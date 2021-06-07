It’s been seven weeks since 20-year-old Noah Kerridge disappeared when he went for a walk near his Michigan home -- and his family tells Dateline they just want to know if he’s safe.

“We just want him to know that we’re looking for him and that we miss him,” Noah’s stepfather, Josh Whitson, told Dateline. “We just want to make sure he’s OK.”

Noah Kerridge Help Find Noah Kerridge Facebook page

Noah was last seen around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, leaving the apartment complex in Waterford Township, Michigan, where he had been living with his father, Keith Kerridge, for the past year. According to Noah’s family, he told his father that he was heading out for a walk. On the one month anniversary of Noah’s disappearance, his father posted to Facebook: “I heard Noah opening the door to the apartment and asked where he is off too? He replied I’m just going to go for a walk. I replied I love you bud be safe! Never would I ever imagined those being the last words I have heard from him in a month’s time.”

Noah’s stepfather Josh, who lives about an hour away in Linden, Michigan, with Noah’s mother, Sarah Whitson, and has been speaking on behalf of the entire family, told Dateline it wasn’t unusual for Noah to go for a walk. But when he hadn’t returned that evening, or a few days later, his family grew concerned.

“What’s unusual is that he didn’t come home - and he hasn’t had contact with anyone for all this time,” Josh said. He added that Noah’s cell phone, which hasn’t been located, is turned off and he hasn’t been active on social media, which is also not like him.

A missing persons report was filed with the Waterford Township Police Department and several searches have been conducted in the area, covering about a 50-mile radius, both by authorities and community volunteers, but there has been no sign of Noah.

Noah’s stepfather told Dateline that they received information that shortly after Noah left his home, he was spotted at Meijer's, a grocery store about 30 minutes away in Southfield, Michigan, but that was the last sighting of him.

“We’re out here daily posting flyers, talking to people, and just looking for any signs of Noah,” his stepfather told Dateline. “We’re hoping someone will recognize him from social media or the news and contact us.”

Waterford Township Police say they are actively searching for Noah and anyone with information that might lead to his whereabouts should call police or 911.

Noah, who had been working at a local gas station in Waterford at the time, is a 2019 graduate of Linden High School where he ran cross country and was on the robotics team.

His family created the Facebook group “Help find Noah Kerridge” where they organize searches for Noah, post updates about his case, and messages directly to him - with the hope that he’ll read them.

In one of the messages, Noah’s mother Sarah tells her son she just wants to make sure he’s safe.

“I love you and miss you! We are worried terribly about you and need to know you’re safe. I will come pick you up, please just call us. Josh, Tyler, Caitlyn, and Alexander miss you and love you and want you home too. We all need you home safe, Noah. Your father and grandparents are all worried and miss you too! We love you, Noah!”

Noah is described as being 6’4” tall and weighs about 185 lbs. He has long shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Noah’s case is asked to call the Waterford Township Police Department at 248-674-0351 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. His case number is 21-11198.