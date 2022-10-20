When Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday, she secured her place as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Truss, who was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6 and will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses a successor, has been on the job for 45 days as of Thursday. Her five immediate predecessors each lasted at least 1,000 days, or almost three years.

The previous record holder was George Canning, who was appointed prime minister in April 1827 and lasted 119 days before dying of pneumonia that August.