At the Desk of: Isa Gutierrez, Dateline Assistant ProducerNov. 15, 201800:56
Dateline caught up with Isa Gutierrez, an Assistant Producer, at her desk in New York to play ‘Fill in the Blank.’ For information on Friday's all-new episode, The Ultimatum with Dennis Murphy, read Isa's Q and A below.
Dateline: We know you’re an assistant producer on this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?
Isa Gutierrez, Assistant Producer: My producer, Kim Krawitz, lives near where it happened and read about it in her local paper one day.
Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.
Isa: It’s about a family in upstate New York who had everything going for them until a deadly ultimatum turned into tragic loss.
Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?
Isa: A wine barrel room at a vineyard in California.
Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?
Isa: Two words: phone calls.
Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Dennis Murphy?
Isa: He always comes to work with a positive attitude. It’s inspiring to see how committed he is to telling a story with grace, attention to detail, and integrity.