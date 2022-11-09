IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tracker: Where are the remaining votes in key Senate midterm races?

NBC News is tracking the remaining ballots county-by-county on election night. This page will be updated frequently.
A ballot with a red and blue cover overlay and ballot circles.
NBC News is tracking the votes remaining in states with Senate races on election night.Mark Makela / Getty Images file
By Joe Murphy, Nigel Chiwaya, Alex Ford and JoElla Carman

NBC News is tracking the votes remaining in states with key Senate races on election night.

Use this page to see which counties in key states have the most ballots yet to be counted, along with which party is currently leading in that county. These graphics will be updated frequently throughout Tuesday night.

Georgia

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a competitive race against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Ohio

The race between Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has been considered one of the key toss-ups that could determine the balance of the Senate.

North Carolina

Republican Rep. Ted Budd is competing against Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina. The race is too close to call.

Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News.

Nigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is the Senior Editor, Data Viz for NBC News Digital.

Alex Ford

Alex Ford is an interactive journalist at NBC News.

JoElla Carman

JoElla Carman is the Data Graphics Interactive Visual Designer for NBC News Digital.