At the Desk of: Robert Dean, Dateline Producer of ‘The Threat’

Robert Dean is the producer of this Monday's episode with Keith Morrison, The Threat. He works out of the L.A. bureau, but we caught up with him at his temporary desk in New York to get the inside scoop. (Robert's responses have been edited for time and clarity.)

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Robert Dean, Producer: This case is an unusual cold case that gets heated up and solved, but then suddenly -- and strangely -- resurfaces.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Robert: The Redondo Beach Pier is normally a place for tourists, but it was a key part of this murder mystery story.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Robert: Keep a close ear and eye on how Bill Bradford phrases his answers in the police interview.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Keith Morrison?

Robert: Keith is a great storyteller who always gets invested with the characters to create a unique and compelling narrative.