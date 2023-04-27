California flooding tracker: See which rivers are overflowing

California residents are bracing for floods after a wet winter season. Which parts will be inundated?
NBC News is tracking river levels across the state as the region heads into its big snow melt. The map below shows which rivers are at or above flood level. It will be updated every morning.
Heavy rain and snowfall have left the Sierra Nevadas with dozens of inches of frozen water — more than 30 inches in some sections. As the weather warms, experts say, the water will flow down rivers into the Central Valley.
Some parts of the state, like Tulare Lake in the San Joaquin Valley, are already flooding.