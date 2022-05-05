Beau Mann sent a text to 911 for help; now he's been missing for over 5 months

“I just want to know where he is,” Jason Abate pleaded. “Please, somebody, have a heart.”

On November 30, 2021, Jason’s fiancé, 39-year-old Beau Mann vanished in Los Angeles, California.

Jason told Dateline he last spoke to Beau on November 29, the day before his disappearance. “He told me he was going to bed,” Jason said. But he hasn’t heard from Beau since that night.

Beau and Jason met five years ago. Jason said the pair matched on a dating site while he was visiting Texas for a wedding. “I had lived there for about a year, taking over a bank. Then I got relocated back home to Michigan,” Jason told Dateline. “I had made some friends in Texas; they had invited me back.”

Beau Mann and Jason Abate. Jason Abate

Jason said he and Beau were supposed to meet up for coffee during his short trip, but Jason was in San Antonio and Beau was in Austin at the time, over an hour away from each other. “We never got a chance to actually meet, but we continued to talk for several weeks,” Jason said. “Eventually he said, ‘I'm going to East Hampton. Would you like to meet me in the city?’”

Jason told Dateline that he jumped at the opportunity to meet the man that had already captured his heart. They finally met weeks later in New York City, where Jason says he also met another special person in Beau’s life, Sandy Eggers.

Beau, Jason, and Sandy Eggers. Jason Abate

Sandy told Dateline she met Beau over 20 years ago and soon became a godmother-like figure to him. “He was friends with my son,” Sandy said. “I was just very impressed with him.”

Sandy recalled how she quickly noticed Beau was “ambitious and very smart.”

“I guided him on his business ventures and eventually he started his own business,” Sandy told Dateline. The business was an app Beau created called Sober Grid.

According to their website, Sober Grid is an app designed to provide people with “easy access to private support at any time and at any stage of the recovery journey.” The goal of the app is to help users “maintain their path to sobriety.”

Jason told Dateline that when he was younger, Beau suffered from substance abuse issues and wanted to create a support system for people to stay clean and sober. “I don’t want to sound overly dramatic but he’s kind of changed the world,” Jason said.

While changing the world, Beau also traveled it. Jason said Beau’s work took him around the country, and he would often take Jason along with him. “I think there was 27 different places that he and I had traveled to,” Jason remembered. “We were always on an airplane meeting each other somewhere.”

It's been a long distance relationship for the two: Jason still lives in Michigan, while Beau lives in California.

According to Jason, Beau moved to Los Angeles about three years ago for work. But he was born in Post, Texas. Jason said Beau’s parents split up when he was young, so he grew up traveling between his father’s house in Texas and his mother’s in Massachusetts.

Beau Mann Jason Abate

In 2021, Beau went back to Texas to visit his family for Thanksgiving. “He had a great time and from there he flew back to Los Angeles,” Jason said, adding that he spoke with Beau on the phone when he got home on November 29, and everything seemed normal.

“He told me he loved me, and he wanted to adopt children with me,” Jason remembered. “That was the last message I ever got from him.”

But the next day, Beau wasn’t responding to Jason. At first, Jason told Dateline, he didn’t think anything of it. Because of Beau’s busy schedule, Jason said it wasn’t unusual for him to go a few days without responding. “Everyone just assumed he’d reach out in a day or two,” Jason said. But when text messages stopped going through to Beau’s phone, Jason began to worry.

“I called some people close to him and they were not able to go check on him,” Jason said. After a few days with no response from Beau, Jason told Dateline he reached out to the police in Los Angeles asking them to conduct a welfare check on Beau. But according to Jason, they told him he needed someone in the Los Angeles area to meet them at Beau’s apartment.

Jason reached out to Beau’s assistant for help. She had a key to his apartment, and was able to meet with the police. Beau was nowhere to be found.

Beau’s assistant officially filed a missing persons’ report that day, December 4, 2021.

According to a press release put out by the Los Angeles Police Department, Beau “was last seen on November 30, 2021, around 2:00 p.m., at a convenience store, on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard.”

Officer Jill Calhoun is assigned to investigate Beau’s case for the LAPD. Officer Calhoun told Dateline that the LAPD Missing Persons’ Unit officially received a notice that Beau was missing on December 17, 2021. They learned that Beau was dropped off by an Uber at a 7-Eleven on Ventura Boulevard and obtained security footage from that day. “The Uber is definitely being investigated,” Officer Calhoun told Dateline. “I can't disclose the details, but it has definitely been investigated.”

Jason told Dateline that the last time he spoke with Beau, Beau told him his car wasn’t starting. That meant he had to use Uber.

“We have pending search warrants,” Officer Calhoun told Dateline, to get information on cell phone records and GPS locations.

Friends and family believe Beau was in danger. “We went through his phone records,” Jason said. “His last text was to 911.”

Officer Calhoun confirmed to Dateline that the LAPD did receive a 911 text from Beau and that “several attempts were made to contact [him] via that correspondence.” Beau never responded. Officer Calhoun told Dateline that despite that, her office does not suspect foul play at this time.

Los Angeles Police Department

Jason disagrees. He believes all signs point back to Uber. While looking through the Uber records, Jason said he discovered the app shows Beau being dropped off at the 7-Eleven on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City at around 2:05 p.m. It is believed that at some point during that time, Beau sent a text to 911. It then shows him as dropped off at Berkeley Street in Santa Monica, California at 2:35 p.m. But Jason said no one ever saw him there. “That should make everybody nervous,” Jason said.

A representative of Uber told Dateline in an email that there was no incident reported to Uber.

Jason told Dateline that he, along with Beau’s family and friends, have been “pushing and pushing and pushing,” to find out what happened to Beau and feel frustrated with the progress of the case. But he said he will continue to do what he can to find his fiancé.

“I know at one point [Beau’s] family was in California and passing flyers out,” Jason said. He added that his own mother is currently in the hospital battling a serious illness, so he has been unable to make frequent trips to California.

He runs the ‘HelpFindBeauMann’ Facebook page and also does Facebook and Instagram lives to bring awareness to Beau’s story.

Jason and Beau's engagement rings. Jason Abate

Jason told Dateline he and Beau were supposed to get married in June, just one month from now. “I miss him so much,” Jason said. “He was someone you prayed for.”

Beau would be 40 years old today. According to the LAPD, he was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and black shoes.

He is described as approximately 5’9” tall and 220 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

And according to Jason, he has “the most beautiful dimples in the world.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Beau Mann is asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)