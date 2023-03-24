Daughter works with the Cleveland Clinic to honor Aliza Sherman on 10-year anniversary of her murder

It has been 10 years since 53-year-old Aliza Sherman, a Cleveland Clinic fertility nurse, was murdered in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

The mother of four was stabbed to death in broad daylight after leaving her attorney’s office downtown on March 24, 2013. It was about 5 p.m. when a security video captured an unknown individual approaching Aliza from behind and stabbing her 11 times.

The hooded figure was never identified and the weapon was never recovered.

Aliza’s family believes that the attack on Aliza was a targeted one. But, a decade later, they are still left wondering who could have murdered her. Dateline spoke with Aliza’s daughter, Jennifer, in 2021 when we featured Aliza’s case in our “Cold Case Spotlight” series.

“There hasn’t been any movement in my mom’s case and we just want to know why,” Jennifer told Dateline in 2021. At the time, they were calling for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to take over the case. “Why not hand it off to a fresh set of eyes or someone who has more resources to dedicate to the investigation,” Jennifer questioned.

Just months after Dateline’s initial article was published, in June of 2021, the BCI took on Aliza’s case. Dateline reached out to the Communications Office at the Ohio BCI and received an email from Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Irwin stated that, “The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Cleveland Police to investigate the case in June 2021 as part of its Cold Case Unit.” Irwin confirmed the case remains an “active and ongoing” investigation. He added that they “do not have any additional information to share regarding the status of the open investigation.”

As the family waits for answers in the case, Jennifer has decided to do something to honor the life and legacy of her mother. “I’ve collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic to start the Aliza Sherman Fund,” Jennifer wrote in a statement to Dateline. “Aliza’s fund will provide support to Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced violence, as well as implement awareness and prevention programs.”

The Aliza Sherman Fund was introduced at the Inspiring Change Event on Thursday, March 23, 2023. They’ve organized a silent auction, which is accessible online. To register, visit https://aliza.givesmart.com or text ‘ALIZA’ to 76278.

According to Jennifer, her mother lived her life by the quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Jennifer wrote that her mother raised her to be “fierce, independent and to not only stand up for myself, but others.” She said that her mother helped her believe that she can do anything she sets her mind to.

And that’s why Jennifer has dedicated herself to her mother’s case.

“Although she’s no longer here with us physically, I continue to be her voice,” Jennifer wrote. “Because she had so much more to say. Because her story has only just begun.”

She hopes the Aliza Sherman Fund will “be the change.”

“By speaking up about violence, we cultivate change. By spreading awareness of violence, we cultivate change. By ensuring access to resources and support, we cultivate change,” Jennifer wrote. “We can provide armor and strength through empowerment. We can promote brighter days and less suffering, in Aliza’s memory.”

Additional information can be found on the “Justice for Aliza Sherman” Facebook page.

There is a reward of up to $100,000 available through Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest in Aliza Sherman’s murder.

If you have information, please contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.