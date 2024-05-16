IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Motion to dismiss indictment filed, hearing set in Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case

Baldwin’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment for manslaughter in the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins
In this image taken from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin gestures while talking with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2021.
With just two months to go until actor Alec Baldwin stands trial for the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust”, his defense team has launched another legal salvo to get the charges against him tossed. 

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armorer, is in prison. In March, she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

She was later sentenced to serve a year and a half at the New Mexico Women’s Correctional Facility. 

Baldwin, who was holding the gun that killed Hutchins, is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge, unless his defense team can get it thrown out. His team has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment. The state responded to that motion in a 316-page document, where they state that “the defendant’s motion to dismiss is a predictably false, misleading and histrionic misrepresentation of the facts and circumstances of the history of the case.” 

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty

On Friday morning, a Santa Fe judge will listen to arguments from Baldwin’s attorney that the prosecution can’t even prove a criminal offense took place.

