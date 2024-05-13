Meet Andrea Canning, Host of Dateline True Crime Weekly

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Andrea Canning is a correspondent for Dateline NBC, the longest running primetime show in NBC history. Since joining the newsmagazine in 2012, she has delivered breaking news and in-depth investigative reports, in addition to recently hosting the new podcast Dateline True Crime Weekly.

Canning also hosts the syndicated Dateline series and contributes to several Dateline NBC podcasts, including Talking Dateline, After the Verdict, and Missing in America.

Prior to joining NBC News, Canning worked for ABC News, covering the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court, and the Iraq War. She has reported on a variety of stories, from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to her headline-making interview with Charlie Sheen in 2011.

Her contributions to journalism have earned her three News & Documentary Emmy nominations.

Canning’s hosting credits also include multiple Sister Wives and Little People Big World reunions, along with guest co-hosting duties on The View. Canning served as a local news anchor in various cities, including Barrie, Ontario; West Palm Beach, Florida; Greenville, Mississippi; and Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to her career in journalism, Canning has written more than 20 screenplays for Hallmark and Lifetime.

She was raised in Blue Mountain, Ontario, holds a psychology degree from the University of Western Ontario, and studied radio and television arts at Ryerson University in Toronto.

Canning is married to U.S. Marine Corps reservist and F-18 fighter pilot, Lt. Colonel Tony Bancroft. Together, they have five daughters and a son.

You can find her on Instagram at @AndreaCanning and on X at @CanningAndrea.