At The Desk of: Haylee Barber, Dateline Associate ProducerSep.19.201801:14
Haylee Barber is an associate producer on this Friday's episode with Keith Morrison, A Deal with the Devil. We caught up with her at her desk to get the inside scoop on the story.
Dateline: Hey, Haylee. We know you’re an associate producer on this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?
Haylee Barber, Associate Producer: I heard we were working on a story out in Denver, Colorado. And it is my hometown, so I reached out to see if they needed any help.
Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.
Haylee: This particular story is about a killer who duped law enforcement for many years -- and the families who never stopped fighting for justice.
Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?
Haylee: The most unusual location was probably FBI headquarters. We all had to go through special security surveillance to get in.
Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?
Haylee: One clue you can look for is, “Who is Joe Snitch?”
Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Keith Morrison?
Haylee: The best part about working with Keith is that he’s such a team player. On this particular story, we were running super late and we had to get out of a location, and Keith actually helped the crew clean up their gear and move it all to the van.