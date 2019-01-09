At the Desk of: Erika Glass, Associate Producer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dateline NBC

Erika Glass is one of the associate producers of this Friday's episode with Andrea Canning, The Alibi. We caught up with her at her desk in New York to hear more about the story. Read our conversation with Erika, below, and learn more about her in the video, above. (Erika's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: Hey, Erika. We know you’re an associate producer on this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this report?

Erika Glass, Associate Producer: Our story development team, which is great, found this story and brought it to our producer, Tom Keenan.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Erika: A young military mom is found murdered at her home in Baltimore.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Erika: The FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Erika: Keep your eye on the timeline -- who is where, and when.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Andrea Canning?

Erika: She’s so personable, and gets along with our characters so well, that she elicits some great stories from them. I can’t tell you what they are, but they’re good. So watch to find out.