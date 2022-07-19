Disappearance of Jacqueline "Jacky" Reyes in Boynton Beach, Florida remains a mystery over a month later

“Even though she’s 30 years old, she’s still missing. She’s still my child,” Jackie Reyes told Dateline, about her youngest daughter, who bears her name.

30-year-old Jacqueline Reyes, also known as Jacky, was last seen on June 1, 2022 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

“We’re a close-knit family,” Jackie said. She told Dateline her husband, Richard, who died in 2020, adopted Jacky when she was young. Jacky grew up in Flagstaff, Arizona with her two older sisters, Carrie and Rhonda.

“It’s just a very quiet town,” Jackie said, of Flagstaff. “Really serene.” Growing up, Jacky enjoyed that serenity. “She has such a nature spirit,” Jackie said about her daughter. “She’s very adventurous.”

After graduating high school, Jacky set her eyes on her next adventure: California. “She was just so excited,” Jackie told Dateline. “Living in a small town, you know, you go out in the big world.”

Jacky Reyes.

Jackie told Dateline her daughter briefly studied fashion at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in California before deciding it wasn’t for her. “She had several little gigs that she did out there,” Jackie said. “She was in a music video.”

Jackie told Dateline her daughter was interested in getting to know her biological father’s side of the family. “She didn’t really know her biological family that well,” Jackie said, since Jacky’s biological father Denzil Dixon, had not been involved in her life growing up.

In the past few years, however, she started building relationships with him and his family. One of those people was her Aunt Joy, Jacky’s father’s sister.

“The first time I met her, she was at my house,” Joy told Dateline. She said Jacky was in Florida for Thanksgiving and was staying with other members of the family who lived in the area. “That was probably around 2012.”

Joy told Dateline that in January 2022, she received a call from Jacky, who said she was in Jacksonville, Florida. “Hours later, she was at my door,” Joy said. “I was surprised, but I welcomed her in.”

Joy told Dateline that Jacky never told her why she was in Florida, but she let her niece to stay with her for awhile. “She just wanted to be around family,” Joy said.

Two months later, in March 2022, Jacky’s biological father, Denzil, died. According to Jackie, he had been terminally ill.

Joy said that even though Jacky hadn’t been extremely close with her father, Denzil’s death was very hard on her. “She had already lost her stepfather that raised her,” Joy said. “And she was getting close to her birth father.”

Joy told Dateline she and Jacky grew closer as they grieved the loss of Denzil. But she acknowledged that she and Jacky didn’t always get along. “We butted heads a couple of times,” Joy said. “We’ve had three fights.” Joy told Dateline that the fights were never anything serious, though.

Joy told Dateline that on the night of June 1, the two had a fight. “We were arguing about her doing too much laundry and me not being employed,” Joy said. The issue regarded the amount of water and electricity that Jacky was using, since Joy was having a hard time with the increased utility bills. Joy added that following the argument, Jacky took her backpack and a few other things, including her laptop, and left the house.

Jacky Reyes.

“I thought she was just trying to blow off some heat and come back the next morning,” Joy recalled. She said that Jacky didn’t drive, so she thought her niece might have taken an Uber or gotten a ride from someone.

Jacky never returned.

Joy told Dateline that she attempted to file a missing person report almost immediately, but the police wouldn’t hear her out. “I wish I could have got the police on board earlier,” Joy said. She added that the police told her because Jacky is 30 years old, she could have just left on her own.

It wasn’t until June 28, that Jacky’s mother said she learned her daughter was missing. “I got a strange call from her uncle,” Denzil’s brother, Jackie said, which was odd because she never spoke to that side of the family. Jackie said when she called him back, there was no response. Jackie told Dateline that she was immediately alarmed, so she texted Jacky, but she got no response from her daughter.

Jackie told Dateline that the last time she spoke to Jacky was on May 31 and everything seemed normal. She explained that while she and her daughter are close, they’ve gone weeks without speaking before, so she hadn’t thought too much of the silence, initially. Until that phone call.

“I started making calls to her sisters,” Jackie said. “I realized something was wrong.”

On July 1, an official missing person report was filed.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Jackie’s disappearance. On July 16, they posted on their Facebook page that their team is “still looking everywhere for Jacqueline Reyes” and that detectives are “concentrating our search in the Miami/Dade area.”

A post a four days earlier stated that Jacky “was last seen on June 1, at 1:30 a.m.” at the 4100 block of “S. Shady Lane, Boynton Beach, FL.” The post continued to say that “Reyes took her book bag with laptop.” According to local NBC affiliate WPTV, it is unknown exactly what Jacky was wearing the night she disappeared. It is also unknown if there has been any bank or phone activity on her accounts since she went missing.

Dateline called the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office multiple times on Monday, but has yet to receive a response from detectives working on Jacky’s case.

“It’s an unimaginable pain,” Jackie said of her daughter’s disappearance. “You know, because you don’t know what happened to her.”

Jackie told Dateline that she knows her daughter struggles with depression and anxiety, but firmly believes she wouldn’t just disappear without reaching out. “She’s a very fragile person,” Jackie said. “She would call me.”

Jackie and Jacky Reyes.

It’s now been more than a month since Jackie last heard from her daughter.

Jackie told Dateline she won’t give up looking for her. “We have a page set up,” Jackie said. She told Dateline that she and one of Jacky’s friends runs the ‘Find Jacky Reyes’ Facebook page. “I’ve been doing videos every day, just telling people what's going on,” she added.

Jacky is 30 years old, 5’8” tall and 110 lbs. According to her mother, she has dark brown hair and is extremely thin. She has a red, Japanese-style dragon tattoo between her shoulders.

“We just want to know where she’s at,” Jackie said. “Me and her sisters just want her home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ebel of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.