Vernon County Sheriff’s Office working to identify Wisconsin murder victim found 40 years ago

It’s been 40 years since three teenagers came across the body of a middle-aged woman along the side of Old Line Road about six miles outside Westby, Wisconsin.

Detectives arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m. on May 4, 1984. The woman had suffered extensive damage to her face and body. “It was very clear to investigators at the time — this was a homicide,” Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson told Dateline.

According to Sheriff Torgerson, her face had been bludgeoned and both of her hands had been cut off, likely in an effort to make it difficult to identify her. “We believe that she was killed at a different location and dumped like a piece of garbage on Old Line Road,” Sheriff Torgerson told Dateline. Authorities do not know where the woman was actually killed.

The department was unable to identify the victim, who has come to be known simply as Vernon County Jane Doe.

They determined that the Jane Doe was between 50 and 63 years old, with graying brown hair and blue eyes. She weighed approximately 150 lbs. and was about 5’5”.

When Vernon County Jane Doe was found, she was wearing a black dress with a blue and white paisley print, a blue turtleneck sweater, nylon stockings, and a multicolored coat.

Sheriff Torgerson chose not to comment on how long authorities believe she had been dead before her body was found by the teens.

The day after the woman’s body was discovered, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a couple who had seen a news report about the case. “They called and indicated that, on May 4th at about 9:45 p.m., they saw a male outside of a yellow two-door compact car at a location not too far from where Jane Doe was found,” Sheriff Torgerson said. “It appears this couple may have scared this person off.”

That call also gave investigators an idea as to how long the woman’s body may have been at the location on Old Line Road before she was found. If the callers had indeed scared off the killer, “then it would be safe, you know, safe to say that she was not at the location very long, where she was found,” Torgerson said.

The sheriff told Dateline that the tip led investigators to another location, where they found four pieces of evidence: tire marks, blood, a man’s watch, and part of a set of dentures.

Sheriff Torgerson confirmed that the partial dentures belonged to Vernon County Jane Doe. According to the sheriff, the serial numbers inscribed on the dentures were 420 or 4-20. Also engraved on the upper denture was the number 289. “We’ve been seeking information from the dental community over all the years,” Sheriff Torgerson told Dateline. “Unfortunately, [we] have not received any positive leads.”

Over the course of the 40-year investigation, the department has also looked at the woman’s clothing — specifically some “unique” buttons on her coat — in their efforts to identify her. “We’re constantly seeking information from the public with the hope that someone might recognize the photos of the clothing,” Sheriff Torgerson said. “As we investigate, anything unique is a tool.”

Vernon County Jane Doe was exhumed in August of 2015 and her DNA was sent out for testing. A facial reconstruction sketch was also created. She was later buried at Viroqua Cemetery in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Her gravestone reads: Jane Doe Found May 4, 1984.

In 2018, the woman’s clothing was submitted for pollen testing. “The testing was a fairly high degree of certainty that she was from — or that she had been — in the southwest United States,” Sheriff Torgerson told Dateline. He said that investigators are pursuing leads in the DNA testing field, as well. “We continue to investigate and we will utilize the technology available to identify Vernon County Jane Doe, and — with the strong hope of bringing her killer to justice,” he said.

This case was submitted to Dateline by someone who believes they may be related to Vernon County Jane Doe. Sheriff Torgerson said that the department receives “a lot of calls like this” and that, as they receive those types of calls, they check the DNA against Vernon County Jane Doe to try and identify her. No information has been publicly released about a positive DNA match.

No suspects have ever been named in connection to the case.

Sheriff Torgerson told Dateline that the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has not given up on bringing justice to the unidentified woman. “We want the public’s help,” he said. “We feel there’s information out there that will help us identify Jane Doe.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123.

