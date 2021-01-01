IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

THURS 10/9c, FRI 9/8c

COMING UP...

DATELINE THURSDAY PREVIEW: Noises in the Night

01:00

NEW! Mommy Doomsday

Devotion. Darkness. Death. Buckle up, it’s “Mommy Doomsday,” the haunting podcast from Dateline NBC’s Keith Morrison.

subscribe now

Motive for Murder

Original podcast by Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz: Two murders, months apart, in Houston. The victims knew each other, but did they also know their killer?

LISTEN NOW

The Thing about Pam

Original podcast by Dateline’s Keith Morrison: Pam Hupp and the Missouri murders of Betsy Faria and Louis Gumpenberger

listen now

DATELINE IN-DEPTH

Jurors discuss the Thomas Randolph case

02:56

Past Seasons

FULL EPISODE: The Thing About Pam
Russ Faria returns to his Missouri home one evening to find his wife Betsy dead. Despite his denials, police think he's the killer.
VIEW
FULL EPISODE: The Pink Skirt Plot
A brutal attack on a young couple leaves the husband, Adam Anhang, dead on the streets of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.
VIEW
FULL EPISODE: The Plan
The brazen shooting of Josh Niles and Amber Washburn terrorizes the small town of Sodus, NY sending police on a manhunt for their killer.
VIEW
FULL EPISODE: Noises in the Night
Emma Walker is an honor roll student, a talented cheerleader and beloved by all. One morning in November 2016, Emma’s mother tries to wake her for school but something is wrong.
VIEW
FULL EPISODE: The Creek
Danielle Locklear is a popular and charismatic high school freshman. One Tuesday night, she leaves home to drop off a notebook at her classmate’s house and never returns.
VIEW
FULL EPISODE: Out of the Darkness
Royse City, Texas, September 2016. A frantic woman calls 911 to report a shooting. With a storm brewing and a killer on the loose, police have to act fast.
VIEW
FULL EPISODE: Deadly Circumstances
At a suburban office outside Knoxville, Tennessee the friendship between co-workers Norman Clark and Brittany Eldridge blossoms into romance, and before long a pregnancy. But when Brittany doesn’t show up for work two...
VIEW
FULL EPISODE: On the Outskirts of Town
Heather Collins was at home checking Facebook one morning when she came across a news article that would change her life forever.
VIEW

Watch the Current Season

Access full episodes from the current season of Dateline on NBC.

WATCH

Stream now on Peacock TV!

Stream recent and classic episodes of Dateline now on Peacock TV. PLUS! A new Dateline 24/7 channel, where it's all Dateline, all the time.

STREAM NOW

Dateline Weekly Newsletter

We know it's hard to keep up with our schedule... Get your Dateline weekly newsletter, so you don't miss a thing!

SIGN UP

Missing in America

Cold Case Spotlight

Follow us on Instagram

Keep up with the latest from Dateline.

follow us

Follow us on Twitter

Get our latest stories and updates.

FOLLOW US

Like us on Facebook

Keep up with our stories and more.

like us

POSTCARDS FROM THE FIELD

A Postcard from the Field: Frank Lloyd...
While in Bakersfield, California shooting a new Dateline, our producers met David Coffey, the caretaker of the Ablin house, to learn more about the history behind one of the last houses designed by Frank LLoyd Wright...
VIEW
A Postcard from the Field: Milo's Hamburgers
While working on an all-new Dateline report, our producers headed over to Milo's, a Birmingham, Alabama based restaurant that has been serving up their delicious seasoned fries since 1946.
VIEW
A Postcard from the Field: Frank the Pizza...
While filming an all-new Dateline report, our producers discovered a family-owned pizzeria just outside of Denver, Colorado with a delicious signature dish: pizza fries. The restaurant is actually located right next to...
VIEW
A Postcard from the Field: Monrovia Rocks
While in Monrovia, California to film an all-new Dateline mystery, our producers learned about a group spreading kindness through painted rocks.
VIEW
A Postcard from the Field: Dobrato Guitars...
While in Colorado to film an all-new Dateline mystery, our producers made a quick stop at Kent Viles' guitar shop, where he makes and sells unique Dobrato guitars.
VIEW
A Postcard from the Field: Iowa 80, The...
While filming a new Dateline report, our producers headed to Iowa and came across a truck stop referred to as the world's largest. So, we of course had to check it out and learn a little more about the history there...
VIEW
A Postcard from the Field: The Volunteer...
While in Jacksonville, Florida to film Dateline, we got a history lesson about a volunteer lifeguard station that has been saving lives for more than 100 years.
VIEW
A Postcard from the Field: Pioneer Playhouse
In the middle of Kentucky you’ll find one of the nation's oldest outdoor theaters, with a rich history and unique style.
VIEW

MEET SOME OF THE STAFF

At the Desk of: Carol Gable, Dateline...
Producer Carol Gable typically works from her home office in South Carolina, but while she was in New York working on a story, we sat down at a guest desk to learn more about her (and her dog, Beau!)
VIEW
At the Desk Of: Alexandra Lo Re, Dateline...
Dateline sat down at the desk of program coordinator, Alexandra Lo Re to learn more about her.
VIEW
At the Desk Of: Rebeccah Glaser, Dateline...
Out on the West Coast, Dateline sat down at the desk of Rebeccah Glaser to find out a little bit more about her!
VIEW
At the Desk Of: Sarah Goode, Dateline...
We caught up with Sarah Goode at her desk to find out a little bit more about her!
VIEW
At the Desk Of: Brittany Morris, Dateline...
Learn more about Dateline assistant producer, Brittany Morris.
VIEW
At the Desk Of: Marissa Hoffman, Dateline...
During this game of "Fill in the Blank," learn more about Dateline associate producer, Marissa Hoffman.
VIEW
At the Desk Of: Linda Zhang, Dateline...
Dateline sat down at the desk of assistant producer Linda Zhang to learn more about her.
VIEW
At the Desk of: Justin Ratchford, Dateline...
Meet Justin Ratchford, an assistant producer for Dateline. We sat down at his desk to learn some more about him.
VIEW

We're on TikTok!

Follow @nbcdateline on TikTok for more.

FOLLOW US!

Dateline Showcast

A collection of current and classic episodes of the true crime original.

LISTEN NOW

13 Alibis

An original podcast on Richard Rosario, who was convicted of a 1996 murder in New York City.

LISTEN HERE

CRIME CAPSULES

Dateline Crime Capsule: The Golden State...
Joseph James DeAngelo has pleaded guilty to 13 murders ascribed to the California’s “Golden State Killer.” The serial killer attacked women and couples throughout the 1970s through 1980s.
VIEW
Dateline Crime Capsule: Amy Bishop
On February 12, 2010, shots rang out at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The shooting was just the beginning of an investigation that would lead many to wonder if it could have been prevented.
VIEW
Dateline Crime Capsule: The Colonial Parkway...
Between 1986 and 1989, at least eight people were murdered near or along Virginia’s Colonial Parkway by an apparent serial killer. The killer has never been caught.
VIEW
Dateline Crime Capsule: Jonestown
In 1978, the bodies hundreds of followers of the Reverend Jim Jones were found, poisoned, in Jonestown, a jungle compound established in Guyana, a small South American country.
VIEW
Dateline Crime Capsule: Phil Spector
In February 2003, a shot rang out in famed music producer Phil Spector’s California mansion. Actress Lana Clarkson was dead, and thus began a six year legal process to convict a killer.
VIEW
Dateline Crime Capsule: Drew Peterson
The Drew Peterson began in 2001 but ended up lasting more than a decade. Take a look back at the case in our Dateline Crime Capsule.
VIEW
Dateline Crime Capsule: Skylar Neese
In September 2012, the search for Skylar Neese was intensifying. The FBI was called to help, and her parents began advocating for Skylar's Law. Take a look back at the case in Dateline Crime Capsule.
VIEW
Dateline Crime Capsule: The O.J. Simpson Case
Ahead of next week's premiere of the new NBC show Timeless, we got to thinking... if you changed one moment in time, could you alter history? What about in the O.J. Simpson case? Timeless premieres Monday, October 3 at...
VIEW