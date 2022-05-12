Home solar power usage has boomed in the United States in the past decade, but most of that growth has come from just two states.

The number of homeowners and businesses that linked up solar panels to a utility grid has grown more than tenfold since 2012, rising from nearly 234,000 customers to about 3.2 million this year. Arizona and California account for half of those customers, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

When adjusted for population, Hawaii leads the nation with nearly 20 solar customers per 100 households, followed by California and Arizona.

Most states have little solar presence. Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming account for less than one percent of the nation’s solar powered customers. Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi collectively have about 1,500 customers with solar panels connected to utility grids.

The EIA data shows only customers who participate in net-metering, a billing method that lets customers with solar panels or wind turbines earn a credit on their bills by selling some of the generated energy back to the local electrical grid. It doesn’t include those who use solar panels in order to live off the grid, or the energy captured from large-scale solar farms that utilities can purchase and distribute to customers via traditional transmission lines.

Nearly every state has net-metering requirements, which mandate some form of payment for excess energy. The billing mechanism is not mandated in Alabama, South Dakota and Tennessee.

Solar reimbursements are complicated. Not all states make it easy to get paid back for the contributed energy, and state legislatures and regulators have made moves to cut payments.

A patchwork of regulations allow customers to receive credit in most states, but some utilities have sought to limit what they pay back to customers for their excess solar energy. In Mississippi, the rates are so low that only 586 households have opted into the service.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, vetoed a measure in April to gut the state’s solar credits, saying it would hurt residents already reeling from rising gas and groceries prices. Florida ranks sixth in the country, with nearly 115,000 customers earning from solar.

Regulators in California delayed a decision last month to slash solar energy payments to customers.

Small installations accounted for about one-third of all solar energy generated in the U.S. last year, according to Department of Energy data.