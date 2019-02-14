At the Desk of: Mike Nardi, Dateline Producer

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 14, 2019, 5:22 PM GMT By Dateline NBC

Mike Nardi is the producer of this Friday's episode with Dennis Murphy, What They Saw. We sat down with him to get the inside scoop on the report. (Mike's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: We know you’re producing this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Mike Nardi, Dateline Producer: I was scouring the internet looking for stories and came across this one just as the trial had ended. So I knew the ending before I knew the beginning and, needless to say, my interest was piqued!

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Mike: Ciara Ingram was a devoted mother to her children and a caring nurse to her patients. When she was found brutally stabbed to death in her own apartment, police had to figure out if her killer was someone she perhaps just recently met, or someone she’d had in her life for years. Focus would soon turn to her young children and what they may or may not have seen and heard on the last day they saw their mother alive.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Mike: We filmed almost all our interviews at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. It is this incredible building with a rich history as an old steelworks and mill. The rooms were cavernous and there were constant reminders of what a historical building it is.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Mike: This story is about the credibility and reliability of the people closest to Ciara. Who will you believe?

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Dennis Murphy?

Mike: The way Dennis conducts interviews with his unique style and use of language is always such an informative experience. But maybe better than that is when we wrap for the day and I get a chance to sit down for dinner with Dennis and the rest of the team and hear his stories.