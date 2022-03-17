Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals.

Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.

The hundreds of billions in foreign assets, which include government securities and foreign deposits, could have been used to prop up the ruble and stave off inflation, experts say. But sanctions froze a portion of those assets, and when the ruble fell following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts say there was nothing to stop it. Russia could not get access to its money. The ruble fell to its lowest value in more than two decades.

According to the latest data, more than $71 billion of the frozen assets, the most of any country, are with France. Japan accounts for $58 billion in frozen assets.