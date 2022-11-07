IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Storm tracker: Follow Nicole’s path

The Atlantic storm could bring tropical storm conditions to Florida and Georgia by Wednesday. This map will be updated frequently.
NOAA satellite view of subtropical storm Nicole over the Atlantic Ocean on Nov. 7, 2022.
By Nigel Chiwaya

Subtropical Storm Nicole could be headed toward the southeastern United States by midweek. Use the map below to follow the storm’s path. It will be updated frequently with the latest projections.

Nicole is moving northwest toward the eastern coasts of Florida and Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. As of Monday morning, National Hurricane Center projections had Nicole strengthening to a hurricane intensity as it approaches the region Wednesday night, bringing heavy rainfall across the Florida Peninsula Wednesday night and Thursday.

Florida’s east coast is under hurricane watch.

Nigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a senior data editor for NBC News.