Map: 30 years of mass killings in Colorado

Colorado is no stranger to mass killings.

Saturday’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs, in which a gunman killed five people at an LGBTQ club, is just the latest in a string of mass public gun violence in the state. In the past three decades Colorado has seen at least 10 mass killings, including the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 and the Aurora theater shooting in 2012, the two deadliest. Three of those mass killings have happened in the months since March 2021, when a gunman killed 10 at a Boulder grocery store.

The latest mass killing happened like many of the others in the state: In a town along Colorado’s Front Range, a man used a semiautomatic firearm to kill.