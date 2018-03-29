At the Desk of: Cathy Singer, Dateline Producer

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed At the Desk of: Cathy Singer 0:57 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1197798467552" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Cathy Singer is the producer of this Friday's episode with Keith Morrison, A Crack in Everything. She works out of her home in Chicago, but came to New York to finish this week's episode. We sat down with her to get the inside scoop. (Cathy's responses have been edited for time and clarity.)

Dateline: How did you come across the case in Friday’s report?

Cathy Singer, Producer: I was actually assigned the story by Dateline.

Dateline: How long have you been working on the story?

Cathy: Well, I was originally told about it in November, and I went to some hearings. But I didn’t really do anything on it until early March. And then I shot the story in a week, and then wrote it 48 hours, and edited in a week and a half and then -- here I am now.

Dateline: Is that a typical timeline for a Dateline story?

Cathy: I think there’s no typical timeline for a Dateline story. Some stories you are following for years, until they go to a trial. Some you can spend a lot more time writing and editing. And some -- they need it out right away.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a little bit about the story.

Cathy: It was presented to me as a wrongful conviction case. And this man had been convicted of killing his wife -- where it was initially thought to be suicide. And I got involved at the time where his lawyers were filing this writ of habeas corpus -- the last chance to get him out of prison.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Cathy: Mentioning of the gunshot residue test.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Keith Morrison?

Cathy: There are so many best things: He’s an awesome writer, he’s got that great voice, and he’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever met.