekend.

Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.

Danica Jefferies

Danica Jefferies is an intern with the Data Graphics team for NBC News Digital.