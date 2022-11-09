NBC News is tracking the votes remaining in states with key Senate races on election night.

Use this page to see which counties in key states have the most ballots yet to be counted, along with which party is currently leading in that county. These graphics will be updated frequently throughout Tuesday night.

Georgia

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a competitive race against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Ohio

The race between Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has been considered one of the key toss-ups that could determine the balance of the Senate.

North Carolina

Republican Rep. Ted Budd is competing against Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina. The race is too close to call.