A massive search is underway for an 18-year-old Amish woman who disappeared Sunday after attending a church service in the Bird-In-Hand area of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, according to the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Linda Stoltzfoos East Lampeter Township Police Department

Lieutenant Matt Hess told Dateline that Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at a farm on Stumptown Road. She was wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape, he added.

When Linda didn’t make it back to her home on Beechdale Road on Sunday, her parents became concerned and contacted police.

Her disappearance is being treated as a missing persons case. Lieutenant Hess told Dateline that police believe that Linda could be at risk for harm or injury.

“There is no reason for us to believe that she wanted to just leave,” said Lt. Hess, who describes Linda as a kind and quiet girl. “She did not indicate to anyone that she wanted to leave or take a trip. From what we understand, just running off without telling anyone would be very out of character for Linda.”

Lieutenant Hess told Dateline that multiple search teams have been out looking for Linda. The teams are utilizing dogs, horses, ATV equipment and drones to help search the rural area.

“We’re interviewing family, friends and members of the community for information,” Lt. Hess added. “We’re following up on every tip and lead we receive.”

A Facebook page called “Amish Girl Missing - Linda Stoltzfoos” has been created to aid in the search for Linda. Several photos and videos have been shared to the page of community members volunteering to help with the search.

According to the page, a community prayer meeting for Linda will be held at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, behind the Smucker homestead in Bird-In-Hand, Pennsylvania.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers and support,” the Facebook post states. “We will be holding another evening of prayer and worship on behalf of Linda, her family, and the local community. Please join us in person or on Facebook Live as we intercede for Linda this evening.”

Linda is described as 5'10" and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Linda’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676 or to submit a tip on the Crime Watch website.