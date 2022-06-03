Ex-boyfriend of missing California woman Alexis Gabe killed after charging officers attempting to arrest him for her murder

In a press conference on June 2, 2022, Oakley, California Police Chief Paul Beard stated that there had been “rather large developments that have occurred in the past 24 hours” regarding the investigation into the January 26, 2022, disappearance of 24-year-old Alexis Gabe in Antioch, California.

Dateline featured Alexis’s case in our ‘Missing In America’ series in May and spoke with her parents, Gywn and Rowena Gabe.

Alexis with her parents. Gwyn Gabe

The Gabes told Dateline that Alexis lived with them, and when she didn’t return home on January 27, 2022, they were alarmed. Her parents said that they immediately called Alexis’s ex-boyfriend who told them that Alexis had been at his house the night before and left around 9 p.m.

The Gabes organized a search party, and her car was found abandoned on January 27 in Oakley, with the key still in the ignition. It was parked about five minutes away from Alexis’s home. Alexis was nowhere to be found.

On May 12, The City of Oakley posted that the Oakley Police “served a search warrant at a home on Benttree Way in Antioch,” in connection with Alexis’s case. The post continued to say that “the home in question is where she was reportedly last seen, and investigators are looking into whether this location is where she met with foul play.” It has now been confirmed by the Oakley Police Department that the home in question belonged to Marshall Curtis Jones. The next day, on May 13, the City of Oakley posted that investigators, with the assistance of the KlassKids Foundation, located a “key piece of evidence in the search for Alexis Gabe -- her cell phone case.”

Dateline also spoke with Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department in May. He told Dateline that the Oakley Police Department was investigating persons of interest but would not name them at the time.

At Thursday’s press conference, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard announced that officials believe “Alexis Gabe is a victim of a homicide.” According to a press release put out by the Oakley Police Department, “Oakley and Antioch police officers issued an arrest warrant on June 1, 2022,” for Alexis Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones. The press release put out earlier in the day noted that “Jones was the last person she saw before her disappearance.”

Marshall Curtis Jones. Oakley Police Department

Chief Beard said that overwhelming evidence led them to believe that Jones killed Alexis at his home in Antioch, including Alexis’s cellphone case, discovered near Jones’s home, that had his DNA in it. In addition, he said, the GPS tracking in Alexis’s car, along with surveillance footage, revealed a “direct path” from Jones’s home on Benttree Way to where Alexis’s car was found abandoned in Oakley.

Chief Beard said that Jones was uncooperative and refused to speak with police several times. “This has done nothing but prolong our investigation,” he said.

Jones was a resident of Antioch, California, but Chief Beard said that “we factually know Marshall left California and went to the state of Washington within days of the disappearance of Alexis Gabe.” Jones had a “small network of family and associates” there, he added.

According to the press release, the "27-year-old Antioch resident was charged with the murder of Alexis Gabe” and “was killed yesterday by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force as they attempted to arrest him in Washington.”

Chief Beard said that on June 1, as officials attempted to arrest Jones at the Seattle home, he “charged at the officers” with a knife. He said that Jones was “shot because of his deadly and threatening actions” and died at the scene.

The chief vowed that the Oakley Police Department, along with the Antioch Police Department, is “still determined to continue” with their investigation to find Alexis.

“Our investigation is not going to end with this press conference today. We still have a lot of work to do,” Chief Beard stated. “Our search for Alexis has been a very vigorous one – we have literally searched for her via land, sea and air.”

In closing, Chief Beard took a more personal tone. “I also wish to make sure that I state that I and all members of the Oakley and Antioch police departments stand in support of the Gabe family,” he said. “By extension, they are part of our family now, as well.”

Alexis’s father then spoke for the family at the press conference. Gwyn Gabe said that "what happened to Marshall was tragic and unexpected” and that his family "had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her."

Gwyn said Marshall and Alexis dated on and off for three and a half years. “He was our daughter's first love,” he said. “He became part of our family.” Gwyn added that his family did not want to see Marshall dead, but "wanted him arrested and to pay for his sins." They also wanted the answer to two questions. “We wanted to look him in the eye and ask him, ‘Why?’ Ask him, “Where is Alexis?”

Gwyn expressed the family’s gratitude to all the branches of law enforcement involved for their dedication to his daughter’s case, and singled out the Oakley and Antioch police departments who “have been working on this case for four months straight, non-stop,” he said. “They’ve invested so much and they deserve all the credit.”

In the press conference, Chief Beard urged anyone with information about the case to come forward. “We do understand the death of Marshall Jones is not what he had hoped for,” he said. “But we do hope that somebody who has knowledge of Alexis’s whereabouts will now feel more empowered to come forward without having to feel a negative response from Marshall Jones.” He added that the $100,000 reward offered “is still available to anybody who leads us to Alexis.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-7009 or email alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.