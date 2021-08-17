Family and friends of a missing Salt Lake City man are asking the public for help in locating the 29-year-old, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Jordan Tanner was last seen by friends in the area of 500 South in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, his cousin, Amber Thacker, told Dateline.

Amber, who spoke on behalf of the family, added that Jordan had communicated with his younger sisters that morning. But the texts were out of character for Jordan, they said, and when the normally blue iPhone texts turned green, they became concerned.

Friends and family attempted to contact Jordan, but calls went straight to voicemail and texts went unread.

“The behavior is very out of character for him,” Amber told Dateline, adding that no matter how bad a day he was having, he would always respond to his sisters.

“He’s the man of the house, the caretaker - he would answer his sisters’ calls,” she said. “To know that people are worried about him and sharing his picture online, it wouldn’t make any sense for him to stay silent. He wouldn’t want people to worry.”

Jordan’s sisters filed a missing persons report with the Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday. Police confirmed to Dateline that the case is active, but a detective has not yet been assigned.

Jordan’s cell phone remains off and his 2004 gold Buick Rendezvous, license plate #D001ZP, which he was driving at the time, is also missing and hasn’t been spotted since Sunday.

On Tuesday, his family was alerted that his credit card was used for the first time since he went missing, at a gas station in Snowville, Utah, near Idaho.

Friends and family continue to share Jordan’s information on social media, hoping someone has seen him or his vehicle.

Jordan works as a property manager at a local apartment complex in Salt Lake City. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-147005.