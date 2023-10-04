Map: Where the Kaiser Permanente strikes are

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The Kaiser Permanente health care workers strike will affect more than 40 hospitals and medical clinics across the country.

While most of the locations affected by the strike are in California, workers are also taking to the picket line in four other states: Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.

The map below shows the locations of facilities where workers are picketing.

More than 75,000 workers took to the picket lines Wednesday morning, arguing that staffing has reached critical levels. The majority of locations will be on strike until early Saturday morning unless an agreement is reached sooner.