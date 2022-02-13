43 years have passed since Tina Faye Kemp was last seen in Delaware

It’s been just over 43 years since 14-year-old Tina Faye Kemp was last seen in Felton, Delaware. Her older sister, Brenda King, has been searching for answers since February 3, 1979.

“Well, she was into the horses,” Brenda told Dateline. “So she did a lot of taking care of the horses with my dad down at the stables.” The siblings often spent time together watching the Brady Bunch and the Partridge Family, Brenda recalled. “She had a few friends at school but, you know, not a lot of friends.”

Brenda, who was 17 years old at the time, was at work that day. She told Dateline what their mother, Ruth, told her happened. “She thought Tina was outside hanging up clothes and she checked her room,” Brenda said, “because I think I remember something about Tina said she didn't feel good.” But Tina wasn’t in her room, wasn’t outside, and no one had any idea where she went.

“It was rough because, you know, she -- she had left and had run away two times before, within only, say, a couple of months, to a boyfriend's house,” Brenda said. “So, you know, when it happened this time, that's kind of what we were thinking – the same thing – that she had went, you know, to the boyfriend's house.”

But she hadn’t. Tina’s boyfriend at the time, Eric, said he hadn’t seen her.

Brenda told Dateline that after she returned home from work that day, she joined her mother to search for Tina. “We went riding around looking, you know, up and down roads,” Brenda said. “I don't know what we thought we were gonna find, but we felt we needed to do something.”

They didn’t find her. “It wasn't the same as it is now, you know, with all the alerts that they send out,” Brenda said. “Now, you know, the whole town will get together and go search for people. None of that happened.”

Brenda recalled one of the times Tina had run away before. “I was on my way to work and she was walking the road towards -- out past Frederick, and me and my other sister stopped and picked her up and brought her back home,” Brenda said.

The Kemp family wasn’t so lucky this time.

“The very next day we got, like, a blizzard. I think we had -- I want to say two feet of snow,” Brenda said. “It really shut down the area.”

According to Delaware State Police Public Information Officer Master Corporal Heather Pepper, Tina Kemp was officially reported missing on February 5 by her mother, Ruth Kemp.

Pepper told Dateline in an email that Tina was last seen wearing a white sweater, with a red and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and red and white tennis shoes. She was wearing a gold band with white rhinestones and a leather strap with “Eric” on her left arm. None of those items was ever located.

Tina Kemp, age progressed to 54 years old

Tina has blue eyes, a mole on her shoulder, and would be 57 years old today.

Dateline also spoke with Brenda’s daughter, Tina’s niece, Amber Barnes. “I know when I became a mom, I started asking my mom questions,” Amber said. “I just couldn't figure out where she went or why weren't we looking for her.”

Amber told Dateline that she started doing some digging of her own. “I started asking a lot of questions and I joined, like, a bunch of, like, web sleuth’s and things like that,” Amber said.

She also reached out to Dateline asking us to feature her aunt’s case.

“I'm always like, ‘Where's Aunt Tina?’ She just -- there's nothing,” Amber said.

“That’s what I think we both want – is to know what happened,” Brenda said. “It's just -- just like she vanished that day.”

Master Corporal Pepper said the state police suspect foul play in the case. “Tina was very young when she went missing,” she wrote in her email to Dateline. “And did not have the means to start a new life with a new identity.” There are no suspects or persons of interest at this time.

Tina Kemp has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Delaware Criminal Justice Information System (DELJIS) and NamUs databases. According to PIO Pepper, authorities have compared Tinas DNA to the DNA of Jane Does on their books in the past, but no one has been a match.

Ruth Kemp died in 2011 without ever getting answers about her daughter. All four of Tina’s siblings, plus their father, have submitted DNA to one of the ancestry, family tree websites. “We figured between all that maybe we would find some kind of a match,” Brenda said. “But nothing. Nothing came up.”

After more than 43 years with no answers, Brenda is hoping greater exposure to her sister’s story will help the police solve Tina’s case. “We were just talking the other night that we were going to go to the station ourselves and sit there until somebody got us what we needed,” Brenda said.

Tina Faye Kemp

Both Brenda and Amber agree: They need anyone who may have come across Tina, or remember something from 1979, to come forward. Tips, sightings, information – they’re hoping someone knows something about Tina’s disappearance.

The Delaware State Police have had no new leads as to Tina Kemp’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on what happened to Tina Kemp, please contact Detective Mark Ryde of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-739-5901. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.