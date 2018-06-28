At the Desk of Susan Leibowitz, West Coast Supervising Producer

Play Facebook

Susan Leibowitz is one of the producers of this Friday's episode with Josh Mankiewicz, Unraveled. We caught up with her while she was finishing the episode to hear more about the story. Read our conversation with Susan, below. (Susan's responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Dateline: How did you come across the case in this Friday’s report?

Susan: One of the victims had been on Dateline as an expert on another story, so we couldn’t help but pay attention as this scary story unfolded over so many days.

Dateline: Without giving anything away, tell us a bit about the story.

Susan: This story is about living in fear and surviving -- and it’s about those who didn’t survive.

Dateline: What was the most unusual location you filmed at for this episode?

Susan: Phoenix in 114 degrees — not that that is unusual.

Dateline: What’s the best thing about working on a story with Josh Mankiewicz?

Susan: There’s so many great things about working with Josh. In this report you’ll see a more emotionally raw side of him as he was friends with one of the victims.