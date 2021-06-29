A 29-year-old Catskill woman has been found safe three months after she was reported missing, New York State Police said on Monday.

Alicia M. Kenyon “was found safe and living in Maryland,” according to a press release issued by the state police. Their Facebook post added that she was “in good health.”

Alicia Kenyon

Alicia, who was featured in Dateline NBC’s online series “Missing in America” earlier this spring, was last seen on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Walmart in the Village of Catskill.

A week after Alicia was reported missing by her family, state police released a photo from a security camera showing Alicia inside a Stewart's Shop in the Village of Saugerties on the morning of Saturday, March 20.

Alicia had been living with roommates at Catskill Motor Court, but at the time state police thought she could be in the City of Kingston area.

Alicia’s sister, Amy Kenyon, told Dateline she didn’t know where she could be or why no one had heard from her, but said they hadn’t been able to reach her on her phone and their family was concerned for Alicia’s safety.

After three months, state police announced Alicia was found safe and living in Maryland. They added that they were helped by the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland. No additional details have been released.

Alicia’s sister Amy expressed her thanks to the community in a Facebook post and asked for privacy for their family at this time.

“My sister, Alicia Kenyon was found alive today. To protect her privacy, I will not be providing additional information. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared her information and helped in the search. This has been, and still is a very difficult time for my family. Everyone's support has meant so much. To those of you that I haven't reached out to personally, I mean no offense. This has been a heartbreaking experience, and I still feel very much in shock. Thank you”