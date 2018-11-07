At the Desk of: Michelle Madigan, Dateline Producer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dateline NBC

Dateline caught up with producer Michelle Madigan at her desk in Los Angeles to play ‘Fill in the Blank.’ For information on Friday's all-new episode, The Mansion on Ocean Boulevard, with Josh Mankiewicz, read Michelle's Q and A below.

Dateline: We know you’re producing this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Michelle Madigan, Dateline Producer: I live in Southern California, so I heard about this case back in 2011. The story got quite a bit of media coverage, especially when the San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced its findings a couple months later. Almost eight years later, [I found] myself in a San Diego courtroom covering a wrongful death lawsuit. We don’t often cover civil cases at Dateline NBC. We’ve spent the year learning how the case ended up there.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Michelle: The story examines two deaths that occurred within one week in a beachfront mansion in Coronado, California. When the families don’t accept the findings of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, they decide to search for answers on their own.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Michelle: We filmed one interview in a beautiful model home. I wanted to move in!

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Michelle: The message on the door has been interpreted in many ways. See what you think it means.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Josh Mankiewicz?

Michelle: Josh has strong ethics and integrity. And of course, an incredible assortment of pocket squares.