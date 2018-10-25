At the Desk of: Emily Wickwire, Dateline Associate Producer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dateline NBC

Emily Wickwire is an associate producer on this Friday's episode with Keith Morrison, Everything She Knew. We sat down with her to get the inside scoop on the story. (Emily's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: Hey, Emily, We know you’re working on this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Emily Wickwire, Associate Producer: This story came to us from our great research team. It was an old case that hadn’t been covered too extensively, and we kind of were able to bring it back up and actually interview some people who had never really spoken to the press -- in particular, an initial suspect who was implicated for a long time during the investigation, as well as a victim of the defendant who ultimately came forward with a story that really broke the case open. So it was great because we really go to re-examine this old case from a Dateline perspective.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Emily: This is a story about a young woman who is found murdered in a video game store in San Antonio, Texas. There is no surveillance, there are no witnesses, no forensic evidence. Really, no one knows what happened to her. And also she’s just really a lovely person, so no one knows who would have any motive to kill her. It’s a very interesting story with lots of twists and turns. Ultimately, the killer is brought to light because of the actions of someone completely unrelated to her, who comes forward with a story of their own.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Emily: We actually filmed all of our interviews in the Aztec Theatre in downtown San Antonio, which is this really beautiful, old historic theatre which was built right before the Great Depression. It’s extremely opulent, very beautiful. And, oddly enough, my family is originally from San Antonio and remembers way back in the day going to see shows and plays in that theatre.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Emily: Location is key in this story, and it’s definitely something you should keep in mind when trying to figure out who may have done this to Amber.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Keith Morrison?

Emily: Keith Morrison is just the most wonderful, down-to-earth person you could ever meet. And he’s just always fun to be around. He’s just always down for as glass of Chardonnay, which I think is amazing. Or Diet Coke, he loves Diet Coke. He’s just a fun guy.