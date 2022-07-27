Map: Track the wildfires burning across the U.S.

Wildfire season is in full swing, with more than 70 large blazes burning across the United States.

In California, the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 29 square miles and threatened nearly 2,700 buildings. Fires in Alaska have consumed an area the size of Connecticut. And more fires could be on the way, as record heat continues to dry out much of the country.

The National Wildland Fire Preparedness Level, a five-point measure of wildfires burning and resources devoted to wildfire fighting, increased from a two to a three this month. At a level three, multiple areas require remote support to aid in firefighting.

Use the map below to see the fires burning across the nation. Click or tap on a fire for more information about it. This map will be updated daily.