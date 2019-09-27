Tamara Colleen Bradley left work for the weekend, focused on looking for a new house. Her company, Federal Foam Technologies in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was moving to a different state and she wanted to move out of her house in Blaine, Minnesota and move closer to the new office.
Tamara never got a new house. On September 30, 1994, Tamara, walked out of the building and hasn’t been seen since.
Her family said it’s not like Tamara to just walk away from her job, her family, and especially her five-year-old son.
“Her son was everything to her. Everything,” Tamara’s sister Wendy Edwards told Dateline. “She would never just leave. Someone did something to her.”
According to Blaine Police Department Captain Todd Olson, a co-worker saw Tamara leave work around 3:30 p.m. that Friday. She was driving north on Washington, the co-worker told police, apparently taking her normal route to East River Road.
The company was moving to Wisconsin, so Wendy said Tamara was planning to look at houses closer to the state line.
“She was planning to look at houses that weekend,” Wendy said. “That very same weekend that she disappeared.”
Tamara was supposed to pick up her son from her ex-husband father’s house on Sunday. Police said she never showed up.
“That’s when we knew something was wrong,” Wendy said.
Just a few days later, on October 3, police said Tamara’s vehicle was found. The silver four-door 1988 Buick Century Custom with the Minnesota license plate number 286CCY was spotted at a Greyhound bus station on Hawthorne Avenue in Minneapolis.
It was towed to an impound lot and was not connected to her disappearance until later, police said.
Authorities examined the vehicle and found the keys still inside, along with her uncashed paychecks and a child support check on the dashboard, but found no indication of Tamara’s whereabouts.
To this day, there has been no activity on her financial accounts since before her disappearance.
Wendy told Dateline there was no way her sister drove to the Greyhound station.
“My sister was 5 foot something, she was small,” Wendy said. “But the driver’s seat of her car had been pushed all the back when it was found. Someone else was in there.”
Many people were questioned in Tamara’s disappearance, but no arrests have been made.
Captain Todd Olson said the case was actively worked until February of 1995. In January of 2009, Captain Olson said they received a lead on a possible match to a Jane Doe found in Wyandotte County, Kansas in October of 1999 but the match was soon ruled out.
“This is currently considered a cold case with our department and we have not received any other leads to this point, but will investigate any that should arise,” Captain Olson said.
Tamara’s son went to live with her sister, Wendy. He is now 30 years old, the same age his mother was when she disappeared.
Wendy, who was granted custody of her nephew when she was just 25 years old, said even though Tamara’s son doesn’t have many memories of his mother, they remind him often.
“I was the youngest of six kids growing up, but Tamara would always find time to spend time with me. To help me with math. She was good at math,” Wendy said. “She played darts, she had a great group of friends... no one disliked her. Most importantly, she was a good mom.”
Wendy told Dateline their family is just ready for closure in Tamara’s case.
“It’ll be 25 years Monday,” Wendy said. “It’s been a long time and we’d like some answers.”
Wendy and Tamara’s mother has been battling Parkinson’s Disease for years and her health is rapidly declining.
“I want nothing more than to have closure for my mother before she passes away,” Wendy said. “She still talks about Tamara like she’s here, saying that she just spoke to her or she’ll ask why there’s no news coverage on her. It’s like she thinks we’re back in 1994.”
At the time of her disappearance, Tamara was 30 years old. She would be 54 today. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 135 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Tamara has a scar on her pinky finger from reattachment surgery. She has surgical scars on both knees and one on her jaw. Her ears are pierced and she has a mole on the left side of her upper lip.
If you have any information on what happened to Tamara Bradley, call the Blaine Police Department at 763-785-6168. Her case number is 94-178393.