Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

The United States is trying to get ahead of the new Covid-19 omicron variant with booster shots.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine booster, which the companies say offers better protection against the new variant than an initial one or two-dose series, accounts for about 55 percent of all booster shots in the U.S., according to an NBC News analysis of vaccine data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several states have exceeded the national average. In Hawaii, 70 percent of boosters were from Pfizer, and Pfizer shots accounted for about 60 percent of boosters in states such as Utah, Missouri and Indiana. Just under 25 percent of people in the U.S. have received a booster, the CDC says.

The Pfizer shot’s dominance in boosters is in keeping with the country’s overall vaccination, as CDC data shows that approximately 57 percent of those who completed a vaccine series were given Pfizer shots.

Widespread boosters rolled out when the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third Pfizer shot in September for seniors and adults in high-risk settings. The FDA greenlighted a mix-and-match approach to booster shots in October.

Use the map below to see the Pfizer booster’s share in each state.