Storm tracker: Follow Nicole’s path

The tropical storm could bring tropical storm conditions to Florida and Georgia by Wednesday. This map will be updated frequently.
NOAA satellite view of subtropical storm Nicole over the Atlantic Ocean on Nov. 7, 2022.
By Nigel Chiwaya

Tropical Storm Nicole could be headed toward the southeastern United States by midweek. Use the map below to follow the storm’s path. It will be updated frequently with the latest projections.

Nicole is moving west toward the eastern coasts of Florida and Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. As of Tuesday morning, National Hurricane Center projections have Nicole strengthening to hurricane intensity as it approaches the region Wednesday night. Tropical storm conditions are expected in areas of Florida and Georgia starting early Wednesday.

Florida’s east coast is under hurricane watch.

Nigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a senior data editor for NBC News.