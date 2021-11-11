For just a little over a quarter of a century, the 1995 disappearance of 6-year-old Morgan Nick has been a mystery -- but investigators believe they are getting closer to identifying the person responsible for her kidnapping, the FBI said Tuesday.

Morgan was taken from a parking lot area near Wofford Field in Alma, Arkansas, during a Little League game on June 9, 1995, according to a news release from the FBI.

Morgan and her family drove about 30 minutes from their home in Ozark, Arkansas, to watch the game in Alma with friends that night.

Morgan’s mother Colleen Nick told Dateline in 2019 that toward the end of the game, Morgan went off to catch fireflies in the parking lot with other children. Colleen said she was skeptical of letting her young daughter go off to play, but was assured by other parents that it was a safe area.

“She threw her arms around my neck, kissed my cheek, then the kids all ran out to the parking lot,” Colleen told Dateline in 2019. “I could turn my head and see that she was right there in sight. I checked on them three or four times.”

But when the game was over, Morgan was gone.

It’s been 26 years since she was taken, and her case file fills an entire room.

This week, the FBI released a new plea for help, stating they believe they are closer to identifying the person who took Morgan all those years before.

Based on their ongoing investigation, agents are seeking information about Billy Jack Lincks, who was born and raised in Crawford County, Arkansas. He served in the Army during World War II, then worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas from 1962 to 1974. Lincks returned to Van Buren sometime in the 1970s.

Approximately two months after Morgan’s disappearance, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren, about eight miles from the Wofford field, where Morgan was last seen, according to the news release.

The agency stated that Lincks died in prison in 2000, but did not release the charges he was being held on.

This week, the FBI announced that they are requesting help from anyone who knew Billy Jack Lincks.

“Whether it was through school, work, church, or any social activity, we need information about Lincks and details about his entire life,” the release stated. “Remember, every piece of information about Lincks’ life is important—no detail is too small or insignificant,” the release stated.

On Tuesday, the same day the FBI released their plea, Morgan’s mother posted on Facebook:

We Believe...!

Faith ♥️ Hope ♥️ Love

We will continue to fight to bring you home sweet girl. You are loved beyond measure. #StillMissingMorgan

Anyone with information about Billy Jack Lincks or his life, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.