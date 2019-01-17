Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dateline NBC

Sergei Ivonin is one of the producers on this Sunday's episode with Dennis Murphy, Finding Venus. We caught up with him at his desk to hear more about the story. Read our conversation with Sergei, below, and learn more about him in the video, above. (Sergei's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: Hey, Sergei, We know you’re one of the producers on this Sunday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this report?

Sergei Ivonin, Dateline Field Producer: A retired colleague of mine did this story a few years ago. There were significant developments in the last year and I was asked to look into it, since Michigan is my home state.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Sergei: The story is about a mother of two little girls, who went missing while retrieving mail in the morning. The investigation into her disappearance led investigators to solving a mystery of one guy being in two places at the same time, Xbox games, and a letter someone held onto for almost eight years before delivering it.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Sergei: Three hundred feet above thick woods in southern Michigan.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Sergei: A store receipt.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Dennis Murphy?

Sergei: His razor-sharp wit paired with his jovial personality.