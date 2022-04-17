Family pushing for justice in 1998 disappearance of daughter Tera Smith in Redding, California

Tera Smith loved life and according to her family, lived it to the fullest. “She had a lot of passions and interests. She loved horses. She loved basketball, nature,” Tera’s mother, Marilyn, told Dateline. “Her freshman year of high school, she was homecoming queen and arm wrestling champ.”

It was evident even by age of 16 that Tera was extremely passionate about many things. “She loved poetry. She had a deep spiritual side,” Marilyn said. “She was also a prolific writer,” Tera’s father, Terry, added. “We have volumes and volumes of her journals.”

Tera Smith Kyra Smith

Tera’s younger sister, Kyra, told Dateline that Tera was very outgoing. “She was just always the star of, like, sports and everything like that,” Kyra said. “Always surrounded by a group of friends.” She was also kind. “She went out of her way, I think, to make everyone feel included,” Kyra added.

The sisters were close in age, only about a year and a half apart, and Kyra looked up to Tera as little sisters do. Of course, “She would torment me, like any big sister,” Kyra said with a laugh. The pair also had two younger siblings, Trevor and Sierra.

According to Tera’s parents, their children were all very close. “I think all the other kids looked up to her as being the oldest,” Marilyn said. “She was -- she was very loving to her siblings.”

Trevor, Tera, Kyra and Sierra Smith The Smiths

The Smith children grew up in Redding, California. “I always liked growing up there,” Kyra told Dateline. “We grew up boating and then would go skiing in the winter. And -- so I loved all the outdoor stuff there was to do there.”

Tera juggled it all – being the responsible firstborn, working at the family business, and being a good student at Central Valley High School. She even took up Taekwondo. “It was of interest to her because of the connection to the earth,” Terry said. “All that really appealed to her.”

But Tera was like any other teenager. And in August 1998, she was grounded. “I think she had snuck out,” Marilyn remembered. “She wasn't always -- she wasn't the perfect child, by any means.” Marilyn recalled spending August 22 running errands with Tera before dropping her off at their home in Redding. Tera’s little sister Sierra was home at the time. Marilyn then headed to work just a few miles from home.

The Oasis Fun Center

“My parents own a fun center. My brother actually owns it now,” Kyra told Dateline. “It just has, like, the mini-golf and go-karts and bumper boats – all that kind of stuff.”

It’s called the Oasis Fun Center and Kyra said that the whole family worked there. “Tera and I would both run the counter… and, like, the Lazer Tag,” Kyra said.

That evening, August 22, 1998, Tera was supposed to go to work at the fun center. Her shift started just about an hour after her mother Marilyn’s did.

But Tera never showed.

Tera Smith Kyra Smith

Marilyn said she called the house and her youngest daughter, Sierra, answered the phone. “Sierra was here [at the home] and said that she'd gone jogging and said she was only gonna be gone for 20 minutes, but didn't come back,” Marilyn told Dateline. “At that point, I came home and just drove all the roads that I thought she might be jogging on and couldn’t find her.”

Kyra remembers that night. “I was actually at my best friend’s birthday party,” she said. “My parents actually called to have me come in to work since she didn’t show up.”

Understandably, Kyra was frustrated. But she also told Dateline that Tera usually never missed work. “It had never happened before,” she said. “So I was frustrated with her until -- until it turned real. Until we realized she might not be coming home.”

The Smiths started calling Tera’s friends and an ex-boyfriend. But no one knew anything. Marilyn said she didn’t call police at first, because she thought maybe Tera was just at a friend’s house.

But then, Marilyn told Dateline, one of Tera’s friends later returned their call. “‘I think she was having an inappropriate relationship with Troy Zink,’ her Taekwondo instructor,” Marilyn said the friend revealed. “So that's when the red flags went off.”

The Smiths contacted the police. Terry Smith told Dateline he and Marilyn went over to Zink’s house that night to talk to him. “This was probably around 9:00 at night,” Terry said. “His wife told us that he -- he wasn’t home.”

Kyra told Dateline that she had no knowledge of Tera having an inappropriate relationship with the 29-year-old Zink. “I didn’t have a clue,” she said. “I knew she looked up to him a lot, like -- like, idolized him."

Kyra added that she did think it was a little weird how Tera would sometimes talk about Zink. But, she said, “I mean, I just totally thought of it as a student-mentor relationship.”

Terry told Dateline that Zink called them back that night around 11:00 p.m. “Gave us the same story that he stuck to throughout: That he had picked up Tera, dropped her off about a mile and a half from our house -- two miles, three miles from our house,” Terry said. “And then had gone up to… a hill nearby called Hang Glider Hill.”

Terry told Dateline that Zink said he had been up on Hang Glider Hill praying for five hours.

With not much to go on, the Smiths looked through their daughter’s belongings to see if they could learn anything that could help their search.

An excerpt of the letter Tera wrote The Smiths

That’s when they found a letter that Tera had written to Troy Zink. “Within the first couple days of her being missing, we were -- we were going through her things up in her -- in her bedroom, and -- and found the letter,” Terry told Dateline. “She had written a long letter that we think she was going to mail to him, or give to him.”

Based on what they read in the letter, the Smiths believe that on the evening of August 22, Tera planned on telling Zink that their relationship was over. “I think originally she had written it all out thinking she would either mail it or give it to him in person,” Terry said. “And then decided she would just tell him in person.”

The Smiths said they later learned that Zink had a prior conviction for spousal rape in 1992. According to court records, Zink denied the claims that he had forced his ex-wife to have sex with him at knife point. He claimed that he had sex with his ex-wife, while telling her that he was going to kill himself.

During the investigation into Tera’s disappearance, officials found several old sporting rifles and shotguns stored in the attic of Zink’s Taekwondo studio. As a felon, Zink was not allowed to have firearms on his property. He claimed the firearms belonged to his father, who rented space from him. According to court records, on June 24, 1999, a jury found Zink guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to four years. In 2001, Zink filed an appeal, stating that his counsel was ineffective for not requesting a change of venue for his trial and that the jury was not impartial due to the negative attention brought on him by the police, media, and family of Tera Smith during the investigation into her disappearance. His appeal was denied.

Dateline spoke with Lieutenant Chris Edwards at the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office about Zink. “I know that he was interviewed,” Lt. Edwards said. “They did the due diligence and, you know, investigated and interviewed people that were close to her, that knew her, and followed all those leads out.”

Nothing about the investigation led to Tera or an official suspect in her disappearance.

Troy Zink denies any involvement in Tera’s case. He told police that Tera had called him at work, wanting to see him. He said she was standing at the end of her driveway when he arrived. She leaned into his window and he said Tera asked him for $2000. He said he told her didn’t have that much money. But he said he told her he’d give her money if he knew what it was for. He said Tera got angry. Nevertheless, he said, she asked him for a ride. He said he let Tera out on Old Oregon Trail and she went jogging.

While court documents say Zink was questioned extensively by police, he was never officially considered a person of interest in Tera’s disappearance.

Terry told Dateline that the family felt like the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office did take Tera’s case seriously, at first. “At the time, we really felt satisfied that they were giving it their all,” Terry said. “They brought in cadaver dogs. They -- we have a lake nearby… They nearly drained that lake.”

Too soon, the family feels, Tera’s case went cold. “We feel like they really gave it their all for probably six months to a year. And then it was an important case for another year or two,” he said. “And since then, it's shelved. It's completely cold. Stone-cold.”

Marilyn told Dateline that she held out hope that her eldest daughter would return home for a long time. “It never felt like we properly mourned or grieved her in some ways because for so many months, we hoped she would come back,” she said. “It was a very gradual process realizing she was gone.”

Terry, on the other hand, felt like he knew Tera’s fate within the first 48 hours of her disappearance. “I think Marilyn held on to hope far longer than I did,” he said. “I was convinced that she was gone from almost the get-go.”

Kyra and Tera Smith Kyra Smith

Kyra and her other siblings did not participate in the searches for their sister. “I really think my parents tried to just protect us from that,” she told Dateline. “When I was younger, I just didn't think about like all the ugliness in the world… You're more aware as an adult.”

As an adult, Kyra moved out of Redding, got married and now has children of her own. “Now that I'm older and I'm more aware of things, I still -- I still very much try to focus on just her life and all the good,” Kyra said. “Because I don't want to focus on the ugly details of her disappearance.”

Tera and Kyra Smith growing up Kyra Smith

So Kyra did just that, decided to focus on the good. She reached out to Tera’s loved ones and put together a binder full of memories of her sister. “I just wanted a way for people to share their memories of her,” Kyra said. “To hear how many lives she’s touched.”

“We have a full three-ring binder of these stories that we wouldn’t have – that we wouldn’t even be aware of, had she not gone missing,” Terry said, remembering his daughter. “And they paint a picture of a 16-year-old girl who was well beyond her years in maturity, in terms of being thoughtful, considerate.”

And while the focus is on Tera’s life, not her absence, “We want justice still,” Kyra said. “We don't want someone capable of doing something like this out just living their lives.”

Nearly a quarter century later, they realize the odds are slim, but not impossible. “There are plenty of cold cases out there that may never be solved,” Terry said. “We just hang on to the hope that ours won’t be one of those.”

When asked where the investigation stands, Lt. Edwards told Dateline, “It’s still an active, open investigation through our agency and we’re following up on the leads that we do get.” When asked if there were any active search efforts to find Tera, Lt. Edwards replied, “Not at this time, there’s not.”

Tera Smith Kyra Smith

At the time of her disappearance, Tera was 5’7” tall, with blonde hair. The 16-year-old weighed around 135 lbs. and had a strong, athletic build. Tera’s mother, Marilyn, said her daughter didn’t have any scars or birthmarks. Tera would be 40 years old today.

“She just had a really good heart. Tera had a really good heart,” Marilyn told Dateline. “I think the world is a better place for her having been in it,” her father, Terry, added. “And I can only imagine how much better it would be if she was still here.”

Anyone with information regarding Tera’s case is asked to contact the Shasta County Sheriff's Office at 530-245-6135.