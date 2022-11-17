When Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves her post as the top Democrat in the House of Representatives early next year, it will bring to a close one of the lower chamber’s longest leadership tenures in U.S. history.

Pelosi, D-Calif., has served 10 terms as the leader of the House Democrats since 2003, including four terms as the speaker. According to an NBC News analysis of House data, only Samuel Rayburn has led a party in the House longer.

Of the nearly 70 politicians to lead their party in the House since 1789, 45 have done so for more than one session of Congress. Thirty-one have led for more than two sessions, and 10 have led for more than four.

Her move upholds a pledge she made in 2018 to serve no more than two additional terms as the leader. She won re-election in the midterm elections, and said Thursday she will remain in Congress representing San Francisco.

Pelosi’s announcement comes a day after NBC News projected that Republicans would gain a slim majority in the House in the next Congress.

She first served as speaker from 2007 to 2011, returning to the role in 2019. She became the first woman to lead either party in Congress after she was elected House minority leader in 2002.