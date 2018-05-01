At the Desk of: Jackie Montalvo, Assistant Producer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jackie Montalvo helped produce this Friday's all-new episode with Andrea Canning, The Match. We caught up with her at her desk in New York to get the inside scoop. (Jackie's responses have been edited for time and clarity.)

Dateline: We know you helped produce Friday’s all-new Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Jackie: So, we got a tip from the Albuquerque Police Department in 2017 and decided to look into it.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Jackie: This is a story about a young woman named Brittani Marcell, who was attacked in her house. Her mom walked in while the attacker was still there. And it was almost a decade-long saga to figure out who did it.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Jackie: It was in Brittani Marcell’s backyard. They have a chicken coop, and that was definitely a first. I’ve just never experienced a chicken coop in someone’s backyard before.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Andrea Canning?

Jackie: Probably in between all the shoots, getting to know her better and getting to hear about her kids and all the wonderful things they’re doing. And then having them come in and edit with us while she was in the office.