IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Map: Where the Kaiser Permanente strikes are

Facilities in five states — California, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Washington — are on strike.
Image: Kaiser Permanente health care employees walk the picket line
Kaiser Permanente health care workers walk the picket line in Los Angeles during the start of a three-day strike Wednesday.Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images
By Joe Murphy

The Kaiser Permanente health care workers strike will affect more than 40 hospitals and medical clinics across the country.

While most of the locations affected by the strike are in California, workers are also taking to the picket line in four other states: Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.

The map below shows the locations of facilities where workers are picketing.

More than 75,000 workers took to the picket lines Wednesday morning, arguing that staffing has reached critical levels. The majority of locations will be on strike until early Saturday morning unless an agreement is reached sooner.

Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.