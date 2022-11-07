Storm tracker: Follow Nicole’s path

Tropical Storm Nicole could be headed toward the southeastern United States by midweek. Use the map below to follow the storm’s path. It will be updated frequently with the latest projections.
Nicole is moving west toward the eastern coasts of Florida and Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. As of Tuesday morning, National Hurricane Center projections have Nicole strengthening to hurricane intensity as it approaches the region Wednesday night. Tropical storm conditions are expected in areas of Florida and Georgia starting early Wednesday.
Florida’s east coast is under hurricane watch.