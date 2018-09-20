At the Desk of: Haylee Barber

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Haylee Barber is an associate producer on this Friday's episode with Keith Morrison, A Deal with the Devil. We caught up with her at her desk to get the inside scoop on the story.

Dateline: Hey, Haylee. We know you’re an associate producer on this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Haylee Barber, Associate Producer: I heard we were working on a story out in Denver, Colorado. And it is my hometown, so I reached out to see if they needed any help.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Haylee: This particular story is about a killer who duped law enforcement for many years -- and the families who never stopped fighting for justice.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Haylee: The most unusual location was probably FBI headquarters. We all had to go through special security surveillance to get in.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Haylee: One clue you can look for is, “Who is Joe Snitch?”

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Keith Morrison?

Haylee: The best part about working with Keith is that he’s such a team player. On this particular story, we were running super late and we had to get out of a location, and Keith actually helped the crew clean up their gear and move it all to the van.