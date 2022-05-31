IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Map: Pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. reach four-decade high. See which states had the most.

More than 7,000 people were killed nationwide in 2021.
Emergency crews work at the scene of a deadly crash, which killed three and injured six, on March 15, 2021, in San Diego. More than 900 pedestrians were killed in California last year. Gregory Bull / AP file
By Joe Murphy

Pedestrian deaths in the U.S. reached a count not seen in 40 years.

An estimated 7,485 pedestrians were killed in 2021, up 12 percent from the 6,711 deaths reported in 2020, according to a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit organization that tracks those figures.

A spokesperson for the association cited multiple factors that contribute to pedestrian deaths: dangerous driving, the lack of pedestrian infrastructure such as sidewalks, road designs that prioritize speed, vehicle size and weight, and the weather.

Fatalities increased in all but 13 states, including California, Maryland and Missouri, from 2020 to 2021. According to a GHSA analysis, states in the Southwest and South have the most deaths when adjusted for population.

The increase in pedestrian deaths comes amid a surge in roadway fatalities, which Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called a crisis.

“We face a crisis on America’s roadways that we must address together,” Buttigieg said in a statement this month.

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.