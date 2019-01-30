Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 30, 2019, 10:49 PM GMT By Dateline NBC

Stefani Barber is one of the associate producers of this Friday's episode with Josh Mankiewicz, CHASING O.J. SIMPSON: The Untold Stories. We caught up with her at her desk in Los Angeles to hear more about the story. Read our conversation with Stefani, below, and learn more about her in the video, above.

Dateline: We know you were an associate producer on this Friday’s Dateline. We have a few questions. How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Stefani Barber, Associate Producer: It’s been in the news for 25 years. We obtained additional deposition footage that was the idea behind doing more about the Bronco chase.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Stefani: Most people know how the story ends, but we’re taking a closer look at some of the most memorable three hours of live television ever broadcast.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Stefani: We did a shoot in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Definitely off the beaten path for most of us.

Dateline: What is the one clue we should be on the lookout for?

Stefani: Audio recordings play a big role in this report. Listen for how police handled an unpredictable situation in real time.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Josh Mankiewicz?

Stefani: For an iconic Los Angeles-based story like this one, there is no one more tuned into the city’s unique character than he is.