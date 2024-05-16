Motion to dismiss indictment filed, hearing set in Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case

With just two months to go until actor Alec Baldwin stands trial for the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust”, his defense team has launched another legal salvo to get the charges against him tossed.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armorer, is in prison. In March, she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

She was later sentenced to serve a year and a half at the New Mexico Women’s Correctional Facility.

Baldwin, who was holding the gun that killed Hutchins, is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, unless his defense team can get it thrown out. His team has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment. The state responded to that motion in a 316-page document, where they state that “the defendant’s motion to dismiss is a predictably false, misleading and histrionic misrepresentation of the facts and circumstances of the history of the case.”

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

On Friday morning, a Santa Fe judge will listen to arguments from Baldwin’s attorney that the prosecution can’t even prove a criminal offense took place.