Eight years of Dateline's Missing in America: 169 still missing

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include developments in multiple cases since this was originally published in December 2021.

---------------------

Erin Marie Gilbert

Erin Marie Gilbert went on a first date to the Girdwood Forest Fair in Girdwood, Alaska on July 1, 1995. The 24-year-old has been missing ever since. Erin had moved to Alaska the year prior and was working as a nanny. Her sister, Stephanie, told Dateline that Erin left for her date on July 1 with David “Dave” Combs, a man whom Stephanie said Erin had met a few nights earlier at a local bar. They drove to the Girdwood Forest Fair, and according to witness statements to the Alaska State Troopers, Erin was last seen at a beer garden with her date before they left around 6 p.m. In a statement to authorities in 1995, Dave Combs said they walked to his car, but the lights had been left on and it would not start. He told Erin he would walk to a nearby friend’s house for help. He said he walked for about two hours, but was unable to find his friend’s house. When he returned to the car, he said Erin was gone. He told authorities he figured Erin returned to the fair. Combs said when he tried to start the car this time, it worked. He stated he went back to the fair and searched for Erin until about 1 a.m. Lieutenant Randy McPherron, who is the sole investigator in the Alaska State Troopers’ Cold Case Investigation Unit, told Dateline in 2019 they haven’t received any leads in several years, but said he would follow up on any that come in. He added there are no suspects in Erin’s disappearance but said they have attempted to reach Dave Combs multiple times for questioning. McPherron told Dateline in 2021 that there have been no updates in the case. Erin’s sister, Stephanie, started a Facebook page FindingErinMarieGilbert, where she continues to post regularly. At the time of her disappearance, Erin was described as 5’5’, 145 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She would be 50 years old today. Anyone with information about Erin’s case is asked to call the Alaska State Troopers at 907-428-7200 or Lt. McPherron at 907-269-5611.

Anesha “Duffy” Murnane

Anesha “Duffy” Murnane, 38, was last seen on security video on October 17, 2019, leaving her Homer, Alaska apartment heading to a 1 p.m. doctor’s appointment. She never made it. Police said security cameras captured Duffy leaving the Maintree Apartments on foot around 12:15 p.m. In the video, Duffy is wearing a blue jacket, light blue shirt and blue jeans. For weeks, law enforcement, assisted by K-9 units, searched the area where Duffy was known to frequently travel by foot. Duffy’s family told Dateline that she did not own a car and usually walked everywhere she went. According to Homer Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Browning, search dogs tracked Duffy’s scent into downtown Homer but then lost it, reaching a point search-dog handlers call a “car pick up.” Duffy’s mother, Sara Berg, says the family believes someone picked her up in a vehicle and that she has been abducted. She added that there has been no activity on Duffy’s bank cards and her phone battery was dead at the time of her disappearance. Sara filed a presumptive death petition for her daughter in April, 2021. On June 17, 2021, a six-member jury decided that Duffy can be presumed dead and also determined that her death was a homicide. According to online court records, Homer Superior Court Judge Bride Seifert issued a death certificate for Duffy on June 25. Her parents have long believed that she was murdered, but say they were still surprised to learn her death was a homicide. According to a June 23 press release, Homer Police consider Duffy’s case to be active and under investigation. Police continue to urge people to call the department if they think they’ve had any contact at all with Duffy or have any information about her whereabouts.

“‘Any contact with her’ means just that, anything at all,” the press release stated. “Even seeing her at some type of event without actually speaking with her, walking somewhere or in a vehicle could prove helpful.” Anyone with information about Duffy’s whereabouts should contact the Homer Police Department at 907-235-3150 or Crime Stoppers at 907-283-8477.

Doren Sanford

Doren Sanford was in Fairbanks, Alaska to look at some property that he was interested in purchasing when he went missing on August 28, 2020. He was last known to be in the area of Airport Road where he was searching for his lost Rottweiler, Groot. Both are now missing. Doren, who was 34 at the time, was raised in Tok with his large extended family, and lived in Anchorage where he worked as a heavy equipment operator/laborer. He had recently started his own business, Sanford Home Repair & Remodel. Lieutenant Jess Carson of the Alaska State Troopers told Dateline in March that they continue to look for Doren and believe that finding Groot may lead to more answers on Doren’s whereabouts. He added that troopers suspect foul play in Doren’s disappearance and believe they’ve already spoken to people who know what happened to him. The Alaska State Troopers have been working closely with the Village Public Safety Officers, the Fairbanks Police Department, the FBI, The Tanana Chiefs Conference, and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative. Doren is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 140-160 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. A Facebook page “Find Doren Sanford” has been created to share developments in the case. If you have any information on Doren’s whereabouts, please contact the Alaska State Troopers (907) 451-5100. A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family for information that leads to Doren.

Najib ‘Jubi’ Monsif

Najib ‘Jubi’ Monsif, 20, was last seen by his father around 2 a.m. on September 23, 2021, at their home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Later that morning, his father discovered Jubi was gone. Jubi has autism and is described as having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. His belongings were left at home and he did not have a cell phone with him. Jubi’s family says it’s unusual for him to leave the house on his own and believes he was lured out of the house. They are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads to his whereabouts. Jubi is described as being 5’10”, about 100 lbs, with a thin build. He was most likely wearing all black clothing and moccasins when he went missing. Anyone who believes they have an immediate sighting of Jubi should call 911. Anyone with information about Jubi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police at 480-312-5000.

UPDATE: Jubi’s remains were discovered on December 7, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. Scottsdale Police say there are no apparent signs of foul play.

Alicia Navarro

Fifteen-year-old Alicia Navarro was last seen at her home in Glendale, Arizona, in the very early morning hours of September 15, 2019. When her parents woke up, she was gone and had left a note for them that read, “I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I’m sorry.” Alicia’s laptop was also gone, but the chargers were left behind in her room. Her mother, Jessica Nuñez, told Dateline in 2020 that she is especially worried because her daughter is on the autism spectrum and is known to be shy or anxious in some social situations. Alicia takes medicine and has a compromised immune system and Jessica has been worried that her daughter’s anxiety may have overwhelmed her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Glendale Police Sgt. Randy Stewart told Dateline it was not known if Alicia was lured away or if she left on her own, but they were continuing to search for her and said they could use the public’s help for new information. The Glendale Police Department is working with the FBI and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the case. Officer Tiffany Ngalula, spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department, told Dateline last month that investigators have received and investigated at least 300 tips since 2019, and continue to receive at least four or five tips a week via social media and phone calls. A Facebook page called Finding Alicia Navarro has been created for anyone wanting to discuss the case or provide information that may lead to her whereabouts. Alicia has brown eyes, brown hair. She was 4’5”, weighed 95 lbs, and had braces at the time of her disappearance. She may have been wearing a sweatshirt, a whitewash denim overall skirt and black and white Vans-type sneakers and carrying a silver Apple MacBook Pro laptop. If you have any information on Alicia’s whereabouts, call the Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

Daniel Robinson

On June 23, 2021, 24-year-old Daniel Robinson, drove his 2017 blue Jeep Renegade with Arizona license plate NLA2CMA as he left his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway just north of Cactus Road in Buckeye, Arizona. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Investigators said a ping was established on his cell phone but no location data was available due to the phone being off or out of range. It did not appear he'd made any calls or texts after leaving the work site. After graduating from the College of Charleston in South Carolina in 2019, Daniel was hired as a field geologist for Matrix New World Engineering and moved to Phoenix. He oversees sites located in remote desert areas and often works in extreme conditions, and travels long distances for projects. For months, multiple searches were conducted, but there was no trace of Daniel. In October, Daniel’s Jeep was discovered by a rancher in a ravine on his property about four miles southwest of the jobsite where he was last seen. Police say the Jeep appears to have rolled and landed on its side. Several of Daniel’s belongings were found at the scene, including clothes, his cell phone, wallet, and keys. A ground search was conducted, but nothing was found. In November, human remains were found in the search for Daniel, but were determined to belong to another missing person. Daniel’s father, David Robinson, who traveled cross country to search for him, told Dateline he will not leave Arizona until he finds his son. “It seems like it is simple, but when you are actually on the ground looking, it takes time,” he said. “You know, even with the people that we have it takes time... it’s a lot of time, effort and money to keep things going and I get weary at times that it is going to fade eventually and I won’t have that kind of support anymore, but like I said, as a father my drive is to find my son so I will do whatever it takes to make it happen.” Daniel is described as being 5’8” tall and weighs about 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Daniel is missing part of his right arm from the forearm down. Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Buckeye Police at 623-349-6400 or the Buckeye Police tip line at 623-349-6411.

Brad Allen

Brad Allen, 38, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017, on his family’s property in Fountain Hill, Arkansas. Brad’s girlfriend, Megan Coady, told Dateline in 2018 that she and Brad had gotten into an argument the night before and he told her he was going on a walk through the woods to cool off. But when she woke up later that morning and Brad hadn’t returned home, Megan grew concerned. After a few days of searching, the family called authorities to report Brad missing. Police tell Dateline they have interviewed Brad’s family, friends and coworkers, but there are no persons of interest at this time. Foul play is suspected in Brad’s disappearance. If you have any information on Brad’s whereabouts, please contact the Ashley County Sheriff's Office at (870) 853-2040.

Brooke Allensworth

Brooke Allensworth was last seen on July 12, 2018, a day after getting her hair and nails done at a salon in Independence County, Arkansas. She was 37 years old. According to NBC affiliate KARK, Brooke’s father reported her missing on July 26 to the Searcy County Police Department, as Brooke lived in Searcy County at the time. On July 27, police in Independence County got a call that a vehicle registered to Brooke was found under a bridge. Some of her personal belongings were found inside the car. There was no sign of a struggle. A Facebook post by the Independence County Sheriff’s Office said police spoke with “several individuals” who had contact with Brooke in the days preceding her disappearance. Though no information led them to Brooke’s whereabouts, tips started coming in from multiple counties and the case was transferred to the Arkansas State Police Department. There have been no updates in her case. Brooke is described as being 5’8” and weighing 180 lbs. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, please call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8000.

The California Five

Despite active pursuits on social media for many years now, the families of five young men who went missing in the San Francisco, California area over the past decade still have few answers. Jackson Miller, missing May 15, 2010, Cameron Remmer, missing October 6, 2011, Shawn Dickerson, missing December 2, 2011, Crishtian Hughes, missing February 7, 2013, and Sean Sidi, missing May 21, 2013, all vanished from various areas of San Francisco without a trace. On March 26, 2021, a possible sighting of Jackson Miller at a Target in Woodland, California shined a new light on the cases. A woman called the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and reported that she had been approached by a man who identified himself as “Jackson” and stated he was a missing person and asked her for a ride. She declined and he left. According to Oxygen.com, the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children has since conducted a forensic cross-analysis of the Target surveillance images. The results came back “inconclusive," John Bischoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division, said. Leads and searches have unearthed virtually no clues in any of their cases, but members of every family have banded together to help in the search efforts and cope with their shared grief. If you have any information regarding any of these five cases, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 558-5508.

Christina Bastian

High school teacher Christina Bastian and her dog, Coco, were last seen together in the early hours of November 1, 2015, at a friend's home near Apple Valley, California. The 34-year-old’s belongings were later found strewn along Highway 247, near Lucerne Valley. Her truck was located, abandoned, on a dirt road along Highway 62. The next day, her dog Coco was found alive by a stranger nearly 70 miles from where the truck had been located. In the six years since Christina vanished, there have been few clues discovered in the case. Her mother, Cheryl Denny, continues to post on the Facebook page Help Find Christina Bastian and tirelessly searches for her daughter. If you have any information regarding Christina’s case, please call the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400.

Nancy Bromet

Nancy Bromet left her father’s home in Sunrise, Florida on November 12, 2015, to head to Bakersfield, California with her boyfriend, a long-haul truck driver. Several days later, the 37-year-old called her sister Laura saying she was in distress and wanted to come home. Soon after that phone call, Nancy was reported missing by her boyfriend, who reportedly told police he dropped her off at a shopping mall outside El Centro, California, while he was finishing deliveries. He said Nancy was not there when he returned, according to police. Few clues have been discovered in the case, and the investigation is still “open and active,” authorities said. If you have any information regarding Nancy’s case, please call the El Centro Police Department at (760) 337-4861.

Cecilia Cabrera

The last images of Cecilia Cabrera were captured on security footage from the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, California. It was just before 1 a.m. on June 9, 2016, when the 31-year-old was seen leaving the casino in her dark grey Chevrolet Malibu. Several hours later, a call came in to the California State Highway Patrol that a burning vehicle had been discovered in an orchard near Goshen, about 30 miles away from the casino. It was Cecilia’s car, but she was not inside. Cecilia was last seen with her husband, Francisco Valdivia. In December of 2016, the Tulare County District Attorney's office filed charges against Valdivia for felony murder and arson. A woman, Rosalina Lopez, who was also married to Valdivia, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory to murder after the fact. Valdivia and Lopez were arraigned at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on Dec. 14, 2016. There was no bail set for Valdivia and bail for Lopez was set at $500,000. to the Sun Gazette in June 2019, Cecilia’s son, Juan, has joined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program and plans to pursue a career as a TCSO Deputy Sheriff. As of 2021, Cecilia’s body has still not been found. If you have any information in Cecilia’s case, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at (559) 735-1880.

Donald Cavanaugh

Donald Cavanaugh was one of two men who went missing more than a decade ago after working on the same small horse ranch in California outside Westport, a town with only 60 residents. Donald, then 63, was reported missing in May 2005, in Ukiah, California after a dispute with his nephew, James DeNoyer, who was the ranch owner. David Neily, 69, was reported missing in Westport, California just one year later, also reportedly after a confrontation with DeNoyer. Both men's vehicles were found on DeNoyer's ranch property. DeNoyer denies having any information or involvement in either man’s disappearance and has not been named a suspect. For years, both have been feared dead. In May 2021, human remains were found by an employee at a private nature reserve in an old-growth Douglas-fir forest in Branscomb, about 3.5 miles from where David’s car had been found 15 years ago. DNA analysis of the remains and dental records examined by Jim Wood, a California Assembly member and forensic dentistry expert, determined they belonged to David. The examinations found no evidence of trauma and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Neily’s disappearance. Donald Cavanaugh is still missing. If you have information about either of these cases, you are encouraged to call the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at (707) 234-2100.

Dane Elkins

UC Santa Cruz student Dane Elkins, 21, was last known to be in the area of Castaic, California, around 8:20 p.m. on December 21, 2020. His car was found abandoned with a flat tire. His wallet and cell phone were located inside, but there was no sign of Dane. Dane’s mother, Deborah, told Dateline she spoke to her son that day. She added that in the days leading up to his disappearance, Dane had become mentally distressed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that he had been driving back and forth between their home in Brentwood and Santa Cruz, where he is an engineering student. He holds 23 national championships as a racquetball player and holds a black belt in Taekwondo. He also spent hours of his free time helping his mother as a volunteer to feed the homeless population in the Los Angeles area. For the past year, Dane’s family has used social media to reach out to the community for information on his whereabouts. A Facebook group Searching for Dane Elkins and the TikTok account @KindnessMom were launched to help with the search. In recent months, there have been reported sightings of Dane that his mother believes are legitimate and gives her hope that he is still alive. She said that anyone who believes they have spotted someone who might be Dane is encouraged to take a photo of the individual and send it to searchingfordaneelkins@gmail.com, which will allow the family to better determine if it actually could be Dane before passing it along to investigators. Dane is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 170 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes. His family said he had facial hair in the days before his disappearance. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Monique Figueroa

Monique Figueroa told her family on May 19, 2015, that she was heading from her father’s home in Littlerock, California to visit friends in Los Angeles. Police recovered her 2004 Mercedes abandoned in a rural area outside Los Angeles several days later. Forensic tests were conducted, but no clues to Monique’s disappearance were uncovered. Several searches conducted over the past six years in relation to the case have not yielded anything significant. “I love my daughter; I would love her remains to be found and this case brought to a closure,” her father Jeff told Dateline. A $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests and conviction in Monique’s disappearance was reestablished by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on April 4, 2021. If you have any information regarding Monique’s case, please call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500 or Detective Karen Shonka at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5621 and refer to Report No. 015-07325-2661-400.

Diana Rose Alejandre Garcia Gonzalez

Diana Rose Alejandre Garcia Gonzalez had been known to travel between Winterhaven, California, Yuma, Arizona, and Mexico, but when she hadn’t been in contact with her family since April 2020, she was reported missing in that June. The 31-year-old, who was last seen on May 4, 2020, had been living with her girlfriend, Danielle Meeden, in Winterhaven. Diana had left her purse, cell phone and personal belongings behind. Investigator J. Hurtado confirmed to Dateline in 2020 that the sheriff’s office is actively searching for Diana and that it is an ongoing missing persons case. He added that they have interviewed several people about Diana’s disappearance. “There are many stories and rumors around this case right now,” Investigator Hurtado said. “So it’s hard to say at this time if foul play is involved.” Diana is described as being 5'3" tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Diana’s family said she dyes her hair often, so it may be a lighter brown or blonde color. Anyone who may have information about Diane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at 442-265-2105 and reference case #2006-1642.

Max Greenfield

On the night of March 17, 2018, Max Greenfield began messaging his friends asking if anyone wanted to go to the Lucky 7 Casino in Smith River, California. The casino was less than a 15-minute drive from Max’s house in Bookings, Oregon, and family says he went there often with friends. Security footage provided by the casino shows Max, 25, arriving around 1 a.m. A Curry County Sheriff’s Office press release says Max was then seen going outside the casino and waiting near the back door. Around 1:50 a.m., security footage shows Max talking to a white adult male in front of the casino. Max and the man are then seen walking south across the parking lot, parallel to Highway 101, until they go off camera, still walking south. Eighteen minutes later, the man re-enters the casino alone. In a statement to authorities, the man said he and Max “went separate ways after leaving the casino.” After conducting numerous interviews and searches, police tell Dateline they have suspects in the case but are not publicly releasing their names. Authorities say foul play is suspected and Max’s case is being treated as a homicide investigation. If you have any information on Max’s case, please call Detective Jerrin Gill at (707) 465-2468.

Karlie Gusé

On October 12, 2018, 16-year-old Karlie Gusé left her home in Chalfant, California to hang out with friends nearby. Karlie’s stepmother, Melissa, told Dateline she picked Karlie up from town and brought her home around 9 p.m. According to Melissa, they ate dinner together before Karlie went to bed. Karlie’s father, Zachary, told Dateline that Karlie seemed “disoriented” before she went to bed, but would not comment further on her condition. Melissa said she went to Karlie’s room early the next morning to check on her stepdaughter, but Karlie was nowhere to be found. Five months later, Melissa appeared on the Dr. Phil daytime talk show, and told Dr. Phil she had lied to NBC in October when she spoke to Dateline. “Melissa, you told NBC, the next morning that at 5:45 a.m., you did your usual routine of opening up the kids’ doors, saying good morning, getting them ready for school -- that sort of thing. Did you -- she was still in bed at that time -- did you go back and lay down?” Dr. Phil asked Melissa on the show which aired on March 25, 2019. “No. That -- the Dateline NBC?” Melissa answered. “Yeah, that was a false story. Because I wasn’t – it was a lie about checking in on Karlie. Because it was in the beginning, and I didn’t know what to say and – I shouldn’t have even done the interview.” Karlie’s mother, Lindsay Fairley, who lives in Nevada, told Dateline in 2018 that she had been sick to her stomach from the pain her daughter’s disappearance had caused. Authorities say Karlie was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants. There have been reported sightings of Karlie in the past few years, but none has turned out to be her. If you have any information surrounding Karlie’s disappearance, please call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549 and select option 7.

Rico Omarr Harris

Former Harlem Globetrotter Rico Omarr Harris was in the middle of a big life move from California to Oregon in the fall of 2014. He was traveling to visit his girlfriend in Seattle when, on October 10, 2014, he mysteriously disappeared. Rico, then 37, was last seen leaving the home that he shared with his mother in Alhambra, California. Three days later, his vehicle was found in the Yolo County Regional Park area near Rumsey, California, about 450 miles north of Alhambra. His wallet, cell phone and backpack were all located nearby. Anyone with information about Rico should contact the Yolo County Sheriff's Department at (530) 668-5248.

Elaine Park

The last time anyone saw 20-year-old Elaine Park was in the early-morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2017. Elaine had driven to her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s family’s home in Calabasas, California the previous evening. Elaine’s mother says the young man told her that Elaine had suffered some type of panic attack around 4 a.m. the next morning. He said despite his efforts to have her stay, Elaine drove off in her car. Security images from the property show Elaine’s car leaving the home, although authorities aren’t certain who is driving. Three days later, Elaine’s 2015 Honda Accord was spotted parked on the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The vehicle was unlocked and the key was still in the ignition. Authorities found Elaine’s cell phone and other personal belongings inside the car. Anyone with information regarding her case is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

Lyn Palmer

After working her normal volunteer shift at a local thrift store on April 20, 2018, 71-year-old Lyn Palmer returned to her home in Fall River Mills, California, where her husband of 20 years, Bob Palmer, was waiting for her. The couple was taking care of Bob’s daughter’s dog, a Blue Heeler named Lucy, for a few days. Lyn told her husband she was going to take Lucy on her typical 15-minute walk, leaving her phone, wallet, and purse on the kitchen counter. But she never returned. Four days later, Lucy returned to the house unharmed. Family and authorities have searched tirelessly for Lyn, but nothing of significance has been found and police say there are no signs of foul play. The Secret Witness program of Shasta County, in collaboration with Lyn’s family, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Lyn’s whereabouts. If you have any information on Lyn’s disappearance, please call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530)-245-6540. To leave a tip anonymously, call Secret Witness at (530)-243-2319.

Lance Perkins

Lance Perkins called his mother, Donna, on the night of October 23, 2016, to tell her that he was having blackouts. She told him to call 911 and go to the hospital. The 43-year-old was taken by ambulance from his hotel in San Diego to UCSD in Hillcrest. Three hours later, security cameras showed him walking out of the hospital. He never returned to his hotel, and he never called his mother back. Because of privacy laws, it’s unclear if Lance was treated at the hospital. Officials with the San Diego Police Department are investigating, but little information has been released in connection with the case. Authorities have reportedly conducted several searches, but few clues have been found. Anyone with information regarding Lance’s case is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

Heidi Planck

California mother Heidi Planck, 39, was last seen leaving her 10-year-old son’s football game in Downey, California on October 17, 2021. She was first reported missing October 20 when she failed to pick her son up from school, and the case was transferred to robbery-homicide investigators on October 29. Hours after she was last seen, her dog was found on the 28th floor of an apartment building in Downtown Los Angeles. Her ex-husband, Jim Wayne, told Dateline he doesn't know how the dog got into the building and doesn't believe Heidi knew anyone in the building. Police have said their investigation led them to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, about 40 miles northwest of the downtown location where Heidi was last seen.

“Forensic evidence was located inside the building which has led detectives to believe an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death,” police said. On November 29, Los Angeles police began searching the California landfill for evidence connected to her disappearance. Police said in a statement that they were looking in "a specific area" of the landfill for human remains. Police said there is still no lead on a suspect in what they believe is a robbery-homicide. The excavation operation is expected to take over a week and police warned of a potential “impact on community members who live around the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, specifically the community of Val Verde.” Police asked for tips from anyone who was at the residential building at 1201 S. Hope St., listed online as the Level Downtown Flower building, on or around Oct. 17.

Heidi is described as being 5’3” and weighs 120 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing jeans and a grey sweater, driving a 2017 Grey Range Rover with California license plate “U840X0.” Anyone with information on Heidi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

May “Maya” Millete

May “Maya” Millete, a defense contractor at Naval Base San Diego and mother of three, was last seen alive on January 7, 2021, by her husband, Larry Millete, at the family’s home in Chula Vista. In July, Larry Millete was named a “person of interest” in the case. He denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance. By October, he had been arrested and charged with her murder. At a press conference on October 20, authorities released new details, alleging that Larry used a black Lexus to transport Maya’s body on January 8, 2021. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan revealed other new details, which included the fact that in 2020 Larry had been visiting “spellcasters” — people purporting to wield magical powers of persuasion — in an effort to make Maya want to stay in the relationship. Stephan added that Maya had scheduled an appointment with a divorce lawyer on January 12, but never made it. The last recorded activity on her phone was on January 8. Larry remains in the San Diego County Jail on no bond. Maya’s family continues to hold prayer vigils online and in person. At the press conference, her sister Maricris thanked the community and made a promise to Maya’s children: to find their mother’s body. Chula Vista Police say the “investigation continues to be ongoing and anyone who may have any information regarding Maya’s disappearance is asked to please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or CVPD at 619-691-5151. No matter how small the detail, we ask the public to share that information with investigators or Crime Stoppers.”

Stacey Smart

Stacey Smart has been missing from the small Trinity County town of Lewiston, California for more than five years. Stacey was last seen on October 12, 2016, at the home the 51-year-old shared with her boyfriend, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The details of what happened in the days leading up to her disappearance remain unclear. Stacey is usually in contact with her family daily, but as Halloween approached and nobody had heard from her, the family grew concerned. This remains an active case and police are working on all tips that have come in, but no leads have produced any substantial information. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. She is described as being 5’8” and 180 lbs. If you have any information regarding Stacey’s disappearance, you are urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 623-3740 or Trinity County Witness Program at 530-623-8138.

Jack Stein

John “Jack” Stein, a 24-year-old California man has been missing since this summer and there have been no updates in his case. He was last seen in the 3700 block of Kanan Road in Agoura Hills, California, on July 13, 2021. His family says he suffers from depression and bipolar disorder and is worried because it’s unlike him to not be in contact with someone. He does not have a cell phone or ID on him, but could have been traveling to Denver or Salt Lake City, where he has friends, or to his hometown in Minnesota. Family members, friends and volunteers have scoured the woods and neighborhoods around Agoura Hills, Westlake, and Thousand Oaks, as well as Venice Beach and Malibu, searching shelters and homeless encampments. They’ve talked to hundreds of pedestrians and shared missing person posters with everyone they’ve come in contact with. A billboard is going up in the area of Venice Beach on December 27, 2021. Jack is described by his family as a kind, beautiful soul who is creative and loves to draw, but also athletic and loves to surf and snowboard. He’s 6’3” tall, weighs about 180 lbs, and has blue eyes and shaggy strawberry-blond hair. He has a tattoo of a sparrow on his upper right thigh and circle tattoos on his chest. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with the words “Tommy Hilfiger” down the arm, black shorts, and gray Nike running shoes. Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Missing Person Unit, Det. Shannon Rincon at (323) 890-5500.

Michael Vanzandt

Michael Vanzandt was last seen on the evening of March 5, 2016, while out in downtown Hermosa Beach, California. Vanzandt, 36, was standing in line with friends outside the American Junkie gastropub at about 10:15 p.m., when he began walking toward a nearby liquor store. He has not been seen or heard from since. The Air Force veteran, and father of three, was going through a divorce, but family members said there were absolutely no red flags in his personal life that would have led to his disappearance. Because he is an avid swimmer, they fear he may have gone in the water for a late-night dip. However, none of Michael’s belongings were found on the beach. Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing. If you have any information regarding Michael’s case, please call the Hermosa Beach Police Department at (310) 318-0360.

Matthew Weaver Jr.

Matthew Weaver Jr., 21, was last seen in the early morning hours of August 10, 2018, near Malibu, California. He had hung out with a friend until around 4:30 a.m., and then drove to the Malibu Canyons after dropping the friend at her house. His car was found the next morning off a trail near Malibu. Since Matthew’s disappearance, authorities, friends, and family have conducted multiple searches for the missing young man, but nothing of significance has been found. Family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Matthew’s whereabouts. If you have any information on Matthew’s case, please call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Sydney West

UC Berkeley student Sydney West has been missing since September 30, 2020. The 19-year-old was last seen at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California. After Sydney's parents were unable to reach her for several days, they first reported her missing on October 1 in North Carolina where they live and again in San Francisco on October 2. Police released security footage of the missing student from the day she disappeared. After months without answers, Sydney’s parents took to social media to announce a $10,000 reward for information that leads to their daughter’s whereabouts and return. The reward remains in effect more than a year later. Sydney’s great-aunt stressed to Dateline in February that it wasn’t like Sydney to just disappear without telling anyone and that their family is extremely worried. Sydney is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, and slip-on blue Vans shoes. Anyone with information on Sydney’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, text a tip to TIP411 (begin the text message with SFPD.)

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was 34 years old when she went missing on March 18, 2018, after going out with friends in Longmont, Colorado. She was supposed to attend her sister’s baby shower the next day, but never showed up. In July 2018, police identified 29-year-old Juan Jose Figueroa Jr. as a suspect in Rita’s disappearance as a result of testing from evidence submitted to forensic laboratories. On March 22, 2019, Figueroa was convicted of sexual assault, felony assault and attempted murder in an unrelated 2017 sexual assault case. He was sentenced to 93 years in prison. In June 2021, Figueroa was charged with Rita’s kidnapping and murder, according to court documents, and indicted by a grand jury. Documents show that Figueroa and Rita were together the night she disappeared and that a forensic search of Figueroa’s truck revealed DNA believed to belong to her. Figueroa confided to his cellmate that he had strangled Rita and disposed of her body after she had called him a “weirdo,” according to the documents. He also allegedly told the cellmate that he had buried Rita’s body and that the only way anyone would find it is if police inserted a probe into his brain. In October 2021, Figueroa appeared in Boulder District Court virtually from prison and pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is set for early 2022. Rita’s body has never been found. Authorities announced in June that the $10,000 reward for information on where Rita’s body is located is still active. The public can call 303-651-8501, the Longmont Police Department at (303) 774-3700 or email your tips to policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov.

Kara Nichols

Kara Nichols, an aspiring model, was reported missing on October 9, 2012. At the time of her disappearance, the 19-year-old was en route from her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she lived with two roommates, to Denver for a modeling shoot. After nine years of searching and countless interviews, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office has been unable to find any significant leads. They told Dateline the case is still considered open and active, but have not said if they believe foul play is involved. Anyone with information about Kara’s case should call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555. Her case number is 12-12983.

UPDATE: In January 2022, a cold case review was being conducted on Kara’s case. This led to a new witness who provided a significant new lead. On February 7, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and located human remains. The remains were identified as Kara Nicholsby the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Authorities arrested and charged Joel Hollendorfer with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Kelsie Schelling

Kelsie Schelling went missing from Pueblo, Colorado on the night of February 4, 2013, after driving there from her home in Denver to meet her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas. The 21-year-old was two months pregnant with the couple's child, a reported stress point in the relationship. Video released by the Pueblo Police Department shows Schelling’s black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze parked in front of a Walmart store around noon the following day. The vehicle had been left there overnight. The next day at 7:20 a.m., an unidentified person can be seen getting into Schelling’s car and driving away. The car was found abandoned a week later at Saint Mary Corwin Medical Center. In November of 2017, tips led police to conduct searches in several different areas of Pueblo in connection with Kelsie’s case, but authorities told Dateline they were unable to find anything of significance. On December 1, 2017, police arrested Donthe Lucas for the first-degree murder of Kelsie. In August of 2018, Lucas pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. The trial was scheduled to start in April 2019, but new evidence found in the case over the summer postponed it until January 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial was pushed back to September and again to January 25, 2021. In March 2021, after just a few hours of deliberations, a Pueblo County jury found Donthe Lucas guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced afterward to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Police told Dateline they have searched multiple locations over the years, but have not found Kelsie’s remains. Her family continues to offer a $100,000 reward for any information that could ultimately lead to her body being recovered. If you have any information that can help authorities find Kelsie’s remains, please contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Charlene Voight

Charlene Voight had just moved to Littleton, Colorado from her family’s home in Southern California when she disappeared. The move, in part, was so she could finally be with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jeff Beier. The “always happy” 36-year-old had just graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Landscape Architecture, and she was excited to start a new career. After not hearing from their daughter for several days, Charlene’s parents reported her missing on July 8, 2016. In March of 2018, authorities concluded a search of a landfill north of Denver in connection with Charlene’s case and while they did not find her body, they did find some of her clothes and the body of a small dog wrapped in a red sweater believed to have belonged to Charlene’s missing Chihuahua, Toby. The dog had been decapitated. In June 2020, an Arapahoe County grand jury in Colorado indicted Jeffery Scott Beier for Charlene’s murder. According to the affidavit, investigators believe Beier dumped the items at Tower Landfill in Commerce City, Colorado on July 2, 2016. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, sexual assault, two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree assault and two counts of attempting to influence a public servant, by misleading authorities about Charlene’s disappearance. He is also charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Shortly after Charlene vanished, Beier moved to Russia, where he was been in custody since 2020 pending a decision on extradition. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Charlene’s body has still not been found. If you have any information regarding Charlene’s case, please call the Littleton Police Department at (303) 794-1551.

Nefertiri Trader

Nefertiri Trader was last seen on June 30, 2014, by a neighbor who told police Nefertiri was forced from her home and abducted in her own silver Acura RL around 4 a.m. in New Castle, Delaware. Police have indicated that foul play is involved in this case, but no person of interest or suspect has been named. In a March 2017 court ruling, Nefertiri was declared legally dead in the hope of bringing in new leads to the police. The car, which authorities have also not located, had the Delaware license plate 404893. If you have information regarding Nefertiri’s case, please contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

Kelley Brannon

Kelley Brannon, 36, was last known to be at the Sunshine Inn Hotel in Live Oak, Florida on the evening of July 14, 2020 and into the early morning hours of July 15. Kelley and her boyfriend, Eddie Emerson, had been traveling from Gainesville, Florida to Detroit, Michigan in separate vehicles when Eddie’s truck broke down on July 9, according to Captain Jason Rountree with the Live Oak Police Department. Eddie told police that they got a hotel room while awaiting car repair. After an ongoing argument, Kelley left the hotel room but continued to text her boyfriend. Just before 1 a.m. on July 15, she left a voicemail for her boyfriend stating she was “getting in a car.” Her purse with money and ID were left behind in her own car at the hotel, but her phone and guitar were missing. Captain Rountree told Dateline that several people have been interviewed on multiple occasions, including locals who came into contact with the couple during their time in Suwannee County, the hotel guests, and Kelley’s boyfriend, Eddie, who remains a person of interest because of their relationship. Eddie told Dateline in 2020 that he felt like he should have been there to protect her. Following Kelley’s disappearance, Eddie stayed in Live Oak for four days searching for her, hanging fliers and talking to the locals. Kelley is 5’5”, weighs approximately 130 lbs, and has blue eyes and black hair that is graying. She has a circle tattoo on her right hand near her thumb. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, carrying her guitar. If you have any information about Kelley’s whereabouts, please call the Live Oak Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 386-364-7463 or call the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 386-362-2222. There is a $1,000 reward being offered by Suwannee County Crime Stoppers. Call 386-208-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Leila Cavett

Leila Cavett was reported missing after her two-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering around alone outside an apartment complex in Miramar, Florida on July 26, 2020. The 21-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia mother was last seen in Hollywood, Florida, on July 25, 2020, driving a white mid-to-late 90s Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup truck with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window. On July 28, Leila’s pickup truck was found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood, two miles from where her son had been found the day before. In August, federal agents arrested Shannon Demar Ryan in Florida and charged him with kidnapping in connection to Leila’s disappearance. Shortly before Ryan’s arrest, he posted a video online discussing how he met up with Leila at a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood on July 25 to buy her truck before her disappearance. According to the arrest affidavit provided to Dateline, Ryan told investigators he paid $3,000 to Leila for her truck and the three of them left in his 2004 Gold Lexus ES 330 to spend the day at Fort Lauderdale beach, leaving the truck behind. When they returned, he said he parked at the gas pumps at RaceTrac and told investigators that Leila and her son left in a dark sedan with several unknown men. He stated it was the last time he saw her. According to the affidavit, law enforcement reviewed the security footage from the RaceTrac gas station, but it did not show Ryan’s car at the pumps where he described it, and it did not show Leila leaving in a dark sedan. Investigators say a car resembling Ryan’s was spotted on security video in front of the apartment complex in Miramar just minutes before Leila’s son was found. On August 15, law enforcement officials searched Ryan’s Lexus and discovered a half-empty container of all-purpose cleaner with bleach, several black trash bags and a white powdery substance. In October 2020, the FBI in Miami searched the Monarch Hill Landfill in Pompano Beach, but did not release further details in the investigation, or how they were able to zero in on the landfill. “The FBI continues to actively pursue every lead related to this investigation,” the department said in a statement. “We are still seeking information about Leila Cavett’s disappearance.” According to information released by the Hollywood Police Department in May 2021, Ryan is now facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to Leila’s disappearance. A charge of child neglect without great bodily harm was added. Shannon Ryan is being held at Broward County Jail without bond. Leila is described as having been 5’4” and weighing about 110 lbs, with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She had a tattoo that reads “Kamdyn” on her right arm and a small tattoo of a Christian fish symbol on her right wrist. Anyone with information that might help locate Leila Cavett is asked to call FBI Miami at 800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS.

Donna Chatterton

Donna Chatterton’s mobile home in Lee County, Florida went up in flames on February 4, 2015. There were no remains found in the charred remnants of the home, and no one could find Donna. Authorities have said they believe the fire was accidental, most likely started by a space heater that was left running. However, officials do believe the 46-year-old met with some type of foul play. Family members said authorities came close to charging someone in connection with Donna’s disappearance, but there was not enough evidence to move forward. If you have any information regarding Donna’s case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1810.

Lauren Dumolo

Lauren Dumolo, 29, was last seen by her boyfriend at the apartment they share on Coronado Parkway in Cape Coral, Florida on June 19, 2020. On the same day, her purse was found in Four Freedoms Park, a place she was known to frequent. Her cell phone was later found in the apartment. On June 24, police deemed Lauren’s disappearance “suspicious” and the status was changed to missing person endangered, based on their investigation, according to Detective Nick Jones of the Cape Coral Police, who has been working to find Lauren. Police are looking at all leads in the case and Det. Jones confirmed several people have been interviewed, including Lauren’s boyfriend. He would not comment on whether anyone they’ve interviewed is being considered a person of interest in the case. The Cape Coral Police Department says “Lauren’s missing persons case remains an active/open case and our Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate Lauren’s disappearance.” Lauren is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair that, at the time of her disappearance, had been dyed blonde. She has tattoos, including “Namaste” on her right side, a symbol on her wrist, an “NY” symbol on her pelvis, and rosary beads on her ankle. Anyone with any information on Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cape Coral Police at (239) 574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips or https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please reference case number 20-011323.

Noemi Gonzalez

The family of Noemi Gonzalez has gone almost eight years not knowing where the beloved mother and grandmother is. Noemi disappeared from her North Miami, Florida home in the early morning hours of February 12, 2014. Her adult son, Pedrito, was staying with Noemi at the time and says he awoke to find her gone. Her bed was unmade, the front door was unlocked, but her purse and cell phone were still inside. Few clues have ever been found in connection with the case. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to Noemi’s whereabouts. She is described as 5'1", weighing 160 lbs, with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Noemi’s case, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Reny Jose

Reny Jose was a 22-year-old engineering student at Rice University with a 4.0 GPA, when he was reported missing while on spring break in Panama City, Florida. According to the friends with whom he was on the trip, Reny was last seen leaving their rented beach house around 7 p.m. on March 3, 2014. His friends reported him missing the next morning. The exact circumstances of Reny’s disappearance remain a mystery, but police did locate his clothes and cell phone in a trash can behind the house. Authorities confirm the case is still considered open and ongoing. Anyone with information about Reny’s case is encouraged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

Marsha Lyle

Marsha Lyle disappeared from Jacksonville, Florida on May 8, 2020. That day, the 41-year-old bought gas at the Pilot Gas Station in Jasper, Florida at 12:56 p.m. It was her last known debit card purchase. She was then seen on security video at a Walgreens on Park Street in Jacksonville at 3:35 p.m. Three hours later, at 6:28 p.m., she was seen on security video at a uniform shop on Phillips Highway in Jacksonville. In the video, she is seen walking away from her car. She never returned. Two weeks later, her car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Philips Highway in Jacksonville, where the uniform shop is located. Marsha had been living in Seale, Alabama, but was believed to have been traveling to Clewiston, Florida, to visit her family. Her sister, Bernadette, who lives in California, and their mother, Eileen Thompson, who lives in their hometown of Clewiston, Florida, are both Health Care surrogates for Marsha. They say she had been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, a mix of Bipolar and Schizophrenia, which is believed to have been caused by the inoperable brain tumor Marsha has been living with for years. Her family believes Marsha was trying to get home to their mother in Clewiston, but got confused, even though she was only 30 minutes away. Marsha is a devout Seventh Day Adventist and youth leader for the Pathfinders program at her church. Her family says she loved to be alone with God, and may have gone to a wooded area for peace and quiet, but would never go this long without trying to contact a family member. They added that they believe Marsha has her cell phone with her because it has not been found. There have been no updates in her case, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office authorities. Marsha is described as being 5’4” tall, 140 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. She often wears a black or white head covering. Marsha has a scar on her hip from a dog bite as a child and has a scar on her stomach from a feeding tube. She also has scars on her chest from removing breast implants. Her natural hair has a patch of gray at the front. Anyone with information on Marsha’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or the Russell County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama at 334-664-9855.

Eileen Peluffo

Eileen Peluffo vanished from Daytona Beach, Florida on July 15, 2015, after traveling to the sunshine state from her home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Her fiancé, who had stayed behind at their North Carolina home, was contacted by the Florida Highway Patrol on July 13, 2015 that the car Eileen had been driving, which was registered in his name, had been located on I-95 and impounded. Eileen was spotted a few days later on July 15. On July 16, officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department located Eileen’s purse containing her ID on a sidewalk near the beach. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue is investigating, but says there have been no recent updates in her case. When she went missing, Eileen was 54 years old, 5’2”, and weighed about 115 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair, but may dye her hair burgundy. She has a skin discoloration on her chest and a scar on her elbow from a childhood biking accident. Anyone with information on Eileen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue at (386) 248-8131 or Volusia County dispatch at (386) 248-1777.

Veronica Marllen Reyes-Diaz

Veronica Marllen Reyes-Diaz was last seen on Saturday, January 18, 2020, when she picked up her children from her sister’s house in Plant City, Florida. She took them home to their house in nearby Dover, Florida. She put them to bed and walked outside. She hasn’t been seen since. Veronica's Chevy Yukon was found parked outside the house. Her car keys and wallet with cash were inside the vehicle. Veronica’s father told Dateline her cell phone pinged in the area over the weekend, but by Monday, it had been turned off because no messages or calls were going through. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office now has a podcast called “Unfinished Business” to update the public on details on their cases. Each episode focuses on a missing person or an unsolved murder. Assistant Chief Communications Officer Amanda Granit told Dateline that Veronica’s case is classified as a missing persons case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the authorities. Veronica is described as being 4’11” and 150 lbs. She has hair that has been dyed burgundy and brown eyes. Veronica was last seen wearing a white and grey long sleeve cropped shirt, jeans and sandals. She has a mole near her left eye and may be wearing glasses. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Veronica’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or email Piocommandcenter@hcso.tampa.fl.us.

Calandra Stallworth

Calandra Stallworth has been missing since March 27, 2017. On the night of her disappearance, the 29-year-old dropped her children off at her grandmother’s house in Crestview, Florida and headed to work at the Hilton Sandestin Beach. She called her grandmother after her shift to let her know that she was on her way to pick up the children. But she never showed up that night. Calandra was dating a man named Antwon Smith and on April 2, police spotted Antwon driving Calandra’s car with another female passenger inside. Antwon was arrested at the scene for cocaine and marijuana possession and for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Antwon Smith is considered a person of interest and has been questioned by police, but has not been charged in Calandra’s disappearance. In October 2020, in an unrelated case, Antwon was charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll. Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say the men were killed and left by the side of the road in Elberta, Alabama on October 8 after a drug deal went bad. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Crestview Police Department at (850) 682-3544 or (850) 682-2055.

Cieha Taylor

Cieha Taylor was last seen on February 6, 2020, when she dropped her boyfriend off at home in Plant City, Florida, just a few blocks from the call center where she worked. A few hours later, around 7 p.m., Cieha’s black 2000 Toyota Solaris was found abandoned about a mile away on railroad tracks at East Trapnell Road. The engine was still running. Her belongings, including her cell phone and debit card, were in the car. Cieha’s family told Dateline that about three weeks after Cieha went missing, her shoes were discovered on a drainage pipe along the road near the railroad tracks where her car had been found. A flier announcing her disappearance hung on a post next to the shoes. Crystal Clark, the Chief Communications Clerk for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm further details to Dateline, but said “Cieha’s disappearance is still an active an open case” and that they are continuing to investigate. Cieha’s family hopes someone with information will call authorities. They have also set up a Facebook page “Finding Cieha,” with the hope of finding answers in her case. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has an episode on Cieha’s case in their podcast Unfinished Business. Cieha was last seen wearing a gray, white, blue and red striped dress, possibly with a pink sweater over it. She is described as being approximately 5’6,” and 170 lbs. She has auburn/red shoulder-length hair. Anyone with information on Cieha’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Morgan Bauer

Morgan Bauer mysteriously vanished after she moved from Aberdeen, South Dakota to Atlanta, Georgia. According to Sherri Sichmeller, Morgan’s mother, the 19-year-old had arranged to stay with a man she met on Craigslist, offering to clean and do other chores until she settled into a job. But for an unknown reason, Morgan was reportedly kicked out of that temporary home and was living at a local motel. She stopped posting on social media and last spoke with family members and friends on February 29, 2016. Sherri told Dateline in 2016 she continues to fight for her daughter’s case to receive the attention it deserves and posts on the Missing Morgan Facebook page. No suspects or persons of interest have been named in this case. If you have any information regarding Morgan’s case, please call the Atlanta Police Missing Person Unit at (404) 546-4235.

Jenna Van Gelderen

Jenna Van Gelderen was last heard from while pet sitting her parents’ cat in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta on the night of August 18, 2017. The 25-year-old had plans to meet a friend the next day. But when the friend arrived at Jenna’s house, neither Jenna nor her vehicle was there. Jenna’s brother, Will, was contacted and he found their parents’ home in disarray. Many of Jenna’s belongings were left behind; all that was missing was a WWII tapestry. After three days of not hearing from Jenna, the family reported her missing. Jenna’s dark blue Mazda 6 was found a couple of weeks later parked along a road in northwest Atlanta. According to Detective Shiera Campbell of the DeKalb Police Department, there was nothing left in the car and the gas tank was empty. In August 2021, a memorial service was held at Shearith Israel, the first time Jenna’s family and the community have formally mourned her. Police say the investigation remains ongoing and any tips should be given to the DeKalb Police Department at (770) 724-7600 or https://gbi.georgia.gov.

Ebony Giddens

Ebony Giddens, 27, was last heard from on Sunday, March 11, 2018. When her brother arrived at her Columbus, Georgia apartment the next morning to take her kids to school, Ebony was nowhere to be found. Ebony’s purse, wallet, and keys were inside the apartment, but her cell phone was missing. Family and police have searched extensively for Ebony but have yet to find anything of significance. On October 31, 2019, a Columbus jury found Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, Malcolm Jackson, guilty of assault, possession of a firearm and stalking Ebony. She vanished days after pressing charges against him. Authorities say Jackson is considered a person of interest, but has not been charged in Ebony’s disappearance. Police say detectives in the Special Victims Unit are still investigating. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Ebony’s whereabouts. If you have any information please call the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Jessica Vanzant Dietzel

Jessica Vanzant Dietzel, a 21-year-old mother, who had been living in Leesburg, Georgia, was last in contact with her family in mid-February of 2020. She was last seen around the same time in the area of Albany, Georgia near the Flint River. There has been no activity on her social media or bank account. Deputy Daniel Alday with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline there is no concrete date of when exactly Jessica disappeared, but they believe it’s in the time frame between February 16 and March 1. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department (APD) are working jointly on the case because Jessica lived in Lee County but was last seen in Albany, which is in Dougherty County. The family is offering a cash reward for anyone who has tips that lead to Jessica’s whereabouts. In early 2021, the reward was increased to $5,000. Albany Police Department Spokesperson Phyllis Banks told Dateline they are doing everything they can to find Jessica, but there have been no updates. Jessica is described as being 5’7”, 150 lbs, with green eyes and long, straight blonde hair. The name “Elena” is tattooed on her left upper chest near her collar bone. She has a nose ring in her right nostril, and a stud immediately below her right lower lip. Anyone with any information on Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department 229-431-2100, the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

Moreira ‘Mo’ Monsalve

Moreira "Mo" Monsalve was last seen on January 12, 2014, at the house of her ex-boyfriend, Bernard Brown. Mo’s daughter, Alexis, reported her mother missing two days later, on November 14, 2014. Several days after that, Mo's belongings were found just a few miles from her Maui, Hawaii home in a dumpster behind the Wailuku Community Center. On September 20, 2019, Brown was indicted by a grand jury for Mo’s murder. He pleaded not guilty to second degree murder. According to the Associated Press in October, a judge denied a defense request to move his trial away from Maui. Defense attorney Gerald Johnson cited the need “to prevent jury contamination,” given publicity generated during the search for Mo on Maui. The prosecution opposed moving the trial. Judge Peter Cahill decided there was no basis to move the trial at this point. Jury selection for his trial was expected to start in December 2021, but Brown recently fired his attorney. The judge has set a date of December 9 for an appearance of new counsel for Brown. He is being held on a $1 million bail at the Maui Community Correctional Center. Mo’s family and friends created a ‘Mowatch’ page that is dedicated to finding their lost loved one and to helping other families of missing persons in Hawaii spread awareness. Investigators with the Maui Police Department said that “despite a lengthy and detailed investigation,” Mo’s body has not been found. If you have any information on Mo’s case, please contact Detective Oran Satterfield of the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6431.

Kierra Coles

Kierra Coles, 27, was last seen on October 2, 2018, leaving her apartment on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. She was three months pregnant at the time. The day she disappeared, Kierra called out sick from her job as a letter carrier at the U.S. Postal Service. Security video showed Kierra leaving her apartment at 82nd Street and Coles Avenue and walking past her car. She is seen wearing her U.S. Postal Service uniform, despite having called in sick. Her mother reported her missing two days later when calls kept going to voicemail. Police went to Kierra’s apartment to conduct a welfare check. Kierra was nowhere to be seen, but her car was still parked out front. Anthony Gugliemi, Chief Communications Officer at the Chicago Police Department told Dateline in 2018 that foul play is suspected in Kierra’s disappearance. In 2021, the family increased the reward to $49,500. Additionally, the National Association of Letter Carriers is offering $3,500. Kierra is described as being 5'4" tall and weighing about 125 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Kierra has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand, and a tattoo that says “lucky Libra” on her back. Anyone with information on Kierra’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.

Kianna Galvin

Kianna Galvin of South Elgin, Illinois was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on May 6, 2016, leaving her family’s home. The 17-year-old told her younger sister she was headed to a nearby park to meet a friend and would return home in several hours. She never returned. Authorities have exhausted every lead in the case. They do not believe that Kianna ran away. Kianna’s family continues to post on social media pleading for anyone with information to call the police. If you have any information regarding Kianna’s case, please call the South Elgin Police Department at (847) 741-2151.

Jared Hanna

Jared Hanna disappeared on July 2, 2011 while driving through Clinton County, Illinois. A witness told police they believe it was Jared who knocked on their door around 8:30 a.m. asking for directions to a nearby town. The last confirmed sighting of Jared was a few hours later at 11:45 a.m. on security images at a local food mart. His cell phone last pinged off a tower in Centralia, a nearly two-hour drive from that food mart, around 9:30 p.m. that night. After that, the phone was either turned off or died. His 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned and out of gas on Joliff Bridge Road, an isolated area more than 70 miles from his home. After chasing down numerous leads for more than a decade, police say no significant information has been produced. Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Jared. If you have any information regarding Jared’s whereabouts please call the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at (618) 594-4555.

Alexis Scott

Alexis Scott was at a party in her hometown of Peoria, Illinois on the night of Friday, September 22, 2017, when she vanished. Partygoers confirmed to police that Alexis was at the party, but nobody knows exactly when she left or if she left with anyone. The 20-year-old was reported missing five days later by her mother, April Allen. April told Dateline her worries grew when she realized her daughter hadn’t posted anything on social media, which she usually did daily. There have been no named suspects or persons of interest in the case. The family, along with community members, runs the Alexis Camry Scott Facebook page to gather tips and organize meetings. If Alexis’s disappearance is felonious, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect. If you have any information regarding Alexis Scott’s disappearance, please call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

Erica Thompson

Erica Thompson was last seen on September 25, 2019, at Veterans Memorial Circle in Brookfield, Illinois. Erica’s only son, Michael Russo, said that it was unlike his mother to not show up at work, or check in with her family. Erica was employed as a comptroller at Empire Hard Chrome Inc., in Chicago. On October 1, 2019, Michael went to check on his mother, and he found the back door of her home open with the air conditioning “running at full blast.” He said there were moldy dishes in the sink and cat vomit was everywhere. Erica’s vehicle was also missing. It’s a dark purple 2014 Nissan Juke with Illinois license plate #E27 3380. Erica was last seen on security video on September 25, 2019, driving the Nissan near Veterans Memorial Circle in Brookfield. She is considered by police to be an “endangered” missing person. Investigators were able to ping Erica’s phone and discovered that it had traveled through several nearby communities, and as far as Missouri, early on September 26. Police said they knocked on every door in the area surrounding where Erica was last seen, checked video footage and utilized several police K-9s. Family and friends gathered at Veterans Memorial Circle and handed out missing person fliers. The Brookfield Police Department released a statement, “We are committed to providing every resource available to locating Ms. Erica Thompson. We sincerely hope that she is okay and appreciate the help and support of the residents of Brookfield, the general public, and cooperatives like Crime Stoppers in aiding us in our efforts to solve this missing persons case." Erica is described as 5’6”, 130 lbs, with blue eyes and auburn hair that is sometimes dyed. She has tattoos of fairies on her hip and a small blue heart on her foot. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in locating Erica. Call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-535-STOP. Anyone with information about Erica Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Brookfield Police at 708-244-4862 or email mcat@mcatpolice.org.

Vikki Vukelich

In February of 1991, Vikki Vukelich, 32, spent her days running her hair salon, Hair Designs by Vikki. Her daughter, Jill, told Dateline that when her mother got home from work on February 23, 1991, she was ready to go to bed, but her husband wanted to go to a party. When Jill woke up, her mother was nowhere to be found. Vikki’s husband, David, told authorities Vikki left the house on foot and walked toward the highway, according to Illinois State Police Senior Agent Tony Gentry. Gentry said the Glenwood Police Department did interview David shortly after his wife’s disappearance, but seemed to have only collected his timeline of events from the night Vikki was last seen. The Illinois State Police tried to interview David again, but Gentry said David refused to meet. David Vukelich did not respond to Dateline’s request for comment on the case. Gentry told Dateline that David Vukelich is considered a suspect in Vikki’s disappearance, but “in the state of Illinois, if you don’t have a body, you don’t have a crime.” Senior Agent Gentry is retired now, but told Dateline in early 2019 that he still makes calls on Vikki’s case. At the time of her disappearance, Vikki was described as 5’4” tall and weighed about 110 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Vikki’s disappearance, please call the Illinois State Police at (217) 785-2035.

Marina Boelter

On New Year's Eve in 2014, Marina Boelter was seen leaving the IGA grocery store where she worked in Bloomfield, Indiana around 6 p.m. D.J. Lockhart, Marina's former boyfriend and father of her young son, was reportedly in the parking lot of the store at the time. He told police he saw the 18-year-old being driven away from the store by an older man. Just six weeks after Marina disappeared, Lockhart himself was found stabbed to death. Indiana State Police say, however, they have no evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected in any way. Authorities told Dateline there have been no tips in the case in recent months. Marina’s family continues to search for her and posts updates on the Facebook page Find Marina Boelter. If you have any information that can help bring Marina home, please contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 332-4411.

Diamond Bynum and King Walker

On July 25, 2015, Diamond Bynum, 21, and her nephew, King Walker, 2, went missing from the house where Diamond lived with her stepmother and father, Eugene, in Gary, Indiana. The two reportedly had been taking a nap that afternoon, as had Diamond's stepmother. When the stepmother woke up, she said the two were gone. The family had recently moved to Gary with Diamond, who is described as mentally challenged. The family fears Diamond may have taken King on a walk and gotten lost. At their old home, Diamond was able to go on walks around their neighborhood because she knew the area. Family members have spent more than six years pleading with the public for any information they may have, but few clues have been uncovered. A spokesperson for the Gary Police Department told Dateline in 2021 that there are no new developments in the case, which is still open and all tips received have been followed up on. Friends and family still post on the Help Find Diamond Bynum & King Walker Facebook page asking for help with their search. A $1,000 reward is being offered for their safe return. If you have any information regarding Diamond and King’s cases, please contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1260.

Dawnita Wilkerson

Dawnita Wilkerson told her family she‘d be right back when she walked out of her brother’s house in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The 44-year-old never returned. Her phone was shut off by the next morning and when she didn’t call her mother or her twin as she usually did, her family became worried and reported her missing. In July, 2020, detectives met with the family to brief them on the case, but the family said they are not authorized to discuss details for fear of harming the investigation. Through donations from the community, thousands of fliers have been printed and two billboards have been purchased and put up at prominent locations in town, with Dawnita’s photos and information. As of November 2021, they have raised $3,500 as a reward for anyone who provides information on Dawnita’s whereabouts. Detective Dexter Wolf with the Evansville Police Department confirmed to Dateline that Dawnita’s case is still an open investigation and police are following up on every tip and lead they receive. Dawnita is 5’3” and weighs approximately 145 lbs, with brown eyes and dark hair. Anyone who may have information on Dawnita’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979 or call the Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).

Karena McClerkin

Karena McClerkin was last seen on October 11, 2016. The 18-year-old was reportedly walking in the 1000 block of South Washington Street just south of Kokomo, Indiana’s downtown area. She was reported missing two days later. Little is known about the events leading to Karena’s disappearance. Her grandmother, Gerry McClerkin, told Dateline in 2017 that somewhere along the line, Karena had gotten involved with a number of substance abuse issues, and had been hanging out with an older crowd. However, Karena had allegedly spoken about the possibility of going to a rehabilitation facility in Florida. Family says she had begun filling out the paperwork when she disappeared. On September 26, 2020, Karena’s 22nd birthday, the Kokomo Police Department reminded the public that her case remains an active investigation and they continue to seek assistance from the community. “In the past four years, KPD investigators have pursued numerous leads and tips, but the case remains open. This investigation is ongoing, as we still continue to search for Karena McClerkin. KPD investigators believe this investigation can be resolved and ask that if you know something, say something,” the release from the Kokomo Police Department stated. Anyone with information regarding Karena’s case is urged to contact Sergeant Richard Benzinger at 456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 457-1105.

Detreck Foster

When Detreck Foster, of Independence, Kansas, missed Mother’s Day 2020, his family grew concerned. That concern only grew when, in June, he missed celebrating his 38th birthday with his twin sister and Father’s Day with his daughters, all of which was unusual, according to his family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison told Dateline last year that there were various reports from friends of Detreck, who said they saw him in mid-April in the Independence area. Police believe the last confirmed sighting was on April 12, 2020 in Independence. Chief Harrison would not share any further details on the case and told Dateline it is still an open investigation, but investigators do believe Detreck was murdered. In September 2020, the Kansas Governor signed a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Detreck’s disappearance and suspected murder. He is described as being 5’9” tall, weighing 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Brookelyn Farthing

Brookelyn Farthing was only 18 when she went missing in the early hours of June 22, 2013. The night she was last seen, Brookelyn went with her younger sister, a cousin and some friends to a party outside Berea, Kentucky. Although her family members decided to leave, Brookelyn chose to stay behind. The details surrounding the rest of the night remain a mystery, but it was around 4 a.m. the next day when Brookelyn sent text messages to friends saying she needed a ride home because she was “scared.” Police arrived at the party house several hours later. The host told police he had left the house in the morning to let some horses out. When he returned home he saw burn damage from a small fire but no sign of Brookelyn. A massive search was launched, but turned up little evidence. As of 2021, police have not named any persons of interest or suspects in the case. Brookelyn’s family has a website, findbrookefarthing.com, and has offered a $14,000 reward "for information leading to the return of Brookelyn Farthing or capture and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance." If you have any information regarding Brookelyn's case, you're urged to call the Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

Andrea Knabel

Andrea Michelle Knabel, a 37-year-old mother from Louisville, Kentucky, who dedicated her time volunteering for an organization that searches for missing people, was last seen around 1 a.m. on August 13, 2019, walking in the area of the 4000 block of Fincastle Road near her home in Louisville’s Audubon Park. Andrea had been volunteering for the group “Missing in America,” an organization unaffiliated with Dateline’s digital series, which has a mission to locate missing adults and children. Louisville Metro Police said Andrea made some phone calls asking for a ride between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., in the area where she was last seen. Her cell phone has not been active since then. The organization said Andrea is the first member of their group to have gone missing. In October 2021, the Finding Andrea Facebook page announced that the reward for information leading to direct recovery of Andrea is now $5,000. Andrea Knabel is described as 5’7” tall, approximately 190 lbs, with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top and white shorts. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Tracy Leonard at (502) 618-9337, investigator Dan Washington at (502) 722-8181, Missing Person Recovery Specialist Nancy Schaefer Smith at (502) 500-3026 or the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD.

Richard Lea

Richard Lea, 62, was enjoying a weekend away with family at Grayson Lake, in Grayson, Kentucky, a place they had been going to for years, when he disappeared. On September 3, 2018, Richard was walking to the boat with family members when he spotted his wife, Leslie, nearby, and walked over to her. He had been diagnosed with dementia in 2015, but when their son, Jacob, saw his father was safe, he continued to the boat. Richard and Leslie took the children to the playground and Richard began walking circles around it. The circles became bigger and Richard was soon out of sight. Richard, who had been nonverbal for the prior year, did not have a cell phone, ID, or credit card on him at the time. State and local agencies arrived that evening to help search for Richard but he was never found. There have been no new updates in his case. Richard is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue cotton shorts, gray shoes and a camouflage hat with a “P” on it. If you have any information on Richard’s whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police at (606) 928-6421.

Crystal Rogers

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen on July 3, 2015, at the Bardstown, Kentucky home the 35-year-old shared with her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, and the couple's young son. Two days later, her unlocked Chevy Impala was found along Kentucky's Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire and her belongings still inside. The Nelson County Sheriff officially named Crystal’s boyfriend a suspect in her disappearance in October of 2015. Houck's brother, who worked as a Bardstown police officer, was terminated from the department after officials say he interfered with the investigation into Crystal's disappearance. Danny L. Singleton, a longtime employee of Houck, was charged with 38 counts of perjury for lying to investigators under oath in December of 2015. Houck was arrested in July of 2018 on four felony theft counts and four misdemeanor theft counts, unrelated to Crystal’s disappearance. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. On April 25, 2019, a jury found Houck not guilty on charges that he stole roofing shingles from a Nelson County Lowe's store. No charges have been filed in connection with Crystal’s disappearance, but officials have said they believe Crystal is dead. In August 2020, the FBI took over as the lead agency in the investigation. More than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers arrived in Bardstown and executed new search warrants at several properties connected to Brooks Houck. In the summer of 2021, FBI agents began excavation efforts at a home in the subdivision built by Houck in Bardstown. In September 2021, the FBI announced in a tweet that it concluded its latest search efforts. According to the statement, several “items of interest” were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, but the FBI has remained silent on the details of their findings. The FBI urged those who may have information about the case to come forward. The FBI's Crystal Rogers Task force website was created so people can share information regarding the case. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Crystal’s case, please contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, CrystalRogersTaskForce.com/tips or visit www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com.

Samantha Sperry

Samantha, 25 at the time, was reportedly last seen in Graves County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Authorities told Dateline that the last person to see the young mother alive was her boyfriend’s father, Dusty Holder. Dusty told police that he and Samantha had spent the previous night sleeping on a four-wheeler in the woods. In the morning, he said Samantha took off in one direction and he went in the other. Samantha hasn’t been seen since. The Graves County Sheriff’s Department told Dateline in 2018 that through search warrants, they collected and sent more than 30 pieces of evidence for examination in connection with Samantha’s disappearance. Investigators have conducted laboratory analysis of evidence that was submitted and a detailed review of electronic evidence, but said in an effort to not compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation, more specific details cannot be released at this time.

Authorities said they worked with the Kentucky State Police to try to triangulate cell phones to get a clear picture of people’s whereabouts at various time frames surrounding Samantha’s disappearance, but it has not led to her location. Police also say they have questioned both Samantha’s boyfriend, Rhen Hendrickson, and his father, Dusty, multiple times and both have passed polygraph tests. In 2020, the FBI and other outside agencies joined the investigation to help with interviewing and re-interviewing witnesses or persons of interest, conduct a detailed and methodical review of all electronic evidence, and laboratory analysis of evidence submitted. There have been no arrests or persons of interest named in connection to Samantha’s disappearance. Despite many searches by local, state and federal officials, investigators have little evidence to lead to her whereabouts, but authorities say the case is still open and active. West Kentucky Crime Stoppers and Samantha’s family are offering a $10,000 reward to the person or persons who provide information to law enforcement that results in discovering Samantha’s location, or results in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved with her disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 502-263-6000, or West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL, Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721, or the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or at sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov.

Rebecca Pauline Gary

Rebecca Pauline Gary was last heard from on December 27, 1988. She was spending the holidays alone in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after sending her daughter to family about four hours away in Shreveport. She was supposed to pick her daughter up after the holidays, but she never showed up. Family told Dateline in 2017 they waited to report Rebecca missing until January 24, 1989 because they figured she’d show up, eventually. Police say there are no suspects in her disappearance, but it remains an open investigation. For more information on Rebecca’s case, you can visit the Facebook page her daughter runs called Help Find Rebecca Pauline Gary Missing December 27, 1988. Rebecca, who would be 65 years old today, was described as being 5”1’ tall and weighing 105 lbs in 1988. She has green eyes, brown hair, and a birthmark on her right leg. If you have any information on Rebecca’s whereabouts, please call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

Jake Latiolais

It was the early morning hours of August 29, 2014, when Jake Latiolais told friends he was headed to West Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That was the last time anyone heard from the 22-year-old. Shortly after, police received an anonymous call about a person going over the railing of the Mississippi Ridge Bridge. Responding officers found Jake’s truck on the shoulder of the bridge. The truck was still running, and Jake’s cell phone was on the pavement next to it. A dive team was called in, but nothing of significance was found. Officials said they are continuing to investigate, but are at a standstill without any new leads. Jake is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Jake’s location. If you have any information regarding Jake’s case, please call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Russell Burnett

On February 21, 2017, 48-year-old Russell Burnett and his dog, Bev, spent the night at his neighbor’s house in Franklin, Maine. In the morning, Russell told his friend he was going to meet someone who was supposed to take him to the doctor, so he and his dog Bev headed home. But when the friend arrived at Russell’s house to pick him up, Russell and Bev were nowhere to be found. Two weeks later, Bev showed up at a neighbor’s house. According to the friend, the dog appeared to have been washed, fed and well-kept. Russell has not been found, and police say they continue to seek information on his whereabouts. Russell Burnett is described as being 5’7” and weighing 150 lbs, with hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he had a shaved head, and a blond beard. If you have any information on Russell’s disappearance, please call the Maine State Police at (207) 973-3700.

Joanna Clark and Shariece Clark

Joanna Clark, 33, and her daughter Shariece Clark, 15, both went missing on February 4, 2017, but at different times. The exact circumstances of that Saturday afternoon and evening remain unclear, but Shariece was last heard from around 2:30 p.m., after she had finished babysitting her six younger siblings at their family’s home in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore, Maryland. Later that night, her mother, Joanna, was thought to have been spending time with friends. Joanna’s last known communication was between 11 p.m. and midnight. It is unknown if Joanna ever made it home. It wasn’t until Joanna missed two work shifts, the following Monday and Tuesday, that the pair were reported missing by a friend of the family. At the time they disappeared, Joanna Clark was described as 5’3” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Shariece Clark was described as 5’4” tall, weighing 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have information on their whereabouts, please call the Baltimore Police Department at (443) 984-7385.

Akia Eggleston

Akia Eggleston went missing in Baltimore, Maryland in May of 2017. Akia’s family became alarmed when the 21-year-old failed to show up to her own baby shower on May 3. Calls to Akia went unanswered. Family members visited her apartment to find only a couple of dressers and her bed. They said it looked as if she had moved out. Akia then missed her next prenatal appointment. Akia was eight months into a high-risk pregnancy at the time. Her son would now be four and a half years old. Authorities originally said they did not suspect foul play in connection with her disappearance, but in 2018, told Dateline they now believe foul play is involved. Authorities said they have interviewed more than 100 people, but have not named a suspect. On November 7, 2017, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding Akia’s whereabouts. She is described as 4’8” tall, weighing 145 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have information regarding Akia’s case, please call the Baltimore Police Department at (443) 984-7385 or FBI's Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080.

UPDATE: On Thursday, February 3, 2022, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby held a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in Akia’s case: the purported father of her unborn child, Michael Robertson. Mosby released the full statement of probable cause in Akia’s case. “Based on her pattern of life, the time passed, extensive publicity, multiple searches, and monetary reward for information in this case,” the document stated, “the fact that Eggleston has not returned to her family or been electronically or physically located overwhelmingly indicates that she is in fact, deceased.” Akia’s body has not been found. Robertson faces a maximum penalty of two life sentences in prison if found guilty of all charges which include two counts of First Degree Murder. Akia’s case has officially been ruled a homicide.

Sandra Crispo

Sandra Crispo, 54, moved from Quincy, Massachusetts to Hanson, Massachusetts to be closer to her grandchildren. Three months later, she vanished. Sandra was last seen on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after dropping her car off at the mechanic to be repaired. Security footage shows Sandra getting out of the car and going into Cumberland Farms to buy cigarettes. A few days later, her daughter went to drop the kids off at Sandra’s home, but no one was there. The back door was unlocked and her mother’s shoes and purse were gone. The lights were on and a watermelon was on the table, cut up, ready to be eaten. In 2020, the Hanson Police Department said they have no reason to believe any foul play is involved, but called in the Massachusetts State Police to assist. In August 2021, on the second anniversary of Sandra’s disappearance, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement that, “Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office have been actively working in conjunction with Hanson Police to locate Sandra Crispo.” He explained that the extensive efforts of investigators have included canvassing 16 area streets, reviewing video surveillance available from the area, performing more than 200 door-knock interviews, inquiring with the MBTA and rideshare services operating in the vicinity of Hanson, utilizing canines, the State Police Airwing, and underwater drones for searches of woods and swamp, and following up on any leads received. Sandra is described as 5’9” tall, with hazel eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees someone matching Sandra’s description or has any information on her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Hanson Police Department at (781) 293-4625 or state police at 508-894-2600.

Abbie Flynn

Abbie Flynn was preparing to host a Super Bowl party at her home in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Sunday, February 22, 2020. But when guests arrived, their host was nowhere to be found. The 59-year-old was last heard from earlier that day, when she had a phone conversation with her son who was away at college. She had told him she might go for a walk in the area of Farrington Avenue before her guests were supposed to arrive for the party. She never returned. Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area with the assistance of the Gloucester Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Mass State Police, Mass Environmental Police, Gloucester Harbor Master, Rockport Harbor Master and the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council. The search covered many paths and wooded areas where Abbie might have walked, along with a search of the coastline. Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said her case is still open. Abbie is described as being 5’5” tall, approximately 200 lbs, with brown hair. She was possibly wearing a navy blue L.L. Bean puffer jacket, L.L. Bean boots, blue jeans and a flannel shirt. If anyone has any information on Abbie’s whereabouts, please call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.

Jessica Heeringa

Jessica Heeringa was working alone at a gas station in Norton Shores, Michigan on April 26, 2013, when she disappeared. A witness told police he saw the 25-year-old mother being forced into a silver Chrysler minivan. Investigators found Jessica's cell phone, keys and purse inside the store. In September 2016, officials charged Jeffrey Willis, 46, with abduction and murder in relation to Jessica’s case. He pleaded not guilty. At the time he was facing charges for the April 2016 abduction of a teenager who ended up escaping. She led police to a van where, according to court testimony, investigators found bondage items and lists of women’s names and addresses. According to NBC affiliate WOOD-TV, investigators said they found a file labeled “VICS” (short for victims) that contained a folder labeled with the initials of a jogger named Rebekah Bletsch who had been found shot to death in 2014. The folder also contained a code for her date of death. In November 2017, Willis was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in connection to Rebekah’s 2014 shooting death. Police told WOOD-TV there was also a file bearing Jessica’s initials on Willis’s computer. On May 16, 2018, Willis was found guilty of Jessica’s kidnapping and murder. Willis is serving two life sentences: one for killing Jessica in 2013 and the other for killing Rebekah Bletsch. On December 3, 2019, Willis asked the Michigan Court of Appeals to grant him a new trial in Jessica’s murder, stating that some of the evidence that the jury saw in his trial should not have been admitted, according to WOOD-TV. The court agreed some evidence should have been excluded at trial, but said that didn’t outweigh other “strong untainted evidence” that showed Willis was responsible for Jessica’s death. On December 27, 2019, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that Willis’s arguments had no merit and that his conviction for Jessica’s kidnapping and murder will stand. Jessica’s body has not been found. Police told Dateline they continue to search but have no leads as to Jessica’s location. If you have any information regarding Jessica’s case, please call the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691 or the Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Alasia Hill

Alasia Hill, 23, was last seen by her mother on March 10, 2021, at a doctor’s appointment in the 2700 block of East Grand Boulevard in Detroit, Michigan. Charisma Carucci told Dateline that her daughter had spent most of February in the hospital due to an infection that led to a medically-induced coma. While in the coma, Alasia suffered complications and the decision was made to amputate her hand. After the appointment to remove the stitches, Alasia went home with her boyfriend, and called her mother that evening to let her know how she was doing. But when there was no call the next day, Charisma called Alasia’s boyfriend, Marlon Billingslea. She explained that since Alasia didn’t have her own phone, she used his. When Charisma spoke to Marlon, she says he told her Alasia had left and that he didn’t know where she had gone. Marlon told Dateline it was the morning of March 11 when Alasia walked out of the house without any explanation of where she was going, despite him asking. He said he followed her, but eventually let her be and returned home. Alasia is described by family as bright and kind, someone who showed a lot of promise just a few years ago when she graduated a year early from high school and enrolled in a nursing program at a local college. But she hit a rough patch in life and now her mother is afraid her disappearance means she’s in danger. Officer H. Mackson of the Detroit Police Department told Dateline in May that they continue to follow up on any leads or tips that come in, but nothing has led them to Alasia. She stressed that at that point, they had no reason to believe foul play is involved, but encouraged anyone with information to call the police. Alasia is described as being 5’4” inches tall and weighing about 135 lbs. She has a light complexion, the name “Kayden” tattooed on her forearm and her right hand is amputated. She was last seen wearing a tan jogging outfit and beige glittery UGG boots. If you have any information on Alasia’s whereabouts call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587).

Steven Kraft

On the evening of February 15, 2001, 12-year-old Steven Kraft left his family’s home in Benton Township, Michigan to go outside with two of his dogs. He told his family he’d be home for dinner, but never returned. A few days later, both of the Kraft family dogs returned home, but Steven was still nowhere to be found. Benton Township Chief of Police Brian Smit told Dateline in early 2019 that Steven’s young age combined with a disappearance that happened nearly two decades ago have made it impossible to try to track him. Steven was last known to be wearing a blue-green Charlotte Hornets basketball team jacket, a tan and white striped t-shirt, tan parachute pants and black boots. If you have any information on Steven’s case, please call the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 926-8221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

Brendan Santo

Brendan Santo, 18, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, went missing just before midnight on October 29, 2021, on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing. The Grand Valley State student, who was visiting MSU for the weekend, told his friends he was heading back to the dorms. It’s believed he left Yakeley Hall and walked toward the Brody neighborhood. His phone last pinged near Michigan and Beal Avenues before the battery died. His vehicle was located in the spot where he had parked when he arrived for the weekend. MSU Police, Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office have conducted extensive searches on foot, by drone and boat, focusing on the Red Cedar River, but high water levels have made the searches difficult. Brendan, who had just started his freshman year majoring in cybersecurity, is described as being 5’8” and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-tops. The reward for information that leads to his whereabouts is more than $17,000. Anyone with information on Brendan’s whereabouts is asked to call the MSU Police and Public Safety tip line at 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting the word MSUPD, along with the message, to 274637.

UPDATE: The Michigan State University Police recovered a body believed to be Brendan Santo in the Red Cedar River on Friday, January 21, approximately 1.5 miles downriver of where Brendan was last seen. The MSU police have stated that it is an open and active investigation, but that “we still have no reason to believe foul play is involved or that Brendan intended to harm himself.”

Danielle Stislicki

Twenty-eight-year-old Danielle Stislicki was last seen on December 2, 2016 leaving her work at MetLife in Southfield, Michigan. She was supposed to meet a friend for dinner that evening, but never arrived. Text messages and calls to her went unanswered. The next day, a close friend who went to check on her found Danielle’s black 2015 Jeep Renegade parked in its usual spot right outside the entrance to her apartment complex. Floyd Galloway Jr. is charged with first degree murder in her case. He has pleaded not guilty. Galloway is a former security guard at the MetLife building where Danielle worked at the time of her disappearance. Authorities searched Galloway’s residence three weeks after Danielle vanished. Floorboards, several pieces of carpet, a mattress and Galloway’s car were removed from his home and sent for testing, according to police. The judge ruled there was enough evidence to proceed to trial after Oakland County Medical Examiner Dr. Ljubisa J. Dragovic testified that he came to the conclusion Danielle died of asphyxiation, even though her body has not been found. The trial was initially scheduled for early 2020, but got pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October 2020, Circuit Court Judge Phyllis McMillen met with attorneys over Zoom and determined there will be a January 14, 2021 hearing. The trial has now been scheduled for March 2022. Galloway is currently in prison for choking and attempting to rape a jogger in Hines Park. Anyone with information regarding the case, or who may have seen Danielle or her Jeep on December 2, 2016, is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

Shannah Boiteau

Shannah Boiteau was last seen on June 22, 2016 near St. Cloud, Minnesota. The 23-year-old, originally from Chippewa Falls, Minnesota, was driving with her boyfriend along Highway 94 when he says she suddenly fled the car. She was barefoot and without her purse when she vanished into the thick woods parallel to the highway. Authorities reportedly witnessed her looking distressed as she made her way into the trees. What happened next is unknown. Both the St. Cloud and Chippewa Falls Police Departments have conducted several searches to find Shannah, but have been unsuccessful. Police conducted a polygraph test on Shannah’s boyfriend which he passed, according to officials. Anyone with information regarding Shannah’s disappearance is urged to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at (715) 723-4424.

Wendy Lynn Khan

Wendy Lynn Khan was last heard from on June 1, 2018, when the 46-year-old texted with her daughter, Aneisah. Aneisah told Dateline she visited Wendy at her home in Mankato, Minnesota, the night before, on May 31, 2018. Aneisah said she left after Wendy’s boyfriend, Mohammed Bilal Chughtai, came home that night. A few days later, on Sunday, June 3, when Aneisah had not heard from her mother, she went to check on her. No one answered the door, so she went to the Mankato Police Department and filed a missing person’s report. On June 7, six days after Aneisah last spoke to her mother, authorities located Wendy’s vehicle on Belle Avenue, behind a Mankato CVS. According to Mankato Public Safety Commander Jeremy Clifton the car had a flat tire. Wendy vanished with just her purse and her cell phone. Police have yet to locate either of those items. Aneisah told Dateline in 2019 that her mother’s bank account was last accessed on May 30, 2018, and her phone has not been used since June 2, 2018. Investigators searched Wendy’s boyfriend’s car and the home but found no evidence of foul play. Dateline was unable to reach Chughtai in 2019 for his recollection of events of the days surrounding Wendy’s disappearance. The Mankato Department of Public Safety has not named any persons of interest or suspects in Wendy’s case. “It’s an open and active missing persons investigation,” Commander Clifton told Dateline. Wendy Khan is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing 160 lbs, with red hair and green eyes. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Wendy’s disappearance, please call the Mankato Public Safety Center at (507) 387-8600.

Rebecca Henderson Paulk

The last time anyone saw Rebecca Henderson Paulk was on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8, 2015, at a local business in Meridian, Mississippi. Several days after the 26-year-old was last seen, her vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area not far from her last known whereabouts. Inside were a number of her valuable personal items, including her laptop. Her cell phone was found in a nearby field. There appeared to be a break in the case when police questioned John Bentley Poisso Jr., 57, following his arrest on unrelated misdemeanor charges. After searches of his home, no evidence was found linking him to the disappearance. However, authorities do consider him a person of interest, as he was the last person known to have seen Rebecca before she vanished. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said that investigators are still working the case. In 2020, Rebecca’s family increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to her whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Rebecca’s case, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department at (601) 482-9806 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-TIPS (8477).

Jessica Stacks

Jessica Stacks, 28, and her boyfriend were on a boat on January 1, 2021, somewhere along the Tallahatchie River in Union County, Mississippi, when she disappeared. Her boyfriend, Jerry Wayne Baggett, told law enforcement officials that he and Jessica had launched the boat into the river near the County Road 46 bridge in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. They were on the water for a couple of hours when Jessica reportedly got out of the boat and made her way toward the north river bank in the direction of State Highway 30. Her purse and car keys were left behind, and her cell phone was later turned in by an individual who stated that he had it because Jessica and Baggett had planned to call him on it to be picked up at the end of their boating trip that day. Jessica was reported missing by her boyfriend at 10:15 p.m. that evening. Due to flooding, drones with thermal imaging cameras searched the river bottom between the Tallahatchie and Highway 30. A Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter searched the river and river bottom downstream from County Road 46. When the flood waters receded, divers searched the river but found nothing. On January 2, investigators found a single green rubber boot with the top cut off. Baggett had told authorities previously that Jessica had cut the top off of her boot because it was rubbing on her leg. A coat believed to be Jessica’s was also found near the boot. Authorities have spent hours talking to Jessica’s boyfriend, but it has not led them to her. Sheriff Jimmy Edwards with the Union County Sheriff’s Office maintains that they “do not have any evidence that points to foul play at this time.” Jessica’s case is considered an “active” one, but he says no new evidence has developed. He added that they are following every lead and encourage anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office. Jessica is described as being 5’4” tall, weighs 110-125 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including a puzzle piece with the names Cobie and Brayden. Anyone with information on Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 662-534-1943.

Patrick Chapman

Missouri father Patrick Chapman has been missing since Mother’s Day, 2020, when he disappeared from Mill Spring. Patrick, 34, arrived at a family friend’s house around 10 p.m. on the evening of May 10. By the next morning, Patrick, and the 1995 burgundy Escort Station Wagon he had been driving, were both gone. On June 5, his 1995 Burgundy Escort Station Wagon was found about two miles away on a 4-wheeler path in Wayne County. The car had bumper damage and flat tires. Patrick’s wallet, containing his ID and bank card, was found inside the car, but his cell phone and car keys have not been located. His ex-wife, Jen, told Dateline that Patrick, who worked as a tow-truck driver, was known to couch surf or go camping, so it was believed he had just moved on to a different location. But when no one had heard from him over the next couple of weeks, a family friend reported him missing to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on May 30. Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. J.T. Wilson, who has been assisting the sheriff’s office since mid-June 2020, says the case remains a missing persons case and there have been no recent updates. Family and friends are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading them to Patrick’s whereabouts. A billboard with Patrick’s photo and information went up in March 2021 on the side of Highway 55. A Facebook Page “Help Us Find Patrick Chapman” and the Facebook group “Bring Patrick Chapman Home” have been created to discuss Patrick’s case, provide information for upcoming searches and bring in tips. Patrick is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 160 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His tattoos include the word “Chapman” vertically down his right forearm, a circular saw blade or sun image between his shoulder blades and a cross on shoulder blade. Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 224-3219.

Phoenix Coldon

College junior Phoenix Coldon was last seen on December 18, 2011, pulling out of the driveway of her family's home in Spanish Lake, Missouri. About three hours later, the 23-year-old’s car was found abandoned in East St. Louis, about a 25-minute drive from her home. The vehicle was still running with the keys in the ignition and the driver's door open, according to police. Phoenix's mother, Goldia Coldon, continues to do everything she can to search for her daughter, including posting to social media and rallying for coverage of Phoenix's case. The family also runs the Facebook page Missing Phoenix Coldon. If you have any information regarding Phoenix’s case, please contact the St. Louis Police Department at (314) 615-5400.

David Zachary Koenig

Amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter David Zachary Koenig has been missing since February 8, 2020. He was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson, Missouri. The 25-year-old messaged friends saying that he might be in trouble. But by the time they saw the messages and tried to contact him, there was no response. Master Sergeant Danielle Heil with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told Dateline in 2020 that David’s disappearance is still an active investigation and they are following all tips and leads that they receive. She added that investigators are looking at his disappearance as foul play because of the nature of his Facebook messages on the night he was last seen. Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Dateline that the case is open and active. “Our detectives continue to work with our regional and state partners and are investigating all investigative leads. To date, we have not located David, but we continue to encourage the community to share any information they may have regarding his contacts and or whereabouts.” The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to David’s whereabouts. David is described as 6'6", weighing 240 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos, including a scorpion on his right upper arm, the word “OMERTA” on his chest and “The Bullpen Mafia” on his abdomen.” Part of the middle finger on his left hand is missing. Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is asked to call the Branson Police Department at 417-334-3300.

UPDATE: David Koenig’s remains were found in the woods in Branson on December 22, 2021. According to a statement by police, a forensic pathologist determined “there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play.”

Echo Lloyd

When Kelsey Smith went to see her mother, Echo Lloyd, for Mother’s Day in 2020, the 47-year-old was nowhere to be found. Kelsey said she last spoke to her mother on the evening of May 9, 2020, the day before Mother’s Day. The next day, May 10, she drove to her house in Edwards, Missouri to deliver a Mother’s Day card and flowers. But her mother didn’t appear to be home. So she left the card and flowers on the porch, with a note asking her to call. But she never did. On Monday, Kelsey tried calling her mother on both her cell and house phones. Kelsey said she continued calling every morning of every day that week, but the calls went straight to voicemail. On Friday, May 15, Kelsey drove back over to her mother’s house. But this time, her mother’s locked car was in the driveway. So she broke into the house and found her mother’s purse with her wallet, ID and cash, inside the house, but her cell phone, keys and pistol were missing. Echo hasn’t used her cell phone or filled prescriptions since her disappearance. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they have been actively investigating every lead and tip. There have been no recent developments in Echo’s case, but authorities released information that she was sighted at 30617 Stag Drive, Edwards, Missouri, on May 14, 2020. A reward of up to $9,000 is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts. Echo is 5’4” tall, weighs between 100 and 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a “Let it Be” tattoo with birds on her forearm. She also has the names of her four children, Kelsey, Kace, Kaitlyn, and Kylie, tattooed on her wrist. If you have any information on Echo’s whereabouts, please contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (573) 526-6178 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (660) 438-6135.

Ashley Martinez

Ashley Martinez was only 15 years old when she disappeared from Krug Park in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 6, 2004. She had been spending the day at the pool with her younger brother, but when their mother came to pick them up, Ashley was gone. Her brother and other witnesses said she had gotten into a car with a man later identified as Christopher Hart. Ashley’s friends and witnesses from the pool were questioned and told police that Ashley had talked about running away. In the months following Ashley’s disappearance, Hart was arrested multiple times on unrelated charges. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Missouri for assault and tampering with a motor vehicle. The current investigator on the case, Sgt. Jason Strong, told Dateline that Hart is a person of interest in Ashley's disappearance. He added that authorities have followed up on all recent tips in the case and used Ashley’s DNA to compare with unidentified bodies found in the area, but nothing has led to Ashley. At the time of her disappearance, Ashley was 5’3” tall and weighed about 110 lbs. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes, and has a scar on her left wrist. Her tongue, naval and ears are pierced. In July 2014, Ashley’s family and the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation & Civic Faculties Department, planted a sugar maple tree at Krug pool. Tammy told Dateline that the specific tree was chosen because in the fall its leaves turn red - Ashley’s favorite color. The idea of the tree was Ashley’s grandmother’s. In early 2021, Ashley’s grandmother died and the family has since planted another tree, this time in her honor, right next to Ashley’s tree. Anyone with information about Ashley’s case is asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at either 816-271-4777 or 816-271-4747. Tips can also be called into the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-877-3452

Rebekah Barsotti

Rebekah Barsotti, 33, and her dog, Cerberus, went missing on July 20, 2021, from the Town Pump station in Superior, Montana. She was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Her vehicle was found at the I-90 rest area/truck stop, and some of her personal belongings were found on the beach along the Clark Fork River on the east side of Alberton Rock, prompting a massive search of the area. Among the items found were her driver’s license, credit card, cell phone, car keys, a dog leash and the remote to her dog’s e-collar. A week later, on July 26, Rebekah’s dog was found dead in the river by the Mineral County Search and Rescue team, about 10 miles downriver. Rebekah’s parents traveled from their home in Virginia to Missoula as soon as they found out their daughter was missing. Angela Mastrovito told Dateline her daughter had been living in Montana since 2007 and had recently left her marriage. She moved from Mineral County to her own place in Missoula and was working as a server at Plonk, a local wine bar and restaurant. Angela last spoke to Rebekah in July when she was sending off a care package of fuzzy socks, Christmas ornaments, and dog toys for Cerberus. She told Dateline the package arrived at the post office in Missoula on July 20 - the day Rebekah went missing. Angela told Dateline she found out her daughter was missing from Rebekah’s estranged husband. Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office had contacted him after her belongings were found on the shore of the Clark Fork River. Authorities believe all signs point to a drowning, but the family wants to explore all options and expand the search to land. Rebekah is described as being 5’5” tall, weighing about 135 lbs. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a snow drift on her right foot and ankle and a tattoo of a hummingbird and flowers on her left rib cage. Anyone with information on Rebekah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406)-258-4810, CASE# 2101-12676.

Kimberly Iron

Kimberly Iron left her Billings, Montana home on September 22, 2020, leaving her three children behind with their grandparents in Hardin, Montana. The 21-year-old later contacted her family from Las Vegas, Nevada and from Oxnard, California, saying she was upset and needed money to get home. She last contacted her father, who lives on the Crow Indian Reservation, on October 6, 2020, but no one has seen or heard from her since. Captain J. Middlestead of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that Kimberly’s disappearance is being investigated and is considered an active missing persons case. He said that they believe Kimberly is in the Great Los Angeles area, but could not elaborate further on whether foul play is suspected in her current situation. Kimberly is 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 126 lbs. She has brown eyes and light brown hair. She also has a small scar between her eyes. Anyone who might have information about Kimberly’s whereabouts is asked to call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780. Her case number is #20-01288.

Jermain ‘Liz’ Morigeau

Jermain Morigeau, who also goes by the name Liz, was last seen in Missoula, Montana between midnight and 1 a.m. on June 16, 2018. She’d gone out to three bars with a friend that night. Police told Dateline the person with whom Jermain was last seen said “he had dropped her off at a location and last saw her walking into the darkness.” Authorities declined to comment on the specifics of the location where Jermain was last seen, but said it was in the “general vicinity” of where she lives. Since Jermain disappeared, authorities say they have conducted multiple ground searches and questioned about a dozen people, including the person with whom Jermain was last seen. Jermain’s disappearance gained national attention on an A&E LivePD episode in September 2019, and detectives told Dateline that since the episode aired, they are still following up on new potential tips. An $11,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to her whereabouts. Jermain is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing about 130 lbs. If you have any information, please call Detective Guy Baker at 406-552-6284 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6301.

Nicole Waller

Nicole Waller vanished on Valentine's Day 2013, while she was allegedly en route to her home in Kalispell, Montana, after having visited her boyfriend, Cody Wayne Johnston, in Fairview. Nicole's vehicle was later found abandoned on Highway 2 outside Poplar. The 32-year-old’s belongings and her three children's pet guinea pigs were inside. Cody Johnston was arrested in August 2015, on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence in connection with Nicole's disappearance. A jury found him guilty on all charges in October 2016. In January 2017, Cody was sentenced to life in prison for Nicole’s murder plus 10 years for tampering with physical evidence. Josh Mankiewicz reported on Nicole’s story in the Dateline episode ‘Under the Prairie Sky’ in 2017. Her body still has not been found. If you have any information regarding Nicole’s case, please contact the Montana Criminal Investigation Division at (406) 444-7068.

Chance Englebert

Chance Englebert, 25, his wife, Baylee, and newborn son, were visiting Baylee’s family in Gering, Nebraska on July 6, 2019, when he disappeared. Chance was out golfing with some of his wife’s family when there was a misunderstanding and he called his wife to pick him up. On the way back to the house, he got out of the car and walked away. He never returned. Baylee told Dateline that when she last spoke to Chance around 7:46 p.m., he told her he was walking south, but he had also contacted friends and said he was walking north toward Torrington, Wyoming. Baylee said the last time anyone heard from Chance was about 8:46 p.m. His phone was turned off shortly afterwards. Chief George Holthus of the Gering Police Department said search efforts by the Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments covered at least 2,400 acres, along with Air Link which logged 280 miles and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter which logged 100 miles. Chance was last seen wearing a short sleeve button-up Wrangler shirt, dark blue Wrangler jeans, roper-style boots and a black and white trucker hat. Chance is 5’9” tall, with a medium build and has sun-lightened brown hair. A $10,000 reward is being offered by the family for anyone who can locate Chance. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at (308) 630-6261 or the Gering Police Department at (308) 436-5089.

Sunny Sramek

Sunny Sramek was last seen on April 20, 2019, when the 18-year-old left with an unidentified male allegedly for a trip from Trenton, Nebraska, to Omaha, according to the FBI. She was in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341. Sunny’s relationship with the man is unclear, but a local NBC affiliate reports he is an “acquaintance” of hers. A post on a family-run GoFundMe page stated that the man called Sunny's mother on the night of April 20 to say “he had gone into the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, and when he came out, Sunny was not in the vehicle.” Loved ones are concerned for Sunny’s safety and are reaching out for support on the Find Sunny Sramek Facebook page. Sunny was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. She also had a pair of jeans and a hoodie with her. She is described as being 5’7”, 183 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters "FLY" and a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. She has multiple scars including: a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder, a small, square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead, scarring on one of her ankles and a shin, scars from the chicken pox on her face, a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger, and cuts on her arm. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Sunny’s disappearance, please call the FBI Omaha Field Office at (402) 493-8688.

Mike McClain

Michael “Mike” McClain, 29, was last heard from around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019 after he left the Tropical Lounge on West Hollis Street in Nashua, New Hampshire. There has been no activity on his social media accounts or credit cards since then. Mike lived in Manchester, New Hampshire, but was visiting the nightclub in Nashua with friends that Saturday night when an altercation broke out. Nashua Police confirmed to Dateline that they arrived on the scene and the crowd dispersed. Friends who were with Mike at the club told police that’s when they became separated. Mike’s father believes his son left the area on foot because his car was back at a friend’s house in Manchester. He told Dateline that shortly before 2 a.m., Mike called his boss and told her, “They’re after me. More than one.” When she tried to call him back, there was no answer. Mike’s phone last pinged at the McDonald’s on East Hollis Street around 2 a.m. After that, no one could reach him. Nashua Police Lieutenant Daniel Mederos told Dateline that Mike’s case is still an open investigation and they are continuing to follow up on all leads and tips that they receive. Mike is 5’10”, weighing 190 lbs. He has brown eyes but wears green contacts, has brown hair in braids, and a goatee-style beard. He has various tattoos on his hands and arms. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3583 or the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711. Mike’s case number is #19-26944.

Elizabeth Brooks Hernandez

Elizabeth Brooks Hernandez was last seen by her boyfriend, Miguel Martinez, who told police he dropped the 29-year-old off at a welfare office in Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 16, 2017. Her family said Liz was supposed to go to an appointment for food stamps at the Human Services Department on Bridge Boulevard in Southwest Albuquerque on that Thursday morning. An investigation revealed that Liz never signed in at the Human Services Department and the account for food stamps has not been accessed since she disappeared. Her social media activity stopped completely that day. Detective Dan Torgrimson of the Albuquerque Police Department told Dateline that authorities suspect foul play in Liz’s disappearance, but no one has been arrested. The detective noted that Martinez’s phone movements corroborate his story, but added that as the last person known to have seen Liz, he is considered a person of interest. However, “without evidence or a body, it’s hard for the investigation to move forward.” At the time of her disappearance, Liz was four months pregnant, 5’7, 130 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants with gold buttons, a burgundy top and possibly a black or dark-colored jacket. If you know anything about Liz’s disappearance please contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.

Jean Johnson

Jean Johnson, 70, was at her home in Capitan, New Mexico dog sitting for a friend on May 26, 2019, when she disappeared. She was supposed to drop the dog off with the friend, but never did. When her daughter, Heidi, arrived to check on her, the gate was locked, the locked car was parked in the driveway, her purse and cell phone inside. The door was open and the dog was there, but Jean was not. The only item that appeared to be missing was a .357-caliber pistol Jean kept in her hope chest. Heidi said authorities suspected suicide until the gun was turned in to police two months later. The name of the person who turned the gun in was not released by authorities. Authorities searched 10 acres of land around where Jean lived, but could not find her. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies say there have been no updates in the case. Jean is described as 5’6” tall, 130 lbs, with light brown hair and green eyes. If you have information on Jean Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 648-2341.

Calvin Willie Martinez

Calvin Willie Martinez was last heard from when he called his mother in Farmington, New Mexico, from Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was Sunday, May 12, 2019. Mother’s Day. The 31-year-old told family members he’d return to Farmington soon, but he never did. In the months before Calvin disappeared, he began hitchhiking back and forth between Farmington and Albuquerque for various construction jobs and to visit friends in the area. Calvin’s family told Dateline in 2019 that they have scoured the areas of Farmington and Albuquerque and everywhere in between, but have not located him. They said the stress had taken a toll on everyone. Farmington Police Department Public Information Officer Nicole Brown told Dateline Calvin’s case is still an open investigation and they will continue to collect information and follow all leads. Calvin is 5’6” tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including one on his right arm that reads “Martinez Family.” Anyone with information on Calvin’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Chavez at 505-566-2370, the FPD tip line 505-599-1068, or San Juan County Crime Stoppers 505-334-8477.

Wade Taylor

Marine Corps combat veteran Wade Taylor was last seen in the very early morning hours of May 6, 2017, by jail personnel at the Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Authorities confirmed to Dateline that Wade was not being held in the jail at the time, but had come of his own accord for unknown reasons. Wade, then 38, had been honorably discharged after serving four years in the Marines, including in Afghanistan. Authorities tell Dateline that evidence has been sent to crime labs for analysis, but they would not provide details to protect the integrity of the investigation. Police say foul play is suspected and there are people of interest in the case, but their names have not been released to the public. Anyone who may have seen Wade that early morning, or have information regarding Wade’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-4300.

Holly Alcott White

In the spring of 2016, Holly Alcott White was preparing to relocate from Taos, New Mexico to Albuquerque to join her husband, who had just started a new job there. But Holly never got the chance to start the new chapter of her life. On May 5, 2016, just three months shy of her 50th birthday, Holly disappeared. Holly’s husband Jeff told Dateline that he spoke to his wife on the phone that night and nothing seemed amiss. The following morning, she was supposed to meet a friend for their daily walk, but never showed up. Holly’s purse and cell phone were found inside the home and later that day, her blue Ford Escape was found parked at the Río Grande Gorge Bridge. New Mexico State Police launched a search and with the help of a dive team and river raft guides, authorities searched 12 miles of the Río Grande Gorge. There was no sign of Holly’s body, but a single black Sketchers shoe was found floating in the river. The Río Grande Gorge Bridge has one of the highest bridge suicide rates per capita in the country, according to previous news coverage. But Holly’s family, friends, and her husband Jeff, have maintained through the years she would not have taken her own life, and she certainly wouldn’t have done so without leaving a note. Jeff told Dateline he was questioned in his wife’s disappearance and even took a polygraph test, which he said he passed. Police would not say if there are any suspects in Holly's disappearance at this time, but they urge anyone with information to come forward. At the time of her disappearance, she was described as being 5’11” tall and weighed about 275 lbs, with green eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information about Holly’s case is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at 505-454-5010 or call the tip line at 575-613-3415. A $20,000 reward is being offered by Holly's father, Ray Alcott, for information that leads to Holly’s whereabouts.

Norine Brown

Norine Brown left her New Hyde Park, Long Island home around 11 p.m. on December 13, 1990, to go to the store to buy supplies to make cookies. The 32-year-old mother of two never came back. Norine’s husband, John, called her friend Elaine and asked her to drive by the local Pathmark. Elaine made a horrible discovery. Norine’s car was in the parking lot. It was locked and there were wrapped Christmas presents in the back of the car. Police took down a missing persons report and an investigation began. Norine’s husband, John, previously told News 12 Long Island that he believes his wife was murdered. No persons of interest or suspects have been named in Norine’s case. For updated information on Norine’s case, you can visit the FindNorine Facebook page. If you have any information on the circumstances regarding Norine’s disappearance, please call the Nassau County Police Department at (516) 573-8800.

Audrey May Herron

Around 11 p.m. on August 29, 2002, Audrey May Herron left work in Catskill, New York. She was supposed to pick her daughter up from her mother’s house the next day, but she never arrived. Police would later learn Audrey, then 31, had never made it home from work. Neither Audrey nor her car, a 1994 black Jeep Grand Cherokee, has been seen since. Authorities suspect foul play in Audrey’s disappearance, but add they don’t have evidence to prove that Audrey is either alive or dead. If you have any information on Audrey’s whereabouts, please contact the New York State Police at (518) 622-8600.

Nieko Lisi

In September 2011, Nieko Lisi left rural Steuben County, New York, where he lived, in a 2004 GMC Canyon pickup truck with his friend, Robert Knight, heading to Buffalo to meet women they had met online. But they ended up at Knight’s father’s house in Michigan. Nieko's phone pinged for the last time at 5:05 p.m. on October 1, from Flintlock Drive in Franklin, Tennessee. He was never seen again. Knight died of a possible overdose in Michigan about 10 days after Nieko disappeared. For years, Nieko’s mother, Monica Button, continued to conduct her own investigation into his disappearance, but his case seemingly went cold until the summer of 2016 when New York State Police investigators and Franklin Police Department detectives got a break in the case. The dismantled and stripped down 2004 GMC pickup truck Nieko had been traveling in had been found stored in a residential detached garage in Nashville. In October 2017, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) took over as the lead agency and in 2020 released a video stating they believe there are people who know how the truck got to the garage and know what possibly happened to Nieko. A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Nieko’s whereabouts. Nieko is described as 5’10”, weighing about 165 lbs, with a muscular build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has an unfinished tattoo of a guardian angel on his left side, and four Chinese symbols on the back of his upper right arm. Anyone with information on Nieko’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or submit a tip online by emailing TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Robert Mayer

Robert Mayer disappeared on June 14, 2013, from Dix Hills, New York. Robert, then 46, left for his job as a local electrician in the early morning hours and has not been seen since. Mayer's wife recalled her last conversation with her husband was on the phone around 9 a.m. that day, when they discussed Father's Day plans. His car, a 2004 red Pontiac GTO, was discovered the following night at a nearby train station. Authorities call the search for Robert Mayer an open and active investigation, but few clues have been found in the case. If you have any information regarding Robert’s case, please call the Suffolk County Police at (631) 854-8252.

Jose Vicente Ortiz

Jose Vicente Ortiz was last in contact with his family in mid-March of 2020 when he emailed his aunt and uncle to check on them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He last posted to social media on March 24, 2020. Jose had moved from the Bay Area in California to Queens, New York eight years ago where he worked in the restaurant industry and was last known to be living on 53rd Street in Woodside, Queens. A wellness check was conducted at Jose’s last known address, but the family was told Jose no longer lived there. Jose is described as being 5’8” tall and weighing between 150 and 160 lbs. He has dark hair and a full beard. Anyone with information about Jose’s disappearance is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Kassandra Ramirez

In September of 2018, culinary school graduate Kassandra Ramirez was living with a cousin in the Bronx borough of New York City when she disappeared. The 25-year-old’s mother, who was visiting from Wyoming, told Dateline she last saw her daughter on Monday, September 17. They made plans to get together that Saturday. But on September 19, Kassandra left the home where she was staying at around 11:40 p.m., according to a press release from the New York Police Department. Her cousin later reported that Kassandra said she was going to meet up with an ex-boyfriend that night and if it got too late, she would be back in the morning. She never returned. Security video shows Kassandra going downstairs, helping an elderly woman with groceries, and turning left at Melrose Avenue and East 161st Street. She was reported missing to the NYPD on September 22. The New York Police Department confirmed to Dateline in December 2020 that they have spoken with the man Kassandra told her cousin she was going to go see, but would not comment further. They also declined to comment on whether foul play is suspected in Kassandra’s disappearance. As of November 2021, there have been no new updates. Kassandra is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing 130 lbs, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. Anyone with information on Kassandra’s disappearance is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Corinna Slusser

Corinna Slusser was last seen in the early morning hours of September 20, 2017, at the Haven Motel in Queens, New York. Two months earlier, in July, just as the 19-year-old was set to finish high school, she contacted her mother and said she had met somebody who could give her a place to stay in New York City. Corinna left for New York with just her cell phone, ID, and the clothes on her back. Her family feared she had been entered into a sex-trafficking ring against her will. In November of 2018, authorities announced the arrest of Ishi Woney, 23, for sex trafficking and other offenses involving the sexual exploitation of young women, including Corinna. A press release at the time stated “Woney compelled his victim to engage in prostitution through force and coercion, and he used both this victim and Corinna Slusser, who has been missing since September 2017, in online advertisements promoting prostitution.” On November 26, 2019, Woney was sentenced to federal prison on sex trafficking charges, according to a spokesperson with the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office. He confirmed that Corinna’s disappearance was mentioned publicly at the court proceedings. The NYPD says they do not know Corinna’s whereabouts, and the investigation is ongoing. At the time of her disappearance, Corinna was 5’7”, 140 lbs, with blonde hair and a flower tattoo in the middle of her chest. Anyone with information regarding Corinna Slusser is asked to call or 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

Martin Roberts

College student Martin Roberts was last seen around noon on April 21, 2016, near the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. In the time since, there have been very few clues as to what may have happened. Martin, who was 19 at the time, vanished without his cell phone, tablet or computer. He did not have access to a vehicle, which makes his disappearance all the more troubling to his family. Thousands continue to follow the Facebook group Help Find Martin Roberts, where Martin’s family posts updates, and others share words of encouragement. If you have any information regarding Martin’s case, call the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.

Tyarra Williams

Tyarra Williams was last seen on the afternoon of January 7, 2016, walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Greensboro, North Carolina where the 19-year-old lived with her family. She left on foot to go see a friend, but never returned home. Officials have said they were able to use Tyarra’s cell phone GPS tracker to confirm she made it to her friend’s apartment, and appeared to be headed back home when she disappeared. In November 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a video of Tyarra’s photos with the hope that it might draw attention to the four-year-old case. Family members insist Tyarra would never have run away, and say she was planning to start classes soon on early childhood development at Guilford Technical Community College nearby. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information for Tyarra’s safe return. If you have any information regarding Tyarra’s case, please call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.

Patricia Adkins

On June 29, 2001, Patti Adkins clocked out of work and headed into the parking lot of the Honda automotive plant in Marysville, Ohio. A Union County Sheriff’s Office press release says witnesses saw her “leaving the plant in her white Honda of America uniform.” Patti, 29, had planned on going to Canada with her boyfriend for a week-long vacation. But when she failed to pick her daughter up from her sister’s house after the vacation, her family grew concerned. When family and police spoke to the boyfriend to ask where Patti was, he denied having any relationship at all with the missing young mother. Authorities say courts have since declared Patti legally dead. While no arrests have been made in connection to Patti’s disappearance and presumed death, her then-boyfriend is considered the primary suspect in the case. In August 2021, it was announced that a $25,000 reward was being offered by Concerned Citizens for Patti for information leading to her location. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Patti’s case, please call Lt. Jeff Stiers of the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 937-645-4126. Anonymous information may be left via voicemail on the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime-Tip Hotline at (937) 642-7653.

Jayme Bowen

Jayme Bowen was last seen on the night of April 10, 2014, leaving her sister's home in Columbus, Ohio. The 22-year-old was walking to her parents' house just a few blocks away. She never made it. Family members believe she met with foul play, and think her disappearance may be linked to human trafficking. Jayme was described as a devoted mother to her two young boys. In July of 2015, a caller submitted a tip, saying they had possibly spotted Jayme in Flint, Michigan, but police have not confirmed the sighting. Authorities said there have been no recent updates in the case. Jayme was 5’ tall and weighed 100 lbs when she disappeared and has a tattoo “George III” on her neck. If you have any information about Jayme's case, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

Tyler Davis

On February 23, 2019, Tyler Davis and his wife, Brittany, planned a night out for Brittany’s birthday, at a hotel near Easton Town Center, an indoor/outdoor shopping center in Columbus, Ohio, about 90 miles away from their home in Wilmington, Ohio. A close friend, who lives in Columbus, came by the hotel to hang out with them. A few hours later, around 8:30 p.m., the three left the hotel to walk around the shopping center. They were out until about 3 a.m. and took an Uber back to the hotel. Brittany told Dateline that’s when the evening changed. Tyler seemed frustrated and decided to take a walk. Around 4:10 a.m., about one hour after Tyler left for the walk, he called and said he was in a wooded area but that he saw the hotel and he would be back in a few minutes. Brittany said he sounded confused. He called again and then hung up. When she tried to call him back, his phone was off. Tyler didn’t return the next morning, so Brittany called police and filed a missing persons report. Detectives from the Columbus Police Department have conducted multiple searches of the area. Tyler Davis was 29 at the time of his disappearance, and is described as being 5’10”, weighing 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and green flannel shirt with blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes. He has a birthmark on his right arm. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s disappearance, please call the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

Parris Hopson

Parris Hopson of Columbus, Ohio, was visiting her grandparents in Massillon, Ohio for a family gathering on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. The 26-year-old left the house saying she needed to go for a walk to clear her head. Her mother discovered Parris’s cell phone left behind and hooked up to a charger in her vehicle, which was parked at the grandparents’ house. Her debit card and driver’s license were also inside the car. Massillon Police Department Detective Jason Gohlike told NBC affiliate WLWT they are continuing to investigate Parris’s disappearance, but have not received many tips or leads recently. Authorities do not suspect foul play, but say they are concerned for Parris’s safety. Friends of the family created a Facebook page “Finding Parris” in the hope of bringing in tips. Parris is described as being 5’2” tall and weighing 220 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots, a burgundy shirt, and was carrying a black purse. Anyone with information on Parris’s whereabouts is asked to call the Massillon Police Department at 330-830-1735.

Lindy Kidd

Lindy, who goes by “Indy,” Kidd, 39, went missing after attending the “Expelling the Darkness Training” conference on Mount Vernon Road in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, April 23, 2021. She had traveled from her home in Los Angeles to Ohio and was staying at the DoubleTree in Newark. Indy made it to the event that night, according to her fiancé who told Dateline Holly used her debit card for admission to the conference that day. Her card hasn’t been used since, he added. Indy, who suffers from multiple medical conditions and takes daily medication for seizures, found the group online. It claimed to be a spiritual and ritual abuse training conference. Detective Ryan Collins of the Licking County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that Indy’s disappearance is being investigated and that they are doing everything they can to find her. There have been no updates since she went missing in April. Indy is described as being 5’1” inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs and has short auburn hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos including a large cherry blossom on her back and down her arm. If you have any information on Lindy’s whereabouts, contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5555.

Megan Lancaster

Megan Lancaster's car was found abandoned on April 3, 2013, in the parking lot of a Portsmouth, Ohio fast food restaurant. Megan, 25, had disappeared. Family members said the young mother of one son had fallen into a life of addiction before she vanished. Many have said Lancaster's case is eerily similar to the cases of several other missing women in surrounding counties over the past several years. In October 2020, Portsmouth city council member and attorney Michael Mearan was arrested on a total of 18 charges including human trafficking, racketeering and compelling and promoting prostitution. According to the Finding Megan Lancaster Facebook page, Megan’s family believes Mearan is involved in her disappearance. In May 2021, police turned Mearan’s case over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). A trial date had been set for January 18, 2022. But on Friday, Nov. 26, Mearan died from “health complications,” according to his attorney, Michael Siewert of Siewert & Gjostein Co. LPA in Columbus. On December 3, 2021, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman released a statement in response to Mearan’s death, saying, in part, ”Justice takes place when all the parties in a case have their day in court so that their voices can be heard in a fair trial and a jury can render a just verdict.” However, he added, “With Mr. Mearan’s passing, this will not occur for any and all parties involved in this matter. It is very important to note that this investigation arose from local law enforcement officers, who took the time to listen to the concerns of some of our most ill-used citizens and the courage of those citizens to speak out.” If you have any information about Megan's disappearance, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 353-4101.

Aubrey Dameron

Aubrey Dameron, a 25-year-old citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was last seen leaving the home where she lived with her family on the outskirts of Grove, Oklahoma, in the early morning hours of March 9, 2019. Aubrey’s mother reported to police that she woke up around 3:30 a.m. and saw Aubrey leaving the house. She was reported missing when she failed to answer calls or return home. Her purse and medication had been left behind. Aubrey’s family fears that as a transgender Native American woman she may have been the victim of a hate crime. The family has found national support from Indigenous groups who have joined them in stepping up to raise awareness of Aubrey’s case. They’ve conducted several searches, many times with the help of the MMIWUSA. On March 23, 2019, a team searched near the family home and found a bloody sock about a half mile away, which was submitted to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, but the family said they never received conclusive results. Aubrey is described as being 5’10” and weighing about 150 lbs. She has two tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “Shorty” on her upper left arm. Her DNA profile is in databases for the OSBI, the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Anyone with information about Aubrey’s case is asked to call the FBI at (918) 664-3300 or the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service (918) 207-3800.

Faith Lindsey

Faith Lindsey hasn’t been seen since October 28, 2019, at her Pauls Valley, Oklahoma home where the 17-year-old lived with her boyfriend, Tanner Washington. Her sister, Justice Lindsey, told Dateline she received texts from Faith’s boyfriend stating that he couldn’t find her. A short time later, she received text messages from Faith’s phone she said were misspelled and did not make any sense. Faith was reported missing by family members on November 4, 2019. In December 2019, the Del City Police arrested 24-year-old Tanner Washington on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Faith’s disappearance. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the state charges were dismissed due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma which says that Oklahoma authorities cannot arrest or prosecute anyone involved in a crime on reservation land, and tribal authorities cannot arrest or prosecute crimes committed by non-tribal members. However, a federal indictment for murder was returned for Washington after the federal grand jury in Muskogee completed its May 2021 session. The investigation is still open and ongoing as the OSBI works to locate Faith’s body. The OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her location. Faith was 5’2”, 120 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She had a tattoo on her abdomen of a key with the initials JL and SM, and a cross tattoo on her thumb. If you know something about Faith’s disappearance, or if you saw something unusual or suspicious around the time she vanished, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Peggy McGuire

On November 15, 2015, nurse and mother Peggy McGuire dropped her son off at school near Eufaula, Oklahoma. The 29-year-old then headed back to the home she shared with the boy and his father, with whom she reportedly no longer had a romantic relationship. A grainy security video, captured the next morning around 5 a.m., shows Peggy's Toyota truck being parked at T&J's Ice House, a rural bar along Highway 9. A dark, unidentified figure can be seen walking away from the vehicle during an early-morning storm. In the six years since, there have been few clues uncovered in the case. Thousands continue to follow the Facebook page ‘Bring Peggy Home!!!!’ and post encouraging messages and memories of Peggy. If you have any information regarding Peggy’s case, please call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at (405) 848-6724.

Travis Murrow

Travis Murrow was last seen on August 24, 2014, in Enid, Oklahoma. According to authorities, the father of four had texted several people that day saying he was in the Enid and Canton areas. Several days later, the 40-year-old’s truck was found abandoned near Canton Lake. The Alva Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which has since taken over the investigation. Few clues have been discovered in the case. Investigators have not ruled out foul play. A $5,000 reward offered by the Murrow family remains for information that brings Travis home. If you have any information regarding Travis’s case, please call the OSBI hotline at (800) 522-8017.

Glenda Peterson

The mystery of what happened to Glenda Peterson nearly 25 years ago still plagues her family. The 40-year-old was with her youngest daughter, then 16, celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 1997, at Lake Thunderbird in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. According to the family, at the end of the night, Glenda accepted a ride from a man she met at the party. She handed her purse to her daughter and left without explanation. That was the last anyone saw of her. Glenda had a broken leg and was in a cast at the time. If you have any information regarding Glenda’s case, you are urged to call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1600.

Michael Bryson

Michael Bryson stopped by his parents’ house in Harrisburg, Oregon on August 3, 2020 before riding up with a friend to a week-long birthday party/camping trip at Hobo Camp Campground near Dorena, Oregon. The 27-year-old of Eugene, Oregon, had a passion for music and was often invited to DJ sets at parties and raves across the state -- including where he was last seen at the Hobo Camp Campground in the early morning hours of August 5, 2020. He reportedly wandered away from a group of friends who were partying at the campground and has not been seen since. His camping gear was left behind and he hasn’t accessed his bank account. A Facebook group called “Let’s Find Michael Bryson” has more than 22,000 members who include family, friends, the community and people from around the world. Detective Richard Smith of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that Michael’s disappearance is still an ongoing, active investigation and that they are doing everything they can to bring him home. He added there have been no developments in the past year. In October 2021, Michael’s parents launched the Michael Bryson Foundation to help families solve missing person cases and advocate for those with mental illness. Michael is described as being 6', weighing approximately 180 lbs, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts, and white Crocs with rainbows on them. He might also have been wearing a brown, corduroy baseball cap. He has several tattoos on both legs, his ribs, and his arms. A $10,000 reward gathered by his family is being offered for information that leads to Michael. Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4150 then press 1 and reference case #20-5286

Fauna Frey

Fauna Frey had been temporarily living in Dexter, Oregon, with her father and brother when she vanished on June 29, 2020. The 45-year-old was last seen leaving the Super 8 hotel in Grants Pass, Oregon, between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on June 29, 2020. Fauna had made a reservation at the Weasku Inn in Grants Pass, but never showed up. The inn charged her credit card since she never canceled her reservation. This was the last activity on any of her accounts. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said potential sightings have not panned out and that there has also been no trace of Fauna’s car. Investigators are asking the community to be on the lookout for her dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Oregon license plate 339EYB. Jeni Hill-Stapleton, one of Fauna’s good friends from high school, organized a social media campaign with a Facebook page and hashtag - Help Find Fauna Frey #FindFaunaFrey. Fauna is described as 5’6” tall, weighing between 135-150 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a neon green and purple pullover, capri pants and a dark t-shirt. In November 2021, two new digital billboards featuring Fauna went up in Medford, Oregon. A $50,000 reward is being offered by the family for anyone with information that leads to her whereabouts. If you have any information that can help Fauna’s case, please call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5117.

Graciela Garcia

Graciela Garcia had made plans on November 8, 2019, to take dinner to her 14-year-old son who was staying at his father’s house. But the 49-year-old mother of four never showed up. Graciela, who also goes by Gracie and Chela, owns and operated Careyes Beauty Salon out of her home on Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston, Oregon. Around 7 p.m. that night, Graciela’s son had two missed calls from his mother but told family when he tried to call her back, his calls went to voicemail, which family members said was a red flag. Graciela’s phone remained off and her social media went quiet. Her car was still at home and everything inside seemed to be in place. Graciela’s family reported her missing on Monday, November 11, 2019. Detectives are treating Graciela’s disappearance as suspicious, Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston told Dateline. He added there are no confirmed details available about exactly where or when Graciela was last seen and no recent updates in her case. Graciela is described as being 5’4” and weighing 140 lbs. Her hair was blonde when she was last seen. Anyone who might have information regarding Graciela Garcia’s disappearance is encouraged to call the Hermiston Police Department at 541-567-5519.

Cynthia Martinez

Cynthia Martinez had been out with friends at Tequila Nights Bar in Keizer, Oregon before she disappeared on July 16, 2017. Police say security cameras show Cynthia leaving the bar with two men and getting into a van in the early hours of the morning. One of those men, 30-year-old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, has since been named a person of interest in Cynthia’s disappearance; the second male she was seen with is not considered a person of interest at this time. Alvarez-Olivera’s van was found at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Police declined to comment on what they found inside the van. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering an up to $2,500 reward and the FBI is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the location of Cynthia and the conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance. Keizer police told Dateline the investigation remains active but did not release any further details. If anyone has any information regarding Cynthia Martinez’s whereabouts, contact the Keizer Police Department at (503) 856-3529 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.

Stephanie Anne Warner

Stephanie Anne Warner was last seen on July 4, 2013, leaving a convenience store in Ashland, Oregon with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames. Stephanie had been seen earlier that day walking alongside a parade float she helped create for the 4th of July holiday event. In July of 2015, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office officially named Ames the prime suspect in Stephanie's disappearance. Their statement also indicated they believe Stephanie is deceased, however, her body has not been found. Authorities did not release any further details in the case. If you have any information about Stephanie’s case, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (541) 774-6800.

Robert Baron

Robert Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s Pizza in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was last seen on January 25, 2017, when he dropped his son off at his apartment around 10 p.m. The next day, it appeared that a violent assault had taken place at Ghigiarelli’s. Robert’s car was discovered a few days later about a mile away. Robert has never been found. Investigators with the Old Forge Police Department and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office confirmed they are continuing to investigate, but have no new updates in the case. The family turned to social media, hoping to receive credible tips that would lead them to Robert. The Finding Robert Baron Facebook page has been a platform for conversations and theories about Robert’s disappearance. Robert, who was 57 when he vanished, is described as 5’9”, approximately 185 lbs, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue/black sweatpants, a dark t-shirt, and a Penn State hoodie. The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Robert’s whereabouts. Anyone with information on the case should call the tip line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS, the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office or can submit tips through the Finding Robert Baron Facebook page.

Anna Maciejewska

Anna Maciejewska vanished on the morning of April 10, 2017, after leaving her family’s home outside Malvern, Pennsylvania. The hazy details surrounding the 43-year-old mother’s disappearance have shaken her family and friends. Anna’s husband, who was the last person to see her that day, reportedly told authorities she left for work “in a panic” that morning and then failed to return home that evening. Anna last talked to other members of her family on March 30, 2017, when she abruptly canceled their annual trip to Poland. On May 8, 2017, police found her 2011 blue Audi A4, just two miles from her home. Authorities confirm the case remains open and active. If you have any information regarding Anna’s case, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville Barracks at (610) 486-6280.

Shelva Rafte

On May 28, 2006, Shelva Rafte celebrated her daughter’s college graduation at her sister Joanne Decker’s house in Nicholson, Pennsylvania. Joanne says she was surprised when Shelva arrived at the party with her on-again off-again boyfriend, John Para. Police said Shelva and John went to his house after the party, from which Shelva left on foot after the couple had an argument. Shelva was last seen around 1 a.m. on May 28, 2006, walking toward her home in the area of Market and River Streets in Jenkins Township. Shelva did not have a cell phone at the time she disappeared, and the purse she’d carried at the party the night before has never been found. While there have been no arrests in the case, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis told Dateline Shelva’s case remains an open and active missing persons investigation. At the time of her disappearance, Shelva was 5’3” and weighed 115 lbs. If you have any information regarding Shelva’s whereabouts, please call the Pittston Police at 570-654-2424 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-4PA-TIPS.

Kortne Stouffer

Kortne Stouffer, was 21 years old on July 28, 2012, when she disappeared. She had the night off from work and went to a bar with friends. The group ended the night at Kortne’s apartment. According to Sergeant Mike Dipalo of the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office, police responded to a call from the apartment around 3:30 a.m. on the morning of July 29 where there was a report of conflict with the neighbors. Police told everyone to go back to their own homes and go to sleep. The next morning, Kortne’s friends discovered she was gone. Kortne had plans to go to the fair with family that day, but when she didn’t show up, they reported her missing. Authorities conducted interviews with the people who last saw Kortne, but nothing brought them closer to finding her. After three years of investigating and no leads in Kortne’s disappearance, her family’s attorney connected them with private investigator Leah Hopewell (formerly Jennings). Investigator Hopewell said that while she spoke with people who were with Kortne shortly before she disappeared, nothing led to Kortne. The family maintains the Kortne Stouffer – Remember Me Facebook page to post updates and memories of Kortne. Each year, the family also hosts a float on the Swatara Creek in her honor. The most recent one was held in July 2021. Kortne has a tattoo on her right arm that reads "One Love," a tattoo of three stars on the top of her right foot, and a tattoo on her left side of a pistol shooting flowers. The family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Kortne’s whereabouts. If you have any information on Kortne’s disappearance, please call Sgt. Dipalo at (717) 228-4403. You can also submit a tip anonymously online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

Dail Dinwiddie

Dail Dinwiddie was 23 years old when she went missing on September 24, 1992. She had just completed an art history degree at Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia and had returned to her native Columbia, South Carolina to enroll at the University of South Carolina for graduate school. The night Dail went missing, she had attended a U2 concert with some friends at Williams-Brice stadium. After the concert, the friends went to a local bar called Jungle Jim’s, now renamed The Horseshoe. Dail somehow got separated from the group and was never seen again, despite many extensive searches. Detective Kevin Isenhoward of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating along with Columbus Police, told Dateline they have received promising tips in the past year, but nothing that has yet led to Dail. The case remains open. At the time of her disappearance, Dail was 5’ tall and weighed 98 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She would be in her 50s today. A $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to Dail. If you have any information about what may have happened to Dail, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (803) 315-3750.

Heather Elvis

Heather Elvis disappeared on December 18, 2013, near her Myrtle Beach, South Carolina apartment after going on a date. The 20-year-old was reported missing the following day. Heather’s car was found at Peachtree boat landing on the outskirts of town several days later. In February of 2014, Sidney Moorer, a married man Heather had been seeing, was charged with her murder and kidnapping. His wife Tammy was also charged. The murder charges against the couple were later dropped. In June of 2016, Sidney went on trial for kidnapping Heather. That trial ended in a hung jury. In August of 2017, Sidney was found guilty of obstructing justice during the December 2013 investigation into Heather’s disappearance. He was given the maximum sentence of 10 years. In October of 2018, Tammy Moorer was convicted of conspiracy and kidnapping Heather. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Sidney Moorer was retried in the kidnapping case in September 2019, and found guilty of kidnapping of Heather. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Heather’s story was featured most recently in the 2021 Dateline episode ‘Return to the Landing.’ Her body has not been found. If you have any information regarding Heather’s case, please call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.

Chadwick Carr

Chadwick Carr, 32, disappeared from his residence in the Oliver Springs area of Anderson County, Tennessee, on May 2, 2021. The Knox County, Tennessee native had been living in the area for several months, but kept in contact nearly every day with his mother and his sister, who live in Knoxville. His sister Whitney told Dateline she spoke to Chad on the phone the night before he disappeared. She said at first everything seemed fine, but then at some point when he set the phone down to light a cigarette, she heard talking and then the line disconnected. Whitney said she tried calling back, but he never answered. The next morning, Chad failed to show up for an early morning meeting and never went to work. Whitney said the family became even more concerned when Chad's cell phone, wallet, van keys and a single flip flop were found left behind at his residence. In May, Anderson County Detective Darrell Slater released a video statement and said they had exhausted all efforts in Anderson and Knox counties, that there were many tips in the beginning, but they haven’t led anywhere. There have been no updates since. Detective Slater encourages anyone with information to call the police. Chad is described as being 5’9” tall and weighs about 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top and tan flip flops. Anyone with information on Chad's whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County dispatch at 865-457-2414.

Rhonda Daugherty

Rhonda Daugherty vanished on Tuesday, December 2, 2014, from her home in LaFollette, Tennessee. Her husband, Charles Daugherty, told police that he arrived home that evening to find the back door wide open. All of Rhonda's belongings, including her cell phone, purse, keys and vehicle, were at the home. The 49-year-old was nowhere to be found. In January of 2015, a Campbell County grand jury indicted former Campbell County teacher Lonnie Vann, who reportedly knew the family, with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Rhonda's disappearance. Vann pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He did not reveal the location of Rhonda's body, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they’ve “received no new information concerning the location of her body.” If you have any information that could help find Rhonda’s remains, please call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

‘Missing Trio’ Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson, Julie Moseley

Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson, and Julie Moseley, known as the “Missing Trio,” were last seen at the Seminary South Shopping Center in Fort Worth, Texas on December 23, 1974. Family tells Dateline the girls were listed as runaways by the Fort Worth Police Department for the first year, then were reassigned to the Major Case Unit after a private investigator for the families expressed frustration over the status of the investigation. Authorities have released few details on the case over the years, leading some family members to grow frustrated. Rachel Trlica would be 64 years old today, Renee Wilson would be 61 years old today, and Julie Moseley would be 56 years old today. If you have any information on the disappearance of the missing trio, please call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4442.

Lisa Lee Chandler

Lisa Lee Chandler was last known to be in her home outside Wolfe City, Texas on September 23, 2007. The 44-year-old’s mother, Marie Johnson, told Dateline she’d spoken with Lisa on the phone that day and Lisa had said she was feeling sick. The following day, Marie could not get in touch with her daughter and decided to go to Lisa’s house to check on her. Lisa’s car was parked outside and her personal belongings were inside on the table. But Lisa was nowhere to be found. Fourteen years later, no one has seen or heard from her. Lisa is 5'6 with hazel eyes and brown hair. If you have any information regarding Lisa’s case, please call Sgt. Jeff Haines with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6809.

Michael Chambers

Michael Chambers was a 36-year veteran of the Dallas Fire Department before retiring in 2008. The 70-year-old husband, father and grandfather was the last person one would think could disappear, but Michael has now been missing for more than four years. Michael was last seen the morning of March 10, 2017. His wife told police she last spoke with him around 8 a.m. and several hours later, around 11 a.m., security video captured Michael walking out of the Walmart in Quinlan, Texas. He had bought some makeup there that his wife says she’d ask him to pick up for her. Investigators found several drops of blood in a shed on the family property after his wife reported Michael missing. Although there was no obvious sign of a struggle, authorities have characterized Michael’s disappearance as suspicious in nature. His truck keys and wallet were found in the home. His cell phone is missing. If you have any information regarding Michael’s case, please call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800.

Jared Chavis

In the fall of 2017, 19-year-old Jared Chavis had just finished 10 months in the Air Force, and had only been in Houston for a few months when he vanished. On January 12, 2018, at 10:39 p.m., witnesses saw Jared get into a black Ford Fusion in the 8800 block of Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Houston. Jared Chavis is described as being 5’7” and weighing 160 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Jared has the following tattoos: on his upper left arm, the words “Helen Welch,” his grandmother’s name, inside of praying hands with the date she died; on his right tricep, the letter “J”; on his left tricep, the letter “C”; on his inner right forearm, the quote “NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER.” He was last seen wearing jeans, a red hoodie, white t-shirt, denim vest and orange LeBron James tennis shoes. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston for information leading to Jared’s whereabouts. If you have any information, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons unit at (832) 394-1840.

Caleb Diehl

Caleb Diehl was last seen running errands for his employer on March 30, 2015, in and around Nocona, Texas. The 18-year-old had borrowed a pickup truck from the employer, Ricky Dale Howard, who was also a family friend. The truck mysteriously reappeared just days later, its keys found on their proper hook at the business. Caleb’s cell phone and social media accounts have not been used since he disappeared. In July 2021, Howard, who had been a person of interest for years, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child just hours after the court declared a mistrial due to juror injury. According to evidence presented in court before the mistrial was declared, law enforcement obtained several of Howard’s computers with sexually explicit images that appeared to show Howard sexually abusing the missing boy. In pleading guilty, Howard admitted that he enticed the minor into engaging in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating a visual depiction. Law enforcement officers also testified that following the young man’s disappearance, Howard told police the last time he’d seen the victim was the weekend before he went missing, when the pair attempted to repair his broken-down truck. Several days into the missing person investigation, an officer observed a burn pit on Howard’s property with several incinerated computers. On October 27, 2021, Howard was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Caleb is still missing and his family is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Caleb’s case, please contact the Nocona Police Department at (940) 825-3281.

Rudy Farias

Rudy Farias vanished on the afternoon of March 6, 2015, after leaving his home in Houston, Texas to take his two dogs for a walk. Both dogs later returned off their leashes -- without Rudy. According to family members, the 18-year-old had been dealing with depression at the time of his disappearance. He had watched his older brother, who was his best friend, die at the scene of a motorcycle accident several years earlier and was still trying to cope with the loss. Police do not suspect foul play in the case. If you have any information regarding Rudy’s case, please contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 731-5776.

Kimberly Flint

Kimberly Flint, 57, was last heard from on September 26, 2018 at 3:05 p.m. when she called her husband, James Roy Flint, asking him to bring home dinner on his way back from work in Laneville, Texas. Half an hour later, highway patrol responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 84. When officers arrived, they found the family car, a 2016 green Jeep Grand Cherokee, crashed into a cement guardrail on the side of the highway. But Kimberly was nowhere to be found and has not been seen since. Authorities told Dateline they are looking into the possibility that Kimberly was picked up by a stranger after the car accident. If you have any information regarding Kimberly’s case, call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 657-3581.

Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor

Texas friends Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor, both 35 at the time, disappeared on Saturday April 2, 2016, while on a trip to Austin, Texas. The friends, who both lived in Houston, were in town to attend the Urban Music Festival. They were staying with one of Sidney’s cousins for the weekend. They headed to a club late that Friday night with their friend, Harvey “Hootie” Cyphers, but never returned. The day after Krislyn and Sidney disappeared, Sidney’s 2010 Dodge Charger was found abandoned in a parking lot in the Midtown district back in Houston. Austin police have named Cyphers a suspect in Krislyn and Sidney’s disappearance. In March 2019, Cyphers was charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. On September 18, 2020, a grand jury indicted 53-year-old Cyphers for Sidney and Krislyn’s murders. He was indicted on one count of capital murder and four counts of murder for the killing of multiple persons. Cyphers was arrested without incident and transported to the Travis County Jail. Sidney and Krislyn’s bodies have not been found. If you have additional information that can help the case contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Jordan Green

Jordan Green was last seen in San Antonio, Texas on the night of November 7, 2015. The 23-year-old was supposed to go home to his aunt’s house after finishing his shift at a local restaurant. But he never returned. Family believes he left the restaurant to walk home. Six years after Jordan’s disappearance, his family continues to make sure his legacy stays alive. They’ve marked November 7, the day he disappeared, as Jordan Green Awareness Day, and celebrate “Jordan Green Christmas,” and have used both occasions to donate supplies and care packages to the homeless. Jordan is described as being 5’9”, weighing 165 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple identifying tattoos: a rosary on his chest with a cross that goes down to his stomach, a bible scripture on his abdomen, the name Jennifer inside a heart, the words "God Got Me" on his knuckles, a Taurus on his left shoulder, the letter “J” on the back of his left arm, and the letter “G” on the back of his right arm. If you have any information on Jordan’s case, contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Richard Halliday

Private Richard Halliday was last seen on July 23, 2020, leaving his on-post barracks room at the Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas. The 21-year-old, who was assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, was initially reported AWOL after he failed to report for duty the next day. But it wasn’t until Day 36, more than a month after Richard was last seen, that his parents Robert and Patricia Halliday were made aware that he was missing. Richard’s mother Patricia told Dateline they called Richard’s commander at Fort Bliss to find out why they hadn’t heard from their son. They were told he went AWOL. On September 1, 2020, CID special agents assumed the investigation from the Fort Bliss Directorate of Emergency Services after assistance was requested. Richard is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing 162 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Over the last year, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command completed 65 subpoenas and conducted five search warrants in an effort to find Richard, according to a recent press release from Fort Bliss. Richard’s family has created their own tip hotline (941) 677-0060 and the Facebook page “Find Richard Halliday” in the hope of collecting information that could lead to their son. Patricia goes “live” on the page often with updates about Richard’s case or to make a plea for any new tips. Richard is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing 162 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. The U.S. Army is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information that leads to his whereabouts. His family is offering at least an additional $10,000. Anyone with information on Richard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bliss CID Office at 915-568-1700, the Fort Bliss Military Police at 915-744-1237 or anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. You can also call the family’s “Find Richard Halliday” hotline at (941) 677-0060.

Jason Landry

On December 13, 2020, Texas State University student Jason Landry left his San Marcos, Texas home at 10:55 p.m., to drive to his parents' home in Missouri City for Christmas break. A little over an hour later, the 21-year-old’s wrecked vehicle was found abandoned on Salt Flat Road in Luling, Texas. The lights were on, the keys were in the ignition and the front passenger side door was locked. Jason’s backpack and clothes were found scattered on the roadway 900 feet away, but Jason was missing. Investigators say Jason was using the Waze app to get home but opened Snapchat at one point, and the GPS tracking stopped. He was last tracked driving on Austin Street and is believed to have gone through the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 or Magnolia Avenue and continued on East Austin Street. His digital footprint ends at this point. Since Jason went missing, there have been six searches spanning 31,000 acres. Detective Jeff Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in November 2021 that there’s nothing to indicate that Jason was a victim of a crime and that it appears he was in a single car collision and walked away from the crash. When Jason went missing, he had just finished up his first semester at Texas State University where he had been working toward being accepted into their prestigious Sound Recording Technology program. Jason is described as being 6’1” tall and weighing 170 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. Anyone with information about Jason’s disappearance should call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or any of the following investigators: Detective Ferry at 512-398-6777 Ext. 4516 or by email: Jeff.Ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us; Investigator Abel Pena, with PM Investigations by phone: (210) 954-1476 or by email: pminvestigations9221@gmail.com; Investigator Tuleta Copeland, with Leverage Investigations at Justice@LeverageInvestigations.com.

Prisma Reyes

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes, of Mesquite, Texas, has not been seen since April 17, 2019. She was reported missing after she did not pick up her 6-year-old son from the babysitter’s house in Old East Dallas that evening. Lieutenant Stephen Biggs with the Mesquite Police Department said they've interviewed hundreds of people in the case, but are still at a loss as to what happened to Prisma. The 26-year-old left her job at a car dealership for lunch on April 17 and never returned. She was spotted having lunch with her ex-boyfriend at the E Bar Tex Mex restaurant located on North Haskell Avenue. The man left, but police said Prisma stayed at the restaurant and continued drinking until police said she was asked to leave. Security video later showed her running into the garage of the Olympus at Ross apartments along Ross Avenue where her ex-boyfriend lived, but police learned he was not there at the time. Police told Dateline in 2019 that there was nothing that indicated foul play at the time, but were concerned that no one had heard from Prisma in months. Now, in 2021, police say there have been no updates and they encourage anyone with information to come forward. Prisma is described as 5’2” and weighs around 135 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Prisma’s whereabouts is urged to call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336.

Chris Sanders

On August 12, 2017, Chris Sanders was at a cookout with his friends at the Monahans County, Texas trailer park where he lived. His wife, who spoke with him on the phone that night, said he sounded tired and stressed out. The next morning, Chris went on a walk around 9:30 a.m. and never returned home. Since he left on foot, his camper and his car were still at the trailer park. His phone was turned off shortly after he disappeared, and nobody has seen or spoken with him since. If you have any information on Chris’s whereabouts, please call the Monahans Police Department at (432) 943-3254.

Lauren Colvin Thompson

Lauren Colvin Thompson sounded “disoriented and confused” when she called 911 on January 10, 2019, at 2:24 p.m. The 32-year-old was in a wooded area of Panola County, Texas and told the 911 dispatcher that someone was chasing her. The call ended abruptly, but officers were able to quickly pinpoint her approximate location and track down her vehicle. It was stuck in the mud on the side of a road in the Rock Hill community outside Panola County. A friend told Dateline they had been with Lauren in the area fishing when Lauren ran off suddenly down the road. Authorities said her bank accounts and phone records have remained untouched. Lauren’s three children are living with family. She is described as being approximately 5’5” tall and weighing 135 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants/leggings and a dark-colored hoodie. If you have any information regarding Lauren’s disappearance, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.

Macin Smith

Utah teen Macin Smith was last seen on September 1, 2015, leaving his St. George, Utah home for what his parents believed was another day of high school. The 17-year-old never showed up to Desert High School. All of his personal belongings, including his cell phone and wallet, were found at home. In the six years since, family members have desperately searched for the young man. Police tell Dateline they still follow up on any leads they receive and Macin’s case is an active missing persons investigation. Hundreds continue to post on the 'Help Find Macin Smith' Facebook page, and the family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Macin’s return. If you have any information regarding Macin’s case, please contact the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300.

Samantha Clarke

Samantha Clarke, 19, was last seen just after midnight on September 14, 2010, at her home in Orange, Virginia. She told her brother she was leaving, but didn’t say where she was going. Police say Samantha didn’t take any personal belongings with her. She hasn’t been heard from since. Police say foul play is suspected in Samantha’s disappearance and a detective is actively working on her case. In January 2021, it was announced that Samantha’s case would be reclassified as a homicide as a result of new evidence. “Due to new information and advances in investigative and forensic technology, Samantha’s missing person investigation has been reclassified as an active abduction and murder investigation,” OPD Chief James Fenwick said. There have not been any updates since, but police are hoping someone will come forward. If you have any information that can help Samantha’s case, please contact the Orange Police Department at (540) 672-1491.

Ben Coffey

Ben Coffey was in Gloucester, Virginia, when he last spoke to a friend around dinnertime on New Year’s Eve 2012. Ben, 27, at the time, told the friend he was going home for the night because he was tired. He never made it home. The next day, according to the Virginia State Police, authorities found Ben’s 1998 Dodge van in Tappahannock, Virginia, about one hour away from where Ben was last seen. There were numerous personal items belonging to Ben still inside the van, including his dog, Clue. The dog was taken to a nearby animal shelter before being returned to Ben’s family. Each year around the anniversary of Ben’s disappearance, his family posts on the Help Us Find Ben Coffey Facebook page about the pain they still feel. Ben is described as being 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and the symbol for the band “COHEED CAMBRIA” tattooed on his right arm. Ben was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt brand jacket, jeans, and leather boots. Anyone with information on Ben’s disappearance is asked to please call Virginia State Police Special Agent A.S. Witt at (804) 537-6770 or contact Special Agent Witt by email at angie.witt@vsp.virginia.gov.

Joan Renee Cook

Joan Renee Cook disappeared from her hometown of Salem, Virginia, on the night of January 24, 2010. The 44-year-old allegedly left her home around 11 p.m. that night after telling her husband she was going to walk to a friend’s house. Joan’s sister told Dateline it was completely out-of-character for Joan to leave the house on foot late at night. She was never seen again. Family believes foul play is involved and say Joan would never have left her young daughter behind. Joan is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 120 lbs. Both of her ears are pierced and she has two known tattoos: a frog on her lower middle back and a string of flowers around one ankle. If you have any information on Joan Renee Cook’s disappearance, please call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.

Janet Renee Field

On July 2, 2014, Janet Renee Field drove away from her home in Scottsville, Virginia, after having a small argument with her husband, according to her husband’s statements to police. Renee never returned. Two days after she disappeared, police found her car abandoned about 20 miles from her house. Police say nothing was out of the ordinary with the car. Bloodhounds and cadaver dogs have searched both Renee’s home and the area near where her car was located, but nothing of significance has been found. Friends and family say Renee, 49 at the time, was a very private person who didn’t have any social media accounts, placing her even further off the grid and therefore harder for investigators to track. Authorities have investigated every lead they’ve received over the past seven years to try to locate Renee. If you have any information on details surrounding Renee’s disappearance, please call the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at (434) 589-8211.

Claudine Jaquier Gifford

Claudine Jaquier Gifford was last seen late on the night of July 6, 2014, at Pelican's at the Point, a beachfront tiki bar in White Stone, Virginia. According to the bar manager, the 43-year-old consumed a “couple of drinks,” and watched a band play. She was last seen by a witness, who said she was being helped out of the bar by her male acquaintance, James Todd Kessler. Kessler was the last person to see Claudine before she disappeared. After police investigated Kessler's home, traces of Claudine's blood were found, and he was charged in connection with her death. In August of 2015, a jury found Kessler guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison for Claudine's murder. In December 2016, the Virginia Court of Appeals rejected his appeal. Claudine's body has still not been found. While the police consider the case closed, they are willing to assist in the search for Claudine’s body if further leads become available. If you have any information that could help locate Claudine's remains, please call Crime Solvers at (804) 462-7463.

Keeshae Jacobs

On September 26, 2016, 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs texted her mother, Toni, to say she was going to spend the night at a friend’s house. Keeshae said she’d be home the following day. She never came home. Her friends would later tell authorities they dropped Keeshae off that night in the Church Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia, about 10 minutes away from her house. Keeshae said she was going to meet someone, the friends told Toni, but they didn’t know who the person was. Despite searches, police have not found Keeshae’s cell phone, ID, or the small bag of clothes she had with her for her overnight stay. Authorities suspect foul play in Keeshae’s disappearance and told Dateline they feel someone in the community knows something about what happened the night she vanished. If you have any information on Keeshae’s whereabouts, please call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “Tip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Sage Smith

Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2012, near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville, Virginia. According to police, the 19-year-old and a man named Erik McFadden were planning to meet that evening, but McFadden later told authorities “the meeting never took place.” Police said that a detective made brief contact with McFadden immediately after Sage’s disappearance, “but [he] failed to show up to a scheduled interview with police and reportedly left town.” The Charlottesville Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating Erik McFadden, whom police have identified as a “critical person of interest” in what they believe is the homicide of Sage Smith. In November of 2012, Sage, whose given name was Dashad, came out as transgender and changed her gender to “female” on Facebook. Local and federal agencies have spent “countless months and hours” scouring through evidence, interviews and witness statements. Despite their efforts, Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn told Dateline in November 2020 that the case remains unsolved. A year later, Charlottesville Police Sgt. Tony Newberry stressed to Dateline that even though there have been no recent updates, it remains an active investigation and that the department has “dedicated resources to the case so it can be worked full-time.” Sage Smith is described as being 5’11” and weighing about 130 lbs. Sage was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark gray sweatpants, a black scarf and gray boots. There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information that may lead to finding Sage’s remains or an arrest in the case. If you have any information on what happened to Sage, or the whereabouts of McFadden, please contact Det. Regine Wright at (434) 970-3381 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Jeremiah Foco

Software engineer Jeremiah Foco was last seen on July 22, 2015, in Seattle, Washington. Security footage shows the 34-year-old pulling into the garage of his apartment complex in Seattle's International District at 12:07 a.m., but there is no video of him leaving the complex. Seattle police do not suspect foul play, but family and friends insist Jeremiah would not just simply disappear. There have been few clues as to what may have happened to Jeremiah, and police say the case remains open and active. If you have any information that may help bring Jeremiah home, please contact the Seattle Police Department at (206) 684-5582.

Deanne Hastings

Deanne Hastings left her fiancé a note on the night of November 3, 2015, saying she was headed to the store. She never returned. The 35-year-old had finished her first day of cosmetology school that afternoon. The following morning, her credit card was used at a store not too far from her home outside Spokane, Washington. Security video shows Deanne leaving that store around noon the day after she had written the note to her fiancé. Her car was later discovered parked in downtown Spokane, and it appeared to have been left there since the night she vanished. In February of 2016, a man was arrested and charged with using Deanne’s credit cards. He spent several months in jail and was released in September 2016. Neither he, nor anyone else, has been charged in connection to Deanne’s disappearance. Deanne is 5’4” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding Deanne’s case, please call the Spokane Police Department at (509) 456-2233.

Samantha Sayers

Samantha Sayers is an experienced hiker who loved hiking near her home in Washington. On August 1, 2018, the 28-year-old decided to go on a hike by herself, as she often did. She planned to summit Vesper Peak in Washington’s North Cascades, a route she’d taken before, and told family she’d be gone from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Witnesses would later tell police they saw Samantha at the summit around 3 p.m. that day. But she never returned to her car at the base of the mountain. Since then, dozens of search and rescue teams have scoured the surrounding mountain ranges in the hope of finding Samantha, who is bald due to having alopecia. Neither she nor any of her belongings have been found. Authorities tell Dateline no evidence has been found in Samantha’s disappearance and while her case is an active missing persons case, they do not have any reason to believe her disappearance is suspicious in any way. On August 23, 2018, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search. If you have any information on Samantha’s whereabouts, please call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at (425) 388-3393.

Logan Schiendelman

On May 20, 2016, Logan Schiendelman’s black 1996 Chrysler Sebring convertible was found abandoned on Interstate 5 between Tumwater and Maytown, Washington, one day after he was last seen at his parents’ home. Several drivers called 911 to report the vehicle on the shoulder and seeing a man, described as white with light brown or red hair jumping out and running into the woods. In 2018, a woman came forward saying she thought she saw two men in the back seat with a man matching Logan’s description. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has received many tips regarding potential sightings, as well as where remains may be located, but there have been no concrete leads into his disappearance. More than 15,000 people are part of the Facebook group ‘Logan Schiendelman is Missing’ and family members continue to post periodic updates on the case. Foul play has not been ruled out in the case, and Logan’s loved ones say they cannot imagine that he would run away. There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Logan’s case, please call Det. Frawley at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (360) 786-5599.

Laynee Westbrook

Laynee Westbrook, 41, was seen on security video at 7:11 p.m. on September 10, 2020, getting into a white Dodge Ram truck with a man outside of the San Juan Motel in Anacortes, Washington, where she had been staying. She was seen again with the same man at 7:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station next to the Swinomish Lodge & Casino. No one has seen her since. Her sister-in-law, Emily Pepper, told Dateline that the man stated that he had picked her up and they went to a nearby campground where he had been staying. He reportedly then dropped Laynee off between 2 and 3 a.m. at Causland Memorial Park, which is about two blocks from her motel. On September 13, Laynee’s mother, Barb, got a call from the motel. They were trying to reach Laynee because she hadn’t paid rent and no one had seen or heard from her in several days. She hasn’t used her cell phone and there has been no activity on her bank account. Her beloved dog, a rat terrier named Precious, who also went missing at the same time, has also not been found. For more than a year now, family and friends have gathered at Causland Park on the 10th of every month to keep Laynee’s case alive, hoping someone comes forward with information. Anacortes Police Captain Dave Floyd says the case is not a cold case and that his department has “multiple law enforcement resources within the state” assisting it in the investigation into Laynee’s disappearance. Laynee is described as being 5’9” tall, weighs 120 lbs, and has medium brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white sandals. Her dog, Precious, is a rat terrier with a nub tail. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to her whereabouts. Anyone with information on Laynee’s whereabouts is asked to call Anacortes Police at 360-293-4684 during business hours or the APD tip line 360-299-1985. The case number is 20-A06084.

Michael Dillard

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018, 15-year-old Michael Dillard and his mother pulled up to their home in Calvin, West Virginia. After helping his mother carry some things from the car to the house, Michael ran behind the house without saying where he was going. Within 30 minutes, Michael’s parents called the police to report their son missing. In the weeks that followed, numerous dive teams, search crews, bloodhounds and helicopters were dispatched to search for Michael, according to police. Michael’s jacket was found near his house, about a week and a half after he disappeared. But Michael has never been found. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts, according to the Facebook page Help Find Missing – Michael Dillard. Police say they have no reason to suspect foul play in his case. If you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts, please call the West Virginia State Police at (304) 872-0800.