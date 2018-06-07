At the Desk of: Christine Fillmore

Play Facebook

Christine Fillmore is the producer of this Friday's episode with Keith Morrison, The Watcher. We caught up with her at her desk to learn more about the episode. (Christine's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: I know you’re producing this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Christine Fillmore: The Dateline story development team found me and asked me to look into it.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Christine: It’s about a young, charismatic woman, who had just graduated from law school. And she was studying for the bar exam. She had gone out for a night with friends, and after a few days, family and friends hadn’t heard from her and realized she had vanished.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Christine: We filmed some of our interviews in an old mansion from the early 1900s, which is now owned by the Federated Garden Clubs of Macon.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Keith Morrison?

Christine: Everything. He’s the best.