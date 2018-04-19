At the Desk of: Mason Scherer, Dateline Associate Producer

Play Facebook

Mason Scherer is an associate producer on this Friday's episode with Andrea Canning, Deadly Circumstances. We sat down with him to get the inside scoop on the report. (Mason's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: We know you’re the associate producer on this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions.

Mason Scherer, Dateline Associate Producer: Sure.

Dateline: How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Mason: I was actually assigned to this case shortly after the first trial in 2015. This is a case that has been through many court proceedings and – and has been worked on for a long time, through quite a few different producers. But I’ve been along for the ride the whole time.

Dateline: Do most cases you work on take three years to produce?

Mason: I feel like recently I’ve been working on cases that have been taking a long time. But sometimes, [no]. It all depends on real life.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Mason: This story is about a 25-year-old woman who was eight and a half months pregnant when her mother found her strangled and stabbed in her apartment. It looked like the apartment had been ransacked – like a botched burglary attempt. But investigators looked at – at every suspect, including the person who she was seeing, who was also the baby’s father. She also had an ex-husband who they looked at, and even the possibility of just a nameless burglary gone bad.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Mason: For this episode, we shot some b-roll up in the Smoky Mountains, up a little ways from Knoxville. I’d say it was unusual because it would have been, you know, perfectly beautiful. But we were there on a really rainy, terrible day.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Mason: Listen carefully to what the victim herself had to say.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Andrea Canning?

Mason: I really enjoy working with Andrea Canning. She’s a close friend of mine. She makes things really easy and enjoyable. When we’re in the field, it doesn’t feel like work. We get along really well, and I enjoy learning from her. And seeing how strong she is as an interviewer, as well as just someone that really works hard to get the story done.

Dateline: Great. Thanks, Mason!

Mason: You’re welcome!