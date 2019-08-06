Hamdi Abdulahi said she’d be back at her Minneapolis home in a few hours. That was July 28, 2019. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Minneapolis Police are investigating the disappearance of the 31-year-old mother of two.
“We’re taking this very seriously and doing everything we can,” Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder told Dateline.
Police said the last time anyone physically saw Hamdi was on Saturday, July 27, in the area of Blaisdell Avenue, where she lived. The last known time someone spoke with Hamdi was by phone on Sunday, July 28.
Hamdi’s car is also missing, family members told Dateline. It’s a silver Honda with the Tennessee license plate: BYD807.
Her family told Dateline they are concerned for her safety and said Hamdi has always been responsible about picking up her phone and staying in touch with family and her children, who are ages 3 and 14.
Her sister, Neima Abdulahi, a reporter based in Atlanta, told Dateline that Hamdi is a “loving mother, caring and close to her family.”
She said, “there’s no reason why she would willfully disappear that we are aware of.”
“As a family, we are really worried for her,” Neima said. “This has been a tough week for us, full of tears and fear. We are hoping to find her soon. Her children need her. Her mother is worried and hasn’t slept in days. And I miss my sister.”
Hamdi, who grew up in the Atlanta area, is an American citizen who moved from her homeland of Somalia in 1996 as a child with her family.
Hamdi later lived in Nashville, Tennessee for eight years before moving to Minneapolis in August of 2018 to be closer to relatives, her sister Neima told Dateline. Hamdi also has a longtime boyfriend in Minneapolis who is the father of her 3-year-old son, her sister said.
“If anyone knows where she may be or anyone knows any information, please contact police immediately,” Neima said. “We’re hoping for the best and hoping she is found safely as soon as possible.”
Hamdi Abdulahi is described as a 31-year-old female, 5’3” with black hair.
Anyone who might know where she is or the whereabouts of her vehicle should call the police at (612) 692-TIPS (8477) or email helpfindhamdi@gmail.com.