Body found near rest area in Montana confirmed to be Selena Not Afraid missing since New Year's Day

The body of Native American teenager Selena Not Afraid was found Monday morning about a mile away from the I-90 rest stop near Billings, Montana, where she was last seen on New Year’s Day, according to the Big Horn Sheriff’s Office.
The 16-year-old, who lived on the Crow reservation near Billings with her mother, Jackie Big Hair, was last seen on New Year’s Day at the rest area on I-90 between Billings and Hardin, Montana. Witnesses say Selena was seen leaving a vehicle after returning from a party. That vehicle left the rest area and when a family member came to pick up Selena, she was gone.
Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair stated in a news release that the U.S. Department of the Interior team found the teen’s body around 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, during a systematic grid search of an area southwest of the rest area on I-90.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected at this time, Sheriff Big Hair added.
Family, friends, members of the community, and even strangers, contributed their time for nearly three weeks searching for Selena.
Selena’s aunt, Cheryl Horn, was one of the hundreds who camped out at the rest area for days searching for answers in the teen’s disappearance.
“We’re not going to be just a file in the cabinet,” Cheryl Horn told Dateline last Monday. “We’re going to find our girl. And when Selena is found, there are hundreds of more girls behind her waiting to be found.”
Selena is just one of many Native American women and girls who have been reported missing in the United States and in Montana. In 2019, the Associated Press reported that there were “nearly 300 cases of missing Native American women and girls reported to law enforcement agencies in Montana last year.
Selena’s aunt Cheryl told Dateline in a previous interview that she will continue to be a voice for missing and murdered Indigenous women, even after Selena is found.
“A large percentage of these missing girls are indigenous,” Cheryl said. “But this is not just an indigenous problem, this is a human problem. And right now, I have a voice. You have a voice. Those who are missing do not have a voice and we need to be that voice for them.”
After receiving the news Monday, Cheryl posted to Facebook about her niece, saying,
“We brought our baby girl home. Now she can Rest In Peace. Jackie and I want to thank everyone for helping us bring our girl home ."
The Big Horn Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.
If you have any information about Selena's case, contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780 or the tip line at (406) 665-9800.