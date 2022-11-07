Storm tracker: Follow Nicole’s path

Subtropical Storm Nicole could be headed toward the southeastern United States by midweek. Use the map below to follow the storm’s path. It will be updated frequently with the latest projections.
Nicole is moving northwest toward the eastern coasts of Florida and Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. As of Monday morning, National Hurricane Center projections had Nicole strengthening to a hurricane intensity as it approaches the region Wednesday night, bringing heavy rainfall across the Florida Peninsula Wednesday night and Thursday.
Florida’s east coast is under hurricane watch.